Hermosa Beach, CA

Travel Bugs World

This Orange County suburb offers the perfect weekend staycation from Los Angeles

This weekend indulge in something fun and enjoy a staycation at this popular beach suburb in Orange County. The best thing about a staycation close to home is that you spend more time at your destination and less time getting there. This coastal suburb offers the perfect weekend getaway from Los Angeles as it's only 1.5 hour's drive from most Los Angeles suburbs. The beautiful coastal city we are talking about is Newport Beach. Keep reading to see what's so great about a staycation in this stunning Southern California coastal suburb and our picks for where to stay.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
easyreadernews.com

Manhattan/El Segundo big wave bombs

Photos by Steve Gaffney (SteveGaffney.com) Los Angeles County Lifeguards Matty Mohagen and Shane Gallas pushed the limits of paddling into big waves at the Manhattan-El Segundo border about 7:30 a.m. on January 6. The shore pound was 10 feet. The outside waves, breaking past the end of the jetty, were two to three times that size. Despite being a popular big wave spot, no one else attempted to paddle out. The waves looked too big to catch without being towed in by a PWC. Mohagen and Gallas each caught half a dozen waves, or about one wave an hour during their five-hour session.
EL SEGUNDO, CA
Nathalie writer

Juicy Eats: A Guide to the Best Burger Shops in Town

If you're a fan of burgers, Los Angeles has no shortage of excellent places to get your fix. From classic chains to gourmet burger joints, there's a burger shop to suit every taste and budget. In this article, we'll introduce you to some of the best burger shops in LA, so you can sink your teeth into the city's tastiest patties. Whether you're a local or a visitor, you'll find plenty of options for satisfying your burger cravings. So without further ado, here are our top five picks for the best burger shops in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
easyreadernews.com

RB About Town: Horvath residency answer, city social media

Horvath answers accusation that he no longer lives in Redondo. Redondo Beach City Councilman Christian Horvath has responded to a Jan. 8 website posting that included Los Angeles County voter registration information showing the District Three representative no longer lives in Redondo Beach. The website, “Rescue Our Waterfront,” run by...
REDONDO BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Storm is coming: what to expect Saturday and through the weekend

Saturday morning has started dry, but rain is expected to roll in around 11 a.m. as forecasters anticipate off-and-on precipitation continuing through Monday. Because of the already saturated ground from the previous storm, forecasters warn the impacts of this round of rain may be greater than what would normally occur with a storm of this magnitude. The National Weather Service downgraded earlier predictions of rain over the Los Angeles area Friday night, with the stronger front arriving today. Updated weather reports track the system to hit around 11 a.m. with the brunt of the system likely reaching Los Angeles County by late...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS Philly

Mother of 4 falls hundreds of feet to her death at L.A. County mountain

A mother of four and very experienced hiker died after sliding more than 500 feet down Mount Baldy on Sunday, CBS Los Angeles reports.Referred to as the "Hiking Queen" by her friends and family, Crystal Paula Gonzalez documented her most recent hike up the 10,000-foot mountain on Facebook. She detailed the dangerous conditions as an uncontrollable column of ice rolled downhill right past her.It was so unsafe Gonzalez decided to turn back.However, at some point out, the mother of four slipped and fell 500 to 700 feet down the notoriously difficult mountain terrain and hit a tree, authorities said."It was...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Eater

Another Powerhouse LA Chain Jumps to a Coastal Orange County Space

Orange County this week, as the quickly-growing Canadian chain Joey is set to debut at Newport Beach’s Fashion Island in just a few days’ time. The restaurant first came to prominence in Woodland Hills and Downtown Los Angeles back in the summer of 2019, almost immediately becoming a millions-a-year staple for the Financial District set and tourists looking to enjoy a bit of everything from the wide-ranging menu. A follow-up location surfaced in Manhattan Beach in 2021, and now the group is bringing its sushi, pasta, burgers, salads, and more to coastal Orange County. The Orange County Register has even more details on the upcoming arrival, slated for January 19 at Fashion Island, which comes fresh on the heels of news that Sugarfish will also be opening up in 2023, just down the street in Corona del Mar.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Half dozen cars found stripped, dumped in Compton canal

COMPTON, Calif. – Compton residents report finding a half dozen cars dumped in a canal in Compton. “Cars are stripped then dumped in this canal,” said the resident who refused to be identified. “There are six of them stretching from Home Depot to Greenleaf.”. The resident reports...
COMPTON, CA
brentwoodnewsla.com

Popular Santa Monica Italian Restaurant Opening in Brentwood This Month

January opening for Rosti Tuscan Kitchen at 11740 San Vicente Boulevard. Rosti Tuscan Kitchen is returning to Brentwood and opening a location this month according to a post on their Instagram page. The post says, “CIAO, Los Angeles. We’re bringing an Italian countryside dining experience back to Brentwood. Coming January 2023! Celebrate our return home with $20 OFF your first order at Rosti Brentwood. Sign up for Rosti Rewards now and get $20 off!* *offer is valid for new rewards accounts only. Link in bio.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

9 OC businesses hit by burglars in less than 3 hours

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - At least nine businesses in three different Orange County cities get broken into -- all in less than three hours. "And it’s not the first time," said the manager of the popular Selma’s Chicago Pizzeria, one of five locations hit. In one Rancho Santa...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

This LA freeway just ranked 2nd most-congested corridor in America

LOS ANGELES - It's no secret that drivers across the United States spend a lot of time stuck in traffic, especially right here in Los Angeles. To be specific, LA drivers lost an average of 95 hours sitting in traffic in 2022, according to data from INRIX's annual Global Traffic Scorecard released Tuesday. In comparison, drivers in the U.S. lost an average of 51 hours based on data INRIX obtained from GPS, phone, vehicle, and city sources.
LOS ANGELES, CA
L.A. Weekly

What’s Popping Up? Long Beach Black Restaurant Week Is Back

The city-wide second annual Long Beach Black Restaurant Week takes place from Sunday, Jan. 22 through Sunday, Jan. 29. Organized by the nonprofit Long Beach Food & Beverage, the event is an eight-day festival devoted to celebrating African, African American, and Caribbean fare, in and around Long Beach. The event highlights Black-owned food businesses, as well as Black chefs and bartenders, to showcase the city’s diverse Black food scene.
LONG BEACH, CA
easyreadernews.com

Fundraiser will benefit musician, chef Albert Kim

Every Friday night for the better part of the previous decade, the Scott Whyte Band could be heard at Sharks Cove, a sports bar and restaurant on Manhattan Beach Boulevard. It’s been a few years since they’ve played as a group, but on Jan. 19, the band will get back together as part of a fundraiser for a worthy cause: the recovery of their bassist, Albert Kim.
MANHATTAN BEACH, CA

