Rivas signed a minor-league deal that includes an invitation to spring training with the Padres on Thursday, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. Rivas was released by the Cubs on Jan. 6 after being designated for assignment and subsequently clearing waivers. He has a .247/.331/.322 line across 336 career plate appearances, all of which have come in Chicago. While first base is a potential weakness in the Padres' lineup, Rivas' potential fit is unclear as both Jake Cronenworth and Matt Carpenter -- two favorites to start at first base -- are also left-handed hitters.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO