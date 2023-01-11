Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Cities in California Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensLos Angeles, CA
Hall of Fame Running Back DiesOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
4 Amazing Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Adam Schiff to discuss what to expect from Congress with KCRW’s Madeleine Brand at virtual event on February 8D.J. EatonLos Angeles, CA
Teacher Dies After Cops Tase Him For Several Minutes. Why Tase That Long?Chibuzo NwachukuLos Angeles, CA
Don’t be a melon head, Manhattan Beach Police tell MBMS e-bike riders
“Waves of the future,” the motto painted above the Manhattan Beach Middle School quad, applies even to the way the 1,300 students get to school. An estimated 90 percent ride e-bikes. Because of e-bike speeds of up to 28 miles per hour, they are considered more dangerous than pedal...
This Orange County suburb offers the perfect weekend staycation from Los Angeles
This weekend indulge in something fun and enjoy a staycation at this popular beach suburb in Orange County. The best thing about a staycation close to home is that you spend more time at your destination and less time getting there. This coastal suburb offers the perfect weekend getaway from Los Angeles as it's only 1.5 hour's drive from most Los Angeles suburbs. The beautiful coastal city we are talking about is Newport Beach. Keep reading to see what's so great about a staycation in this stunning Southern California coastal suburb and our picks for where to stay.
Manhattan/El Segundo big wave bombs
Photos by Steve Gaffney (SteveGaffney.com) Los Angeles County Lifeguards Matty Mohagen and Shane Gallas pushed the limits of paddling into big waves at the Manhattan-El Segundo border about 7:30 a.m. on January 6. The shore pound was 10 feet. The outside waves, breaking past the end of the jetty, were two to three times that size. Despite being a popular big wave spot, no one else attempted to paddle out. The waves looked too big to catch without being towed in by a PWC. Mohagen and Gallas each caught half a dozen waves, or about one wave an hour during their five-hour session.
4 Cities in California Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, four cities in the beautiful state of California were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
BRUCE’S BEACH – The Bruces will sell their land back to LA County
The Bruce family last week announced its intention to sell the beachfront property that historically was Bruce’s Beach resort back to the County of Los Angeles for $20 million. The family will sell the land, located along the Strand at 26th and 27th streets in Manhattan Beach, instead of...
Juicy Eats: A Guide to the Best Burger Shops in Town
If you're a fan of burgers, Los Angeles has no shortage of excellent places to get your fix. From classic chains to gourmet burger joints, there's a burger shop to suit every taste and budget. In this article, we'll introduce you to some of the best burger shops in LA, so you can sink your teeth into the city's tastiest patties. Whether you're a local or a visitor, you'll find plenty of options for satisfying your burger cravings. So without further ado, here are our top five picks for the best burger shops in Los Angeles.
RB About Town: Horvath residency answer, city social media
Horvath answers accusation that he no longer lives in Redondo. Redondo Beach City Councilman Christian Horvath has responded to a Jan. 8 website posting that included Los Angeles County voter registration information showing the District Three representative no longer lives in Redondo Beach. The website, “Rescue Our Waterfront,” run by...
Storm is coming: what to expect Saturday and through the weekend
Saturday morning has started dry, but rain is expected to roll in around 11 a.m. as forecasters anticipate off-and-on precipitation continuing through Monday. Because of the already saturated ground from the previous storm, forecasters warn the impacts of this round of rain may be greater than what would normally occur with a storm of this magnitude. The National Weather Service downgraded earlier predictions of rain over the Los Angeles area Friday night, with the stronger front arriving today. Updated weather reports track the system to hit around 11 a.m. with the brunt of the system likely reaching Los Angeles County by late...
Descendants of Black-Owned Beach at War Over Decision to Sell it Back to County for $20M
A family is split in two over the decision to sell a historic Los Angeles beach property. After a decision was made by the heirs of Charles and Willa Bruce to resell the Black-owned land Bruce’s Beach, back to Los Angeles County, some descendants objected to that decision. Earlier...
Mother of 4 falls hundreds of feet to her death at L.A. County mountain
A mother of four and very experienced hiker died after sliding more than 500 feet down Mount Baldy on Sunday, CBS Los Angeles reports.Referred to as the "Hiking Queen" by her friends and family, Crystal Paula Gonzalez documented her most recent hike up the 10,000-foot mountain on Facebook. She detailed the dangerous conditions as an uncontrollable column of ice rolled downhill right past her.It was so unsafe Gonzalez decided to turn back.However, at some point out, the mother of four slipped and fell 500 to 700 feet down the notoriously difficult mountain terrain and hit a tree, authorities said."It was...
Another Powerhouse LA Chain Jumps to a Coastal Orange County Space
Orange County this week, as the quickly-growing Canadian chain Joey is set to debut at Newport Beach’s Fashion Island in just a few days’ time. The restaurant first came to prominence in Woodland Hills and Downtown Los Angeles back in the summer of 2019, almost immediately becoming a millions-a-year staple for the Financial District set and tourists looking to enjoy a bit of everything from the wide-ranging menu. A follow-up location surfaced in Manhattan Beach in 2021, and now the group is bringing its sushi, pasta, burgers, salads, and more to coastal Orange County. The Orange County Register has even more details on the upcoming arrival, slated for January 19 at Fashion Island, which comes fresh on the heels of news that Sugarfish will also be opening up in 2023, just down the street in Corona del Mar.
Half dozen cars found stripped, dumped in Compton canal
COMPTON, Calif. – Compton residents report finding a half dozen cars dumped in a canal in Compton. “Cars are stripped then dumped in this canal,” said the resident who refused to be identified. “There are six of them stretching from Home Depot to Greenleaf.”. The resident reports...
Popular Santa Monica Italian Restaurant Opening in Brentwood This Month
January opening for Rosti Tuscan Kitchen at 11740 San Vicente Boulevard. Rosti Tuscan Kitchen is returning to Brentwood and opening a location this month according to a post on their Instagram page. The post says, “CIAO, Los Angeles. We’re bringing an Italian countryside dining experience back to Brentwood. Coming January 2023! Celebrate our return home with $20 OFF your first order at Rosti Brentwood. Sign up for Rosti Rewards now and get $20 off!* *offer is valid for new rewards accounts only. Link in bio.”
Bed Bath & Beyond to Close Three More Stores in Los Angeles, Orange Counties
Home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond will be closing 62 more stores across 30 U.S. states, adding to the closures the company first announced last September. Eight more stores will close in California, the most in any state, including three in the Los Angeles and Orange counties. The company...
Massive Tide Swells Hit So-Cal During Storm
Massive tide swells can be seen from Redondo Beach. Dramatic video shows huge waves crashing over the wall near the Yacht Club.
9 OC businesses hit by burglars in less than 3 hours
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - At least nine businesses in three different Orange County cities get broken into -- all in less than three hours. "And it’s not the first time," said the manager of the popular Selma’s Chicago Pizzeria, one of five locations hit. In one Rancho Santa...
This LA freeway just ranked 2nd most-congested corridor in America
LOS ANGELES - It's no secret that drivers across the United States spend a lot of time stuck in traffic, especially right here in Los Angeles. To be specific, LA drivers lost an average of 95 hours sitting in traffic in 2022, according to data from INRIX's annual Global Traffic Scorecard released Tuesday. In comparison, drivers in the U.S. lost an average of 51 hours based on data INRIX obtained from GPS, phone, vehicle, and city sources.
What’s Popping Up? Long Beach Black Restaurant Week Is Back
The city-wide second annual Long Beach Black Restaurant Week takes place from Sunday, Jan. 22 through Sunday, Jan. 29. Organized by the nonprofit Long Beach Food & Beverage, the event is an eight-day festival devoted to celebrating African, African American, and Caribbean fare, in and around Long Beach. The event highlights Black-owned food businesses, as well as Black chefs and bartenders, to showcase the city’s diverse Black food scene.
The Most Walkable Neighborhood In Los Angeles
Who says you need to get stuck in L.A. traffic? If you want to ditch the car while enjoying the sunshine, check out the city's most walkable neighborhood.
Fundraiser will benefit musician, chef Albert Kim
Every Friday night for the better part of the previous decade, the Scott Whyte Band could be heard at Sharks Cove, a sports bar and restaurant on Manhattan Beach Boulevard. It’s been a few years since they’ve played as a group, but on Jan. 19, the band will get back together as part of a fundraiser for a worthy cause: the recovery of their bassist, Albert Kim.
