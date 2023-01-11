Read full article on original website
The 7 Best Laptop Deals in Best Buy’s 3-Day Flash Sale — From $150
If anybody knows that January is the hot time for laptop deals it’s us, but this year Best Buy got the memo. There’s a three day sale going on as we speak that has some pretty great deals you’ll want to take advantage of. Unfortunately, these flash sales can bombard you with everything from 2-in-1’s to gaming laptop deals and everything in between. Instead of making you wade through all of the deals on your own, we’ve decided to help and pick out the products that you should actually be looking at. In the end, we arrived at a list of seven worthy contenders:
The best laptops of CES 2023: Dell, Asus, Lenovo, and more
CES is the biggest laptop show of the year — and it’s not close. Dozens of new laptops get launched and updated, and every major (and minor) laptop manufacturer gets in on the fun. This year was full of interesting concepts, some that stretch the definition of what...
Here’s what kind of gaming laptop $1,000 will buy you this year
The days of cheap gaming laptops are long gone. You used to be able to get a decent gaming laptop for under $1,000 that could deliver some solid performance. But like desktop GPUs and other PC hardware these days, prices keep on going up. And while Nvidia wanted us to focus on the maxed-out new RTX 4090 chip being offered in a variety of new gaming laptops announced at CES 2023, I was curious what the low end was going to look like in this new era. After all, Nvidia says RTX 40-series gaming laptops start at $1,000. So, what exactly does that buy you?
CES 2023: 5 New Laptops That Caught Our Eye
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. CES 2023 has just concluded, and we've seen a ton of amazing laptops over the weekend. But, out of all the displays in Las Vegas, which models caught our eye?
This 75-inch 4K TV is so cheap today you’ll think it’s a mistake
A 75-inch TV for $550? That’s not a mistake — Best Buy is really selling the Insignia F30 Series 4K TV with such a large screen for this cheap. This $300 discount on the TV’s original price of $850 isn’t expected to last long though, because most shoppers know that you won’t always come across TV deals like this. It’s highly recommended that you finalize your purchase as soon as possible if you don’t want to miss out, as it may be gone by tomorrow.
PS5 Pro vs PS5 Slim 2023 release likelihood: Sony executive's comments spark speculation for former while tipster's PlayStation 5 hardware roadmap suggests latter
The PlayStation 5 rumor mill is back in serious action, thanks to recent reported developments made in regard to a modular variant of the popular Sony console. However, it seems that is not enough for expectant fans, and now there are whispers of both the PlayStation 5 Pro and PlayStation 5 Slim consoles spreading like wildfire online. While expectations of the former may certainly be premature, especially considering the context of the source material that sparked the latest rumors, there seems to be a better likelihood for the appearance of the latter console variant at some point in 2023.
A little-known secret can save shoppers up to 70% off at Amazon – and you don’t need to be a Prime member
WHO doesn't want to find ways to save in the new year - and thanks to a little-known secret, consumers can find massive savings at Amazon. The best part is you could save up to 70 percent - and you don't even need to be a Prime member. It involves...
This Samsung 75-inch TV is surprisingly cheap today
Some of the best TVs out there come from Samsung, so it’s surprisingly when one drops to a reasonable price. But, with the holidays around the corner, we’ve seen some excellent deals on Samsung TVs, like this 75-inch TU7000, one of the higher-end Samsung TVs. If you’ve been wanting a large Samsung TV, you can pick one up from Samsung and get it for $680, rather than the $800 it usually goes for, which is a nice $120 discount.
Walmart has an incredible QLED TV deal going on right now
Interested in the world of QLED TVs, but worried about the prices? While 65-inch QLED TVs do tend to cost quite a bit, there are some great 65-inch TV deals going around, like this one from Walmart on the onn. TV. You can grab it for just $398 rather than the $568 it usually goes for, which is a nice $170 discount and well worth grabbing if you want a 65-inch TV.
You’ll be surprised how cheap this 65-inch 4K TV is at Best Buy
A 65-inch 4K TV for just $400? That may not have been possible several years ago, but it’s a reality right now with Best Buy’s offer for the TCL 4-Series 4K TV, which is made even more affordable with the retailer’s $30 discount on its sticker price of $430. We’re not sure how much time you’ve got left to avail this bargain because Best Buy TV deals often sell out quickly, so if you don’t want to miss out, it’s highly recommended that you finalize your purchase right away.
Yeah, Your Wi-Fi Router Is in the Wrong Place. Here's Where to Move It
This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season. An unreliable home internet connection can make life super frustrating. Even though you pay monthly fees to an internet service provider, and even if you've had a router professionally installed, you may still find yourself spending too much time watching your phone, laptop or streaming device grind away as it tries to stay connected.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and S23 Plus signature colours leaked
The key new colours of the forthcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and Galaxy S23 Plus have leaked online. Reports suggest that the Samsung Galaxy S23 line will be announced at a special Unpacked event to be held in San Francisco on February 1. Well ahead of that we’ve received a solid tip on the new signature colours for the two most premium phones in the range.
Dear Samsung Galaxy fans, it's time to try a different Android phone
Samsung may have heritage, but there are a wealth of other top handsets which are worth your time
Samsung phones receiving the January 2023 update
Samsung has begun updating its Galaxy phones with the January 2023 update patch.
Activate this one Android phone setting to boost your battery life
One of the best ways to save battery on your Android phone is to restrict background data and stop apps from constantly refreshing and updating while you're out and about.
Hurry — Samsung’s 65-inch OLED TV is $1000 off today
While 4k TVs have become the norm, a lot of content still hasn’t caught up, which is why TVs with AI upscaling are becoming more popular, such as Samsung’s S95B TV. Of course, the upscaling tech and everything that goes along with a high-end TV can be expensive, which is why we love this deal from Samsung that brings the TV’s cost down to $1,800 from $2,800. That’s a whopping $1,000 discount on one of the best TVs on the market.
Usually $500, this HP 17-inch laptop is down to $330
Rolling into the middle of January, the excitement of the holidays starts to feel a full millennia away and the need for something new and exciting once again starts to grow. Maybe in the form of a new laptop? Well, as part of today’s laptop deals, we found the HP Laptop 17z-cp200, a price-friendly laptop with an increasingly rare resolution and fairly big screen. If you want to get one now it will only cost you $330, which is $170 down from its usual $500. Perhaps it is exactly what you need to get that holiday jolt of excitement back?
The 3 very best laptop deals you can shop today — from $190
There are some fantastic laptop deals going on today across many different popular online retailers. With so many options to choose from, we’ve picked out some of our favorites. Whatever your budget or need, there’s something here for you so you’ll be happy with your purchase and able to be on the move more. That includes gaming laptop deals as well as some super cheap budget laptops too. Read on while we take you through our picks.
Amazon Promo Codes for January 2023
Get saving on those orders with these {offer_count} Amazon promo codes
Samsung shows off the first two 77-inch QD-OLED 4K TVs at CES 2023
Samsung was the first company to show off a 4K TV based on QD-OLED technology at CES 2022, and now, at CES 2023 it has unveiled two new QD-OLED models — the S95C Samsung OLED and S90C Samsung OLED — and each will be available as 77-inch models. Both will also be offered in 55- and 65-inch sizes. The news came one day after Samsung Display confirmed it would show its next-gen “QD-OLED 2023” panel at the show in a 77-inch size.
