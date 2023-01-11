Read full article on original website
Former Major League Baseball Star Dies
The baseball world has gotten word today of the loss of another player that was around the league for many years. Famed baseball reporter for USA Today Sports, Bob Nightengale, announced today on Twitter that former baseball outfielder and coach Lee Tinsley has passed away at the age of 53 in Scottsdale, Arizona. He is survived by three children.
CBS Sports
Matt Holliday resigns as Cardinals bench coach two months after accepting job, Joe McEwing takes over
The St. Louis Cardinals have another new bench coach. Thursday afternoon the Cardinals announced that Matt Holliday has resigned from the job and Joe McEwing is stepping in. Holliday, who was named bench coach in November, resigned to spend more time with his family, according to USA Today. "Obviously, with...
CBS Sports
Marlins' Pablo Lopez: Settles with Miami
Lopez agreed to a one-year, $5.45 million contract with the Marlins on Friday to avoid arbitration, Craig Mish of SportsGrid.com reports. Lopez made $2.45 million in his first year of arbitration eligibility last season, and he'll more than double that salary in 2023. The 26-year-old had a 3.75 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 174:53 K:BB over 180 innings last year.
CBS Sports
Padres' Alfonso Rivas: Joins Padres
Rivas signed a minor-league deal that includes an invitation to spring training with the Padres on Thursday, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. Rivas was released by the Cubs on Jan. 6 after being designated for assignment and subsequently clearing waivers. He has a .247/.331/.322 line across 336 career plate appearances, all of which have come in Chicago. While first base is a potential weakness in the Padres' lineup, Rivas' potential fit is unclear as both Jake Cronenworth and Matt Carpenter -- two favorites to start at first base -- are also left-handed hitters.
CBS Sports
Giants' Jakob Junis: Settles with Giants at $2.8 million
Junis signed a one-year, $2.8 million contract with the Giants on Friday to avoid arbitration, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports. Junis put up a 4.42 ERA and 98:25 K:BB over 112 innings for the Giants in 2022 while serving as a traditional starter and bulk reliever. The 30-year-old would appear to be slated for a relief role in 2023, at least to open the season.
CBS Sports
Nationals' Kyle Finnegan: Agrees to contract with Nats
Finnegan signed a one-year, $2.325 million contract with the Nationals on Friday to avoid arbitration, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports. Finnegan collected 11 saves for the Nationals last season, posting a 3.51 ERA and 70:22 K:BB over 66.2 innings along the way. He is likely the favorite to open 2023 as the club's closer, although the leash wouldn't figure to be long.
CBS Sports
Dodgers' Walker Buehler: Avoids arbitration with Dodgers
Buehler (elbow) and the Dodgers agreed on a one-year, $8.025 million contract Friday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports. Buehler and the team will avoid the arbitration headache after they were able to finalize a deal Friday. The right-hander underwent Tommy John surgery in August and may not pitch in 2023 as a result. Prior to injuring his elbow, Buehler produced an uncharacteristic 4.02 ERA and 1.29 WHIP with 58 strikeouts over 65 innings in 12 starts last season.
CBS Sports
Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Settles for $4.2 million
Cooper agreed to a one-year, $4.2 million contract with the Marlins on Friday to avoid arbitration, Craig Mish of SportsGrid.com reports. Cooper played in a career-high 119 games last season and had a .261/.337/.415 slash line with nine home runs and 50 RBI. The 32-year-old should be Miami's Opening Day starter at first base and is entering his final year before free agency.
CBS Sports
Brewers' Victor Caratini: Avoids arbitration
Caratini signed a one-year, $2.8 million contract with the Brewers on Thursday to avoid arbitration, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports. Caratini has served as a backup catcher for the majority of his career. However, he's managed to top 300 plate appearances in each of his last two seasons while also grading out as a well above-average framer behind the dish. Entering 2023, Caratini figures to serve as the secondary catcher in Milwaukee behind William Contreras.
CBS Sports
Red Sox's Ryan Brasier: Settles with BoSox
Brasier signed a one-year, $2 million contract with the Red Sox on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports. 2022 saw Brasier record a career-worst 5.78 ERA through 62.1 innings, though his 4.92 K/BB ratio was one of the better marks across the majors. Still, the 35-year-old reliever has a tendency to get hit around more often than not, and holds almost no fantasy value beyond the deepest of leagues.
CBS Sports
Padres' Josh Hader: Receiving $14.1 million for 2023
Hader agreed to a one-year, $14.1 million contract with the Padres on Friday to avoid arbitration, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports. It's the biggest salary a reliever has ever received through the arbitration process, and it's the left-hander's final year before being eligible for free agency. Hader had an ugly and uncharacteristic 5.22 ERA between the Brewers and Padres in 2022, though that figure was heavily inflated by five outings during which he gave up three runs or more. He still went 36-for-40 in save chances, and he should be once of the top closers in baseball again in 2023.
CBS Sports
Brewers' Keston Hiura: Settles at $2.2 million
Hiura agreed to a one-year, $2.2 million contract with the Brewers on Friday to avoid arbitration, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports. It's Hiura's first year of arbitration eligibility, and he'll receive a nice raise from his pre-arbitration salary over the past few years. The 26-year-old had a .226/.316/.449 slash line with 14 home runs and a 41.7 percent strikeout rate in 80 games last season, and he's likely to open 2023 in a bench role.
CBS Sports
Orioles' Anthony Santander: Gets $7.4 million from Orioles
Santander signed a one-year, $7.4 million contract with the Orioles on Friday to avoid arbitration, Dan Connolly of The Athletic reports. Santander slugged a career-high 33 home runs for the Orioles in 2022, producing a .773 OPS along the way. It was also the first time he's managed to stay healthy for a full season (not counting 2020), so the 28-year-old doesn't seem like a great bet to avoid the injured list again in 2023. He'll provide power for fantasy managers when on the field, though.
CBS Sports
Rays' Randy Arozarena: Reaches deal for 2023
Arozarena agreed to a one-year, $4.15 million contract with the Rays on Friday to avoid arbitration, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. It's finally the first year of arbitration eligibility for Arozarena, who burst onto the scene for Tampa Bay in 2020 with a .377 average and 10 homers during the playoffs. The 27-year-old had a .263/.327/.445 slash line with 20 home runs, 89 RBI and 32 stolen bases in 153 games last season.
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' P.J. Higgins: Signs with Diamondbacks
Higgins signed a minor-league contract with the Diamondbacks on Thursday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports. Higgins was designated for assignment by the Cubs in late December and elected free agency Monday after clearing waivers. He was able to find a new team shortly after and will serve as a non-roster invitee during spring training in 2023. The 29-year-old appeared in 74 games for the Cubs last year and slashed .229/.310/.383 with six home runs, 30 RBI and 23 runs.
CBS Sports
Brewers' Willy Adames: Reaches deal for 2023
Adames agreed to a one-year, $8.7 million contract with the Brewers on Friday to avoid arbitration, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports. Adames made $4.6 million last season and will receive a sizable raise for 2023, which is his penultimate year before free agency. The 27-year-old had a .238/.298/.458 slash line with 31 home runs and 98 RBI last season.
CBS Sports
Padres' Jake Cronenworth: Reaches deal with Friars for 2023
Cronenworth agreed to a one-year, $4.225 million contract with the Padres on Friday to avoid arbitration, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports. It's the first year of arbitration eligibility for the 28-year-old, and he'll receive a massive raise from his pre-arbitration figures. Cronenworth had a .239/.332/.390 slash line with 17 home runs and 88 RBI in 158 games last season, and he's expected to begin 2023 as San Diego's primary first baseman.
CBS Sports
Angels' Jared Walsh: Inks one-year deal
Walsh (shoulder) and the Angels agreed on a one-year, $2.65 million contract Friday to avoid arbitration, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports. The 29-year-old was diagnosed with thoracic outlet syndrome and underwent surgery in early September, but the condition isn't expected to impact his availability for 2023. Walsh produced a .215 average with 15 homers, 44 RBI, 41 runs and two stolen bases over 423 at-bats in 118 games last season.
CBS Sports
Astros' Blake Taylor: Avoids arbitration
Taylor and the Astros agreed on a one-year, $830,000 contract Friday to avoid arbitration, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. The left-handed reliever appeared in 19 games with the Astros last season, producing a 3.94 ERA and 1.56 WHIP with 19 strikeouts over 16 innings pitched. Taylor will likely remain a middle relief option for Houston in 2023.
CBS Sports
Rays' Jalen Beeks: Avoids arbitration with Rays
Beeks signed a one-year, $1.375 million contract with the Rays on Friday to avoid arbitration, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports. The left-hander was excellent for the Rays last season, holding a 2.80 ERA and 70:22 K:BB over 61 innings. The Rays like to use Beeks as an opener sometimes and he also has the ability to go multiple innings, if needed.
