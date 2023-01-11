On Jan. 13, former Texas A&M cornerback Deyon “Smoke” Bouie announced his decision to transfer to the University of Georgia. The Bainbridge, Ga. native is a former four-star recruit and a part of Texas A&M’s 2022 class. Before joining Texas A&M, Bouie was previously a Georgia commit. He committed to Georgia back in 2020, but decommitted in 2021. Now Bouie has the opportunity to return to his home state and join the team he had first committed to.

ATHENS, GA ・ 14 HOURS AGO