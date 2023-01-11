ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Augusta Free Press

#11 Virginia should expect another tough test from Florida State

Florida State had a 1-8 record coming into its first matchup this season with Virginia, and took the Cavaliers to the brink in what turned into a narrow 62-57 loss. The Seminoles, now 5-12 overall, and 3-3 in ACC play, get another shot at UVA on Saturday (4 p.m. ET, ESPN2), this time in Tallahassee.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Augusta Free Press

Virginia struggles for answers in first game without injured star Mir McLean

For Virginia head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton, her inaugural season in Charlottesville couldn’t have gotten off to a much better start. Inheriting a team that had won just five games in the previous two seasons, Coach Mox turned the program around in lightning-quick fashion, leading the Cavaliers to a 12-0 start and transforming the team culture in the process. Things were going smoother than anyone — probably even Coach Mox herself — could have imagined.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

UVA's Williams named WISE Woman of the Year

NEW YORK (CBS19 NEWS) -- The University of Virginia’s Director of Athletics has been recognized by a national organization. According to a release, Women in Sports and Events will be hosting its 27th WISE Women of the Year Awards Luncheon in New York in March. This event will be...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

End of an era: COVID-19 hotline to take last call on Jan. 31

After nearly three years, the Blue Ridge Health District’s COVID-19 hotline will close at the end of this month. The hotline has received more than 81,000 calls since its launch in March 2020. The Virginia Department of Health statewide resource hotline will remain open and can be reached at...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WRIC TV

Lynchburg woman wins more than $500,000 playing Virginia Lottery online game

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A Lynchburg woman is $500,000 richer after winning a Virginia Lottery game from the convenience of her own home. Joyce Garrett says she was sitting at home in her easy chair, playing a Virginia Lottery online game on her mobile device when she said to her friend who was in the room with her, “I’ve got something to tell you. Go sit down.”
LYNCHBURG, VA
Augusta Free Press

Culpeper District Weekly Traffic Alert: Schedule for week of Jan. 16-20

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the next week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. Albemarle County. (UPDATE) Albemarle Design-Build Projects – Be alert for construction activities in the following areas:. S. 250 (Richmond Road) at...
CULPEPER COUNTY, VA
WHSV

13 cats found dead in Fishersville home

FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - 13 cats were found dead in a home in Fishersville Tuesday, according to the Augusta County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office. Hannah Harris, Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney, said animal control received a tip from someone who was concerned about the animals inside the home. Upon investigating,...
FISHERSVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Improving 81: What’s been done and what’s to come

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Interstate 81 is a common route for truckers, travelers and locals commuting to and from work. Too often, it’s often a source of delays. I-81 has become known as one of the deadliest roads in Virginia. Podcasts, websites and studies have been dedicated to identifying...
STAUNTON, VA
wfxrtv.com

Lockdown on two Lynchburg schools lifted

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Lynchburg City Schools (LCS) says E. C. Glass High School and Dearington Elementary School are currently on lockdown because of police activity in the community. LCS says all students and staff are safe. Additional details about this lockdown are limited at this time. This is...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WHSV

The Little Grill returning under familiar ownership

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - One of Harrisonburg’s most beloved restaurants is making a return. The Little Grill which has been closed since September will be reopening under familiar new ownership as Melaine and Ron Copeland have purchased the restaurant from its worker-owned collective. “We consider it a treasure I...
HARRISONBURG, VA
cbs19news

Bicyclist dies following late-night crash on Ivy Road

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving a bicyclist that occurred late Thursday night. According to a release, the crash occurred around 10:55 p.m. on the 2100 block of Ivy Road. The bicyclist was heading east on Ivy Road near Alderman Road...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy