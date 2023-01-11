Read full article on original website
Final Reading: Same as it ever was
Three members of the Vermont Mayors Coalition trekked to the Statehouse on Friday to beg state lawmakers to take action on issues they said they’ve been raising for years. Read the story on VTDigger here: Final Reading: Same as it ever was.
manchesterinklink.com
“Two governors for the price of one” proposal gets hearing
CONCORD, N.H. – On Thursday, New Hampshire legislators heard arguments in favor of a constitutional amendment that would introduce a lieutenant governor to New Hampshire’s state government. Currently New Hampshire is one of only five states along with Arizona, Maine, Oregon and Wyoming that does not have a...
WCAX
Vt. judiciary officials testify at Statehouse over court backlog
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont lawmakers are looking for ways to alleviate a years-long backlog in the state’s court system made worse by the pandemic. Data from Vermont’s judiciary shows over 8,700 cases are waiting to be heard right now compared to 5,000 in June of 2019. Court...
Educators Lawsuit Against New Hampshire's Banned Concepts Law
On January 12, Federal Judge Paul Barbadoro ruled that the lawsuit challenging New Hampshire's banned concepts law may proceed. The federal lawsuit was filed on December 20, 2021, by New Hampshire school administrators Andres Meijia and Christina Kim Philibotte, who specialize in diversity, equity, and inclusion, along with the New Hampshire National Education Association.
wamc.org
Environmental advocates review prospects for climate legislation during Vermont legislative session
With a Democratic/Progressive supermajority in the Vermont Legislature this session, environmental advocates in the state are hoping that aggressive action on climate legislation will be passed during the biennium. This week the Act on Climate Coalition discussed their expectations for proposed legislation. The Vermont Act on Climate Coalition is a...
New Hampshire considers mandating cursive, communism history
The New Hampshire House Education Committee held public hearings this week on two Republican curriculum bills.
mynbc5.com
Vermont Mayor's Coalition asks for help from the state to end the housing crisis
MONTPELIER, Vt. — The current housing crisis was top of mind for officials in Montpelier on Friday, as members of the Vermont Mayor’s coalition gathered to discuss their priorities for the 2023 legislative session. The mayors of Burlington, Newport, and Winooski all highlighted the housing crisis the state...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire House Democrats call for more oversight of school choice program
CONCORD, N.H. — Lawmakers in Concord are clashing over control of New Hampshire's school choice program. Democrats are calling for more oversight of education freedom accounts, but the commissioner of education said he's watching every dollar. Instead of fighting to repeal education freedom accounts, which allow families below a...
Scott urges Legislature to address zoning issues in 1970 law
(The Center Square) – Addressing decades-old regulations in housing are the focus of Vermont’s top elected official. Taking to his official Facebook page, Republican Gov. Phil Scott said the state has invested $500 million in housing over the past two years, but the state is being held back from advancing housing by regulations he said need to be addressed this year. “These were put in place at a time when...
WCAX
State prepares for end of COVID-19 State of Emergency
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - This week the federal government extended the COVID-19 State of Emergency, and Vermont is preparing for resources and flexibility to end when it expires. Throughout the pandemic, millions of Americans received Medicaid coverage because of the State of Emergency. It’s also given doctors the flexibility to see patients over telehealth and protected doctors from liability.
WCAX
Vt. officials concerned with meeting climate target timeline
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Scott administration officials testified Thursday that they have concerns about meeting near-term climate targets outlined in the Global Solutions Act. Vermont lawmakers are moving forward with plans to revise a clean heat bill. About a third of carbon emissions in our region come from heating our...
WCAX
Vt. lawmakers move forward to establish reconciliation commission
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont lawmakers are in the process of putting together a commission to acknowledge the impacts of racism, discrimination, and eugenics in state laws and suggest ways to make amends. Vermont is looking to right the wrongs of the past. In the 1930s, the General Assembly passed...
City officials call on state legislators to enact further gun reform
Municipalities call on state legislators to enact further gun reform
Gun violence, crime on agenda for Vermont lawmakers
Vermont has seen a rise in gun-related crime, most notably in Burlington.
VTDigger
Three Vermonters appointed to the Vermont Commission on Women
(Montpelier) – Three Vermont women have been appointed to serve on the Vermont Commission on Women (VCW), the state’s non-partisan commission working to advance rights and opportunities for women and girls. Governor Phil Scott appointed Annie Mackin of St Albans. Mackin is the Chief Media Relations Officer at...
WCAX
New York updates workplace harassment policies
WCAX
New generation looks to preserve a piece of Danville’s past
WCAX
Last day to contest FCC broadband map for more state funding
WCAX
Vt. bill takes aim at Slate Ridge, militia training camps
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A new bill before Vermont lawmakers takes aim at paramilitary training camps, making it illegal to operate facilities like the controversial Slate Ridge facility in Pawlet. Slate Ridge is back in the spotlight -- this time under Vermont’s golden dome instead of a courtroom. “In...
manchesterinklink.com
Governor Announces “No Safe Experience” PSA Campaign
Concord, NH – A new public awareness campaign is being built to alert individuals that there is no safe experience when consuming any drugs that have not been prescribed by a medical provider. At a press conference today, Governor Chris Sununu announced a new public awareness campaign titled “No Safe Experience” that will focus on this challenge by educating youth, young adults, and families of the dangers and prevalence of fentanyl in counterfeit pills and illicit drugs.
