Suffolk, VA

Man charged after Suffolk Mattress Firm & Tobacco and Vape struck by gunfire

By Julia Varnier
WTKR News 3
 3 days ago
SUFFOLK, Va. - On January 10, at 7:31 p.m., police say they received a call of shots fired in the 1200 block of N. Main St.

Police arrived on the scene and found two commercial businesses, Mattress Firm and Tobacco and Vape, had been struck by gunfire. No injuries were reported.

Upon further investigation, Suffolk Police identified a suspect and arrested Jarred Friesz, age 20, of Suffolk, at his residence later that evening.

Jarred Friesz is being held at Western Tidewater Regional Jail where he is charged with the following five charges: Shooting into an Occupied Building (2); Reckless Handling of a Firearm; Shooting in a Public Place; Disorderly Conduct.

The incident remains under investigation.

There is no additional information for release at this time.

WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

