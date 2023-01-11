James Cameron says that the Avatar movies aren't like superhero stories in one important way. He sat down with B TV to discuss the importance of one villain running through the whole story so far. Yes, The Infinity Saga brought the Marvel heroes together against one big threat. And there are other examples on the page of recurring villains. But, most cinematic encounters with bad guys only last one installment. Cameron's use of Miles Quaritch and his commitment to keeping him around does buck this trend. The director jokes that you need to have that evolution of the bad guy over time for the audience. (Interestingly, Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror is a bit of column A and a little of column B.) Check out the rest of his comments down below!

2 DAYS AGO