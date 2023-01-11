Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Augusta Free Press
#11 Virginia should expect another tough test from Florida State
Florida State had a 1-8 record coming into its first matchup this season with Virginia, and took the Cavaliers to the brink in what turned into a narrow 62-57 loss. The Seminoles, now 5-12 overall, and 3-3 in ACC play, get another shot at UVA on Saturday (4 p.m. ET, ESPN2), this time in Tallahassee.
Augusta Free Press
Virginia struggles for answers in first game without injured star Mir McLean
For Virginia head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton, her inaugural season in Charlottesville couldn’t have gotten off to a much better start. Inheriting a team that had won just five games in the previous two seasons, Coach Mox turned the program around in lightning-quick fashion, leading the Cavaliers to a 12-0 start and transforming the team culture in the process. Things were going smoother than anyone — probably even Coach Mox herself — could have imagined.
Augusta Free Press
Analysis: Why doesn’t Tony Bennett try to get the ball in his post guys more?
The question Why doesn’t UVA try to get the ball into the post more? is one I get a lot as a reporter who covers Virginia basketball. It came up again in the aftermath of Virginia’s 65-58 win over North Carolina on Tuesday. UNC lost All-ACC center Armando...
Augusta Free Press
Longwood drops tight Big South defensive battle at UNC Asheville, 54-46
UNC Asheville stayed unbeaten on its home court, taking down Longwood, 54-46, on Thursday night. Drew Pember, the preseason Big South Player of the Year, led Asheville (12-6, 4-1 Big South), scoring 13 of his 19 points in the final 20 minutes, and adding 14 rebounds. That was enough to...
Augusta Free Press
Soccer: UVA’s Alexa Spaanstra, Haley Hopkins taken in first round of NWSL draft
Virginia soccer’s Alexa Spaanstra and Haley Hopkins were both first-round picks in the 2023 NWSL draft on Thursday. Spaanstra was taken with the 10th overall pick by Kansas City, while Hopkins was selected with the 11th overall pick by North Carolina. This is the second time Virginia has had...
NBC 29 News
Friday’s high school basketball scores & highlights
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - BOYS BASKETBALL. Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.
Black Virginia Couple Purchase Home With 90 Acres of Land to Build Generational Wealth For Their Kids
Ten years ago, less than 4 percent of minorities owned rural land, according to a report by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. A decade later, recent news reports indicate that number hasn’t gotten any better. Determined to defy statistics and build generational wealth for their family, Virginia natives, Chris...
cbs19news
UVA's Williams named WISE Woman of the Year
NEW YORK (CBS19 NEWS) -- The University of Virginia’s Director of Athletics has been recognized by a national organization. According to a release, Women in Sports and Events will be hosting its 27th WISE Women of the Year Awards Luncheon in New York in March. This event will be...
Augusta Free Press
End of an era: COVID-19 hotline to take last call on Jan. 31
After nearly three years, the Blue Ridge Health District’s COVID-19 hotline will close at the end of this month. The hotline has received more than 81,000 calls since its launch in March 2020. The Virginia Department of Health statewide resource hotline will remain open and can be reached at...
WRIC TV
Lynchburg woman wins more than $500,000 playing Virginia Lottery online game
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A Lynchburg woman is $500,000 richer after winning a Virginia Lottery game from the convenience of her own home. Joyce Garrett says she was sitting at home in her easy chair, playing a Virginia Lottery online game on her mobile device when she said to her friend who was in the room with her, “I’ve got something to tell you. Go sit down.”
Augusta Free Press
Culpeper District Weekly Traffic Alert: Schedule for week of Jan. 16-20
The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the next week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. Albemarle County. (UPDATE) Albemarle Design-Build Projects – Be alert for construction activities in the following areas:. S. 250 (Richmond Road) at...
Albemarle School Board votes to rename Meriwether Lewis Elementary to divest itself from racist past
Albemarle County’s Meriwether Lewis Elementary School will be renamed Ivy Elementary School as of July 1, 2023. The elementary school is the eighth Albemarle County Public School to have its name changed since 2018. The board voted unanimously to change the name, despite students and community members voting against...
‘Ringleader’ of Lynchburg cocaine trafficking ring sentenced to 27.5 years in prison
A North Carolina man who led a drug trafficking ring that distributed narcotics into Lynchburg and the greater central Virginia region has been sentenced to 27 years and six months in federal prison.
WHSV
13 cats found dead in Fishersville home
FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - 13 cats were found dead in a home in Fishersville Tuesday, according to the Augusta County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office. Hannah Harris, Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney, said animal control received a tip from someone who was concerned about the animals inside the home. Upon investigating,...
WDBJ7.com
Improving 81: What’s been done and what’s to come
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Interstate 81 is a common route for truckers, travelers and locals commuting to and from work. Too often, it’s often a source of delays. I-81 has become known as one of the deadliest roads in Virginia. Podcasts, websites and studies have been dedicated to identifying...
Augusta Free Press
Into the future: Reception in downtown Staunton to focus on community
An exhibit by Scott Ballin at the RR Smith Center for Art & History shares maps of America and Virginia from the 1600s through the 1800s. “And the idea is to sort of trace our history,” Ballin said of the exhibit that has been on display for more than a year.
Bed Bath & Beyond to close these Virginia stores: 'They've lost control'
Bath & Beyond updated its list of stores it plans to close amid its financial struggles. The list includes five stores in Virginia.
wfxrtv.com
Lockdown on two Lynchburg schools lifted
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Lynchburg City Schools (LCS) says E. C. Glass High School and Dearington Elementary School are currently on lockdown because of police activity in the community. LCS says all students and staff are safe. Additional details about this lockdown are limited at this time. This is...
WHSV
The Little Grill returning under familiar ownership
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - One of Harrisonburg’s most beloved restaurants is making a return. The Little Grill which has been closed since September will be reopening under familiar new ownership as Melaine and Ron Copeland have purchased the restaurant from its worker-owned collective. “We consider it a treasure I...
cbs19news
Bicyclist dies following late-night crash on Ivy Road
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving a bicyclist that occurred late Thursday night. According to a release, the crash occurred around 10:55 p.m. on the 2100 block of Ivy Road. The bicyclist was heading east on Ivy Road near Alderman Road...
Comments / 0