Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
CBS Sports
NFL playoffs: 49ers' Brock Purdy joins Joe Montana, Steve Young in rare club after historic NFL playoff debut
Brock Purdy, aka Mr. Irrelevant, was anything but irrelevant as the 49ers beat the Seahawks 41-23 in Saturday's playoff opener, including outscoring Seattle 25-6 in the second half. Purdy completed 18-of-30 passes for 332 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions, and also added a rushing touchdown in the blowout win.
NFL Star Suffers Broken Back
The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
CBS Sports
Former Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury flees to Thailand, avoiding other NFL job opportunities, per report
Days after his dismissal as Cardinals head coach, Kliff Kingsbury is drawing interest from around the NFL, with multiple teams targeting him for their offensive coordinator vacancies, according to Fox Sports. That doesn't mean Kingsbury is set to return to the sidelines anytime soon. The 43-year-old coach recently bought a one-way ticket to Thailand, according to Peter Schrager, and has respectfully declined all inquiries, telling teams he's not currently interested in coaching.
Arik Armstead discusses 49ers 41-23 Wild Card win over Seahawks, recording first sack of season
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KTXL) – 49ers defensive lineman Arik Armstead talks about Saturday’s 41-23 victory over the Seahawks, getting three wins over Seattle this season, recording his first sack of the year in the opening moments of the game and how that gave San Francisco’s defense a lift to begin the game.
CBS Sports
Bucks' Joe Ingles: Won't play Thursday
Ingles is out for Thursday's game versus the Heat due to left knee injury management. Ingles is likely sitting out Thursday's back-to-back for rest. Pat Connaughton, Jordan Nwora and MarJon Beauchamp are candidates to see extended minutes in his absence. Ingles should be good to go for Saturday's rematch with the Heat.
CBS Sports
Lions' Jameson Williams: Big play wiped out by penalty
Williams played 14 of the Lions' 60 snaps on offense and failed to reel in his lone target in Sunday's 20-16 win over the Packers. Though he went without any official receptions in the Lions' regular-season finale, Williams provided a glimpse of his vast potential on what would have been a 66-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter that was ultimately wiped out by a holding penalty. On the play in question, Williams found an opening in the defense behind Packers safety Darnell Savage, then jetted past Green Bay safety Adrian Amos on his way to what would have been his second career touchdown and third 40-plus-yard play. After the rookie first-round pick was cleared to make his season debut Week 13 upon completing his recovery from an ACL tear suffered this past January, Williams played less than a quarter of the snaps on offense in each of his six appearances while hauling in just one of his nine targets. Despite Williams' light use coming off the knee injury, general manager Brad Holmes said Tuesday that he maintains high expectations for the No. 12 overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft heading into Year 2, per John Maakaron of SI.com. However, with Amon-Ra St. Brown, Josh Reynolds and Kalif Raymond all under contract for 2023 and with DJ Chark expected to work toward a new deal with Detroit, Williams will likely have to work his way up the depth chart in OTAs and training camp in order to claim a top-three role at receiver entering his second season.
CBS Sports
Bills' Isaiah McKenzie: Not practicing Thursday
McKenzie (hamstring) wasn't spotted at practice Thursday, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports. McKenzie was listed as limited at Wednesday's practice, so what he's able to do Friday will be a key indicator regarding his availability for Sunday's playoff opener against the Dolphins. If McKenzie is limited or out this weekend, added snaps would be available for Khalil Shakir and Cole Beasley, while the Bills could also choose to add WR depth via the team's practice squad.
CBS Sports
Matt Holliday resigns as Cardinals bench coach two months after accepting job, Joe McEwing takes over
The St. Louis Cardinals have another new bench coach. Thursday afternoon the Cardinals announced that Matt Holliday has resigned from the job and Joe McEwing is stepping in. Holliday, who was named bench coach in November, resigned to spend more time with his family, according to USA Today. "Obviously, with...
CBS Sports
Giants' Xavier McKinney: Plagued by injury in third campaign
McKinney played in nine games during the regular season, totaling 45 tackles (29 solo), including one sack. He added five defended passes and a forced fumble. McKinney played every defensive snap for the Giants from Week 1 to Week 8 before injuring his left hand while on vacation in Mexico during New York's bye. The issue kept the third-year safety out of action until Week 17, when he played 83 percent of the team's defensive snaps and racked up seven tackles against the Colts. Despite the lengthy absence, McKinney's role as a starter upon his return was never in question, and as part of the Giants' young core, he will be looking for a contract extension with the final year of his rookie deal coming next season.
CBS Sports
Steelers' Anthony McFarland: Sticks with Pittsburgh
The Steelers signed McFarland to a reserve/future contract Thursday, Teresa Varley of the team's official site reports. McFarland spent the first two seasons of his career on Pittsburgh's active roster, but he moved down to the practice squad after getting waived in late August. The 2020 fourth-round pick was elevated when rookie Jaylen Warren was inactive with a hamstring injury Week 12, recording six carries for 30 yards as well as two receptions for 11 yards during this lone appearance in 2022. McFarland's experience with the team should keep him in contention for a backup running back role heading into the 2023 campaign.
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence: Listed as questionable for Saturday
Lawrence (toe) is listed as questionable for Saturday night's playoff game against the Chargers after practicing in a limited fashion this week. While Lawrence has been a mainstay on the Jaguars' injury report since hurting his toe Week 13, he's been able to play through the issue since that time. There's no reason to believe that he won't be active and start this weekend, but Lawrence's official questionable designation does make his status worth confirming ahead of Saturday's 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff.
CBS Sports
Packers GM Brian Gutekunst: Aaron Rodgers is going to 'take some time' before making a decision on 2023 season
Similar to Brett Favre's final years in Green Bay, Aaron Rodgers' recent offseasons have been fueled by questions regarding his future with the storied franchise. That will again be the case this offseason for Rodgers, the Packers' starting quarterback since succeeding Favre in 2008. Rodgers was non-committal on his plans...
CBS Sports
Celtics' Malcolm Brogdon: Added to injury report
Brogdon is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Hornets due to personal reasons. Brogdon is at risk of missing his first game of the new year with personal issues. With Jaylen Brown (groin) sidelined for the contest, the Celtics could be left quite thin on the wing Saturday. If that were to be the case, Derrick White and Payton Pritchard would be in line to see expanded roles.
CBS Sports
Orioles' Jorge Mateo: Avoids arbitration with O's
Mateo signed a one-year, $2 million deal with the Orioles on Friday to avoid arbitration, Andy Kostka of The Baltimore Sun reports. Mateo's glove established him as Baltimore's everyday shortstop in 2022, but his poor .221/.267/.379 slash line makes him vulnerable to losing his spot to top prospect Gunnar Henderson. He has experience playing all over the field, so he'll more than likely transition into a utility role, but it's still not worth counting on him to significantly improve at the plate.
CBS Sports
Yankees starter Frankie Montas to miss first month of season with shoulder injury, per report
The Yankees' expected rotation has already suffered a blow. Right-hander Frankie Montas, who dealt with shoulder issues last season, is 8-10 weeks behind and is now expected to miss the first month of the regular season, according to the New York Post. Shoulder inflammation is the malady and it is...
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Avoids arbitration
O'Neill agreed to a one-year, $4.95 million contract with the Cardinals on Friday to avoid arbitration, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports. O'Neill had his 2022 salary decided by an arbiter after the two sides were unable to come to terms, but an agreement was reached for 2023 ahead of Friday's deadline. The 27-year-old had a .912 OPS in 2021 but took a step back last year while dealing with multiple injuries, and he finished with a .228/.308/.392 slash line and 14 home runs in 96 contests.
CBS Sports
Giants' J.D. Davis: Settles with Giants
Davis signed a one-year, $4.21 million contract with the Giants on Friday to avoid arbitration, source reports. Davis started slow with the Mets last season, but was still able to slash .263/.361/.496 with the Giants after being traded to San Francisco at the deadline. It's unclear how exactly Davis will fit in the Giants' lineup in 2023, whether it's at third base or as the designated hitter, but he still figures to get his fair share of at-bats next season.
CBS Sports
Bold predictions for Super Wild Card Weekend: Jerry Jones finds new Cowboys coach after losing to Tom Brady
The NFL playoffs are finally here. We've got a two-game slate on Saturday, three games on Sunday, and one more on Monday night for Super Wild Card Weekend. Just as we did throughout the regular season, we are going to treat you to a list of bold predictions for what we expect to happen during this weekend's contests. Instead of just doing a list of five, though, we're going with one prediction for each game.
Comments / 0