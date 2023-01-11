Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Has a Bunch of Mystery Gifts Available Now
Over the last two months, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players have seen a steady stream of Mystery Gifts in the Nintendo Switch game. Right now, there are five codes that can be claimed for in-game gifts, but they aren't anything too exciting. The codes ENJ0YG0URUMET, G0FR1ENDLYSH0P, BEFASH10NLEADER, 1TSUPT0Y0U, and MAKEWA2AMACH1NE all give players a shot at obtaining Star Dust, a Star Piece, or a Comet Shard. Those items don't actually do anything in the game; instead, they can be sold to stores for cash. Anyone that's currently low on funds and in need of Poke Ball money will definitely want to jump on this one, as they're all only available through January 15th!
ComicBook
PS5 Reportedly Locking Major Feature Behind PS Plus
PS5 is reportedly getting a major feature, but not only is this feature going to be locked behind PlayStation Plus, but it's going to be locked behind the most expensive tier of the PS4 and PS5 subscription service. In other words, if you're a PS Plus Essential subscriber or even a PS Plus Extra subscriber, you're out of luck, because according to this new report, this new feature is for PS Plus Premium only, which means that only a fraction of subscribers will be able to enjoy it.
ComicBook
New PS5 System Update Released, Brings Additional Controller Support
A new update for the PlayStation 5 console has today been released by Sony, and this time around, the patch actually does something of note. Although Sony pushes out new PS5 updates on a pretty routine basis, more often than not, said updates tend to just "improve system performance" and not much else. And while today's new patch for the PS5 still does this same thing, Sony has also laid the groundwork for a new controller that is slated to roll out in just a few short weeks.
ComicBook
James Cameron Reveals How Avatar Franchise Isn't Like Superhero Movies
James Cameron says that the Avatar movies aren't like superhero stories in one important way. He sat down with B TV to discuss the importance of one villain running through the whole story so far. Yes, The Infinity Saga brought the Marvel heroes together against one big threat. And there are other examples on the page of recurring villains. But, most cinematic encounters with bad guys only last one installment. Cameron's use of Miles Quaritch and his commitment to keeping him around does buck this trend. The director jokes that you need to have that evolution of the bad guy over time for the audience. (Interestingly, Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror is a bit of column A and a little of column B.) Check out the rest of his comments down below!
ComicBook
GTA 6 Trailer Leak Has Fans Freaking Out
A new GTA 6 trailer leak has Grand Theft Auto fans freaking out. After confirming a new Grand Theft Auto game was in development early last year, Rockstar Games hasn't said a peep about the project. When this will change, we don't know, but until it does, Grand Theft Auto fans have plenty of rumors and leaks to sift through. The latest comes from a source with a dubious track record, though they did reveal that one of the two main characters, the female protagonist, was named Lucia before this information leaked.
ComicBook
Marvel United: Multiverse Kickstarter Date Revealed
Marvel United is back with a brand new installment and this time around it's heading into the Multiverse. Marvel United: Multiverse will bring new fan favorites and several beloved characters from the grander Marvel multiverse into the game along with new mechanics when it hits Kickstarter, and now CMON and Spin Master Games have revealed the campaign will launch on Kickstarter on January 18th at 3 PM EST. As with the first Marvel United and its follow-up, X-Men United, the game is likely to have a bevy of stretch goals and Kickstarter-exclusive characters to go with the core set, and we can't wait to see who all is included.
ComicBook
Long Lost Wii U Game Finally Releasing via Nintendo Switch
A long-lost Wii U game is finally releasing on a Nintendo console, but not the Wii successor. Rather the game originally meant for the Wii U is coming to Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED. In 2016, a game called Gunscape was released via PC, PS4, and Xbox One. It was also supposed to come to Wii U, but this version was canned in favor of a Switch version. This version was teased for a 2017 release, but obviously, that never happen. Six calendar years later, we've received confirmation the game is still coming to Nintendo Switch. More specifically, it's coming to Nintendo Switch on February 1, 2023.
ComicBook
Avatar: The Way of Water Set to Pass The Dark Knight This Weekend
James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of the Water was released in theaters last month, and the long-awaited sequel has been crushing it at the box office, just like its predecessor. Last week, the movie hit some new milestones, beating Top Gun: Maverick to become the highest-grossing film of 2022 as well as overtaking 2019's The Lion King and 2015's Jurassic World to become the seventh-highest-grossing film of all time worldwide. The movie is currently approaching $2 billion worldwide, and it also hit a domestic milestone this week. As of Monday, the sequel has earned $566.7 million at the domestic box office, which means it has passed The Dark Knight's $534.9 million.
ComicBook
Redfall Release Date Reportedly Leaked
Bethesda's new Redfall game is supposedly coming out on May 2nd, the most recent round of leaks about the game claims. This latest leak is a narrowed-down prediction based on previous rumors that circulated online and said previously that the game would be out at some point in Spring 2023 and, more specifically, in May. Neither Xbox nor Bethesda have said anything official about the release date, of course, but we'll expect to hear more about plans for the game's release soon thanks to the joint event between the two companies that's not far away.
ComicBook
Spy x Family Cosplay Creates The Perfect Henderson
Spy x Family definitely earned its place as one of the biggest new anime adaptations to arrive last year, introducing countless viewers to the Forger Family. Thanks to a mission that was taken on by master spy Twilight, Loid Forger has assembled a unique faux family in world-class assassin Yor Forger, the young telepath Anya Forger, and the clairvoyant dog known as Bond. In attempting to gain access to Eden College as a part of Twilight's mission, the Forgers encounter headmaster Henderson, with one cosplay creating a perfect real-world doppelganger of the anime character.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Adding First PS1 Games of 2023 Soon
PlayStation revealed its slate of extra PlayStation Plus games this week for those within the Extra and Premium tiers of the subscription service, and as part of that reveal, we also found out which classic games will join the library this month. Those classic games exclusive to people in the Premium tier are three different PS1 games including Star Wars titles and the return of the long-running Syphon Filter series. They'll all be added on January 17th alongside the rest of the PS4 and PS5 games.
ComicBook
Accidental Apex Legends Nerf Reverted, Might Return Later
Apex Legends players noticed a pretty significant Horizon nerf recently that affected her aim when using the Legend's signature Gravity Lift ability, but it looks like that nerf wasn't intentional now that it's already been reverted. However, that doesn't mean that it was a bug – there's reason to believe that the nerf was just not intended to be released in this latest update and that it'll come back to the game at a later date.
ComicBook
WWE 2K23's Debut Date Possibly Revealed
Fans are still creating new content for WWE 2K22, but most of the focus has shifted to the next game in the series, WWE 2K23. The game was revealed to be in active development previously, and though 2K has not actually officially revealed the game, most are under the impression it will release sometime this year. A new report from Insider Gaming states that the official reveal will be at the Royal Rumble, which takes place on January 28th, and then went on to explain when the first hands-on gameplay will be showcased, when more details will be released, and more.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Cosplay Gives Goku a Rugged Makeover
When it comes to anime, there is no one more popular than Son Goku. Love or hate him, the Saiyan is known across the globe, and he is seen as an anime mascot to the core. Of course, this means the Internet is filled with tributes to the guy, and Super Saiyan Goku has fed fan art for decades now. And thanks to one cosplayer, Goku is going viral on TikTok for all the right reasons.
ComicBook
Popular Steam Game Free Before It Disappears Forever
A highly rated and popular game on Steam is free for a limited time before it disappears from the digital storefront. It's not often games are delisted, but it happens a few times a year. In an increasingly digital era, this is more problematic than ever. And in this specific instance, it means you will never be able to purchase the game again because it was never released via retail. That said, if you did purchase the game, you can still play it after its removal, and until its removal, if you haven't purchased it, you can still enjoy it because it's free until it's delisted on January 23.
ComicBook
DC Studios' James Gunn Debunks Superman Rumor, Clarifies Casting Timeline
James Gunn is once again debunking a rumor that an actor has been cast for his upcoming Superman film. The co-CEO of DC Studios uses his public Twitter account to keep DC fans updated by responding to various reports and rumors that surface. Usually, anytime someone posts inaccurate information about a DC project, Gunn is quick to shoot the rumor down. The filmmaker has even promised news about the new DC Universe in the weeks ahead. So when an aggregate site shared a rumor that The Kissing Booth star Jacob Elordi and tagged Gunn in the tweet, he of course responded to put the rumor to rest while clarifying when news will become available.
ComicBook
New Xbox Game Pass Tier Could Release Sooner than Expected
It looks like Xbox users will soon have the option of subscribing to the Game Pass Friends & Family plan. The new subscription tier was released in other regions last year, and allows up to five users on the same plan for one price. Xbox has yet to announced a release date for the new tier, but Xbox Game Pass users on PC have noticed the tier being advertised, which means an announcement should be coming in the near future, possibly at the Developer Direct planned for January 25th. Of course, it could end up being even sooner!
ComicBook
New Xbox Update Could Save Users Money
A new update for Xbox consoles is now rolling out to Xbox Insiders, and eventually all users. The goal is to make consoles like the Xbox Series X and Series S "carbon aware," so that they use more renewable energy. Essentially, the console will attempt to schedule updates at a time when it will use the least amount of fossil fuel. According to Xbox, this will happen by using "regional carbon intensity data" when available. While the positive environmental impact is welcome, Xbox also says that the update could end up saving users money on their electric bills!
ComicBook
PlayStation Makes Some AAA PS4 Games Less Than $2
PlayStation and EA have combined to make a few AAA PS4 games less than $2 a pop. For a few more days, the Holiday Sale is live on PSN, which means for a few more days, hundreds of PS4 and PS5 games are still on sale. You will be hard-pressed to find $2 PS5 games, at least of consequence, but the sale does feature some notable, albeit older, PS4 games, all of which can be had for the price of a candy bar.
Comments / 0