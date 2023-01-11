ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Former Norfolk School Board chair returns to position; newcomer elected vice chair

By Kelsey Kendall, The Virginian-Pilot
 3 days ago

The Public School Board voted Wednesday for Adale Martin return as the board chair.

Thanking her fellow board members for their vote, Martin said, “It’s just an honor and a privilege to serve in whatever capacity that I can.”

Newcomer Tiffany Moore-Buffaloe was elected vice chair in a 4-3 vote, beating out incumbent Noelle Gabriel. Martin, Tanya Bhasin and Rodney Jordan voted in support of Moore-Buffaloe, who also voted for herself.

This will be Martin’s third term as chair, she said. First elected in 2018, she was chair before Board Member Carlos Clanton was appointed as interim chair last summer. He and Gabriel had led the board for roughly six months before the start of the new year and the board formally reorganized.

Martin, Moore-Buffaloe, Clanton, Bhasin and and Lauren Campsen also were sworn in Wednesday morning following the November election. Moore-Buffaloe was the only newcomer.

Moore-Buffaloe claimed the Ward 4 seat previously held by Leon Rouson. She said during her campaign that she plans to address literacy and school safety.

“I look forward to us working together as one unit to bring student achievement forward and support our superintendent,” Moore-Buffaloe said.

Kelsey Kendall, kelsey.kendall@virginiamedia.com

