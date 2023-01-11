Read full article on original website
fox35orlando.com
Deputies: 2 arrested in shooting death of man on Lake Atriums Circle in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies have arrested two men accused in the fatal shooting of another man in Orange County. Jacquarius Amir Legrand, 22, and Jaivien Tahjaii Elliott, 19, are facing charges of first degree murder for the shooting death of Carlos Moreno-Anarivia, deputies said. According to detectives, on the...
fox35orlando.com
Detectives believe deadly Orlando shooting outside restaurant was calculated setup
ORLANDO, Fla. - Detectives have released video surveillance footage from the night a man was fatally shot, and another was injured outside an Orlando restaurant. They believe the shooting was a setup and are asking the public to help with identifying the men in the video. The shooting happened shortly...
Video shows moments before father was killed outside local restaurant; search underway for gunman
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County deputies released new surveillance video Friday that they hope will help track down a suspect after a shooting last month. Investigators said the victim, Etson Faustin, 39, was a husband and a father. He was one of two people shot at a shopping...
WFTV
Photos: Daytona Beach police bust illegal gambling business at convenience store
Daytona Beach police bust illegal gambling business at convenience store Detectives seized gambling machines, materials for sports betting and over $12,500 concerning illegal gambling. (Daytona Beach Police Department/Daytona Beach Police Department)
click orlando
Man shoots woman during fight in Orlando, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. – A man shot a woman during a fight Wednesday night in Orlando, police said. The shooting was reported around 8:45 p.m. on Columbia Street, west of John Young Parkway. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Orlando police said officers were called to the scene and learned...
Volusia sheriff’s helicopter tracks down suspect after he runs from deputies
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Volusia County man is under arrest after he ran from deputies and led them on a 30-minute chase. The incident began Friday around 4 p.m. in DeLand when a license plate reader caught Kyle Bellantoni’s tag. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE...
WESH
Orange County deputies identify woman found shot to death in crashed car
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Detectives with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after they said Nekaybaw Collier, 27, was found shot in a car on North Powers Drive on Thursday night. She later died at the hospital. On Friday, Crimeline released a bulletin announcing a $5,000 reward...
Deputies search for gunman after woman found shot in crashed car in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is looking for whoever shot and killed a woman Thursday night. Deputies were called out to the Pine Hills area around 7 p.m. Thursday for reports of a car crash. The victim was found inside of a car on...
WESH
Daytona Beach police to give update on two deadly shootings
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Watch the news conference live in the player above. Daytona Beach police are expected to give an update Wednesday on two deadly shootings that happened within a couple of days of each other. Daytona Beach police Chief Jakari Young will make his address at noon.
St. Augustine doctor accused of inappropriately touching patients, running pill mill
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — Police are asking for patients of a local doctor to come forward over concerns they may have interacted with them inappropriately. Police also said the doctor is facing accusations he operated a pill mill. Dr. Scott Hollington has an office on Memorial Circle near Nova...
WESH
21-year-old man stabbed to death in Daytona Beach, police say
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — In Daytona Beach, just before 1 a.m. Wednesday, police say a man was stabbed to death following a shooting. The victim is 21-year-old Devon Strickland. Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young said before the shooting, there was an altercation at a residence on Shady Place. The altercation involved a woman, her ex-boyfriend and her current boyfriend.
WESH
Man accused of fleeing from Volusia County deputies faces several new charges
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A man was arrested Friday after fleeing from deputies, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office. Kyle Bellantoni, 29, was driving a grey Dodge Challenger around 4 p.m. as deputies were searching for him. The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said he was wanted for domestic...
villages-news.com
Lady Lake men with guns in stolen vehicle arrested after trying to outrun cops
Two Lady Lake men armed with loaded guns in a stolen vehicle were arrested after trying to outrun law enforcement. Jason Curtis Marks, 21, was at the wheel of a green 2023 Kia Soul which had been carjacked in Orange County at 6:23 a.m. Jan. 8, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. A license plate reader indicated the vehicle was northbound on U.S. Hwy. 27.
Daytona Beach police looking for missing 13-year-old boy
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The Daytona Beach Police Department is looking for a missing 13-year-old boy last seen at a local middle school. Police say Gary Mitchell Holmes was last seen approximately 4 p.m. at Campbell Middle School wearing a black Adidas sweatsuit with black Adidas shoes. Daytona Beach...
fox35orlando.com
'Put the guns down': Family speaks out after 'good young man' killed in drive-by shooting in Daytona Beach
Travis Hubbert Jr. died Monday night in a drive-by shooting in Daytona Beach. His family members spoke during a news conference Wednesday pleading with the community to bring an end to violence. Right now, no arrests have been made.
WESH
1 person injured in Seminole County fire, deputies say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Crews responded to a fire in Seminole County Saturday. The fire was reported in Longwood on Crown Oaks Way. The Seminole County Sheriff's Office told WESH 2 that one person with injuries was taken to the hospital. Responding firefighters were able to put the fire...
click orlando
20-year-old man killed in Daytona Beach drive-by shooting
DAYTONA BEACH, Fal. – A 20-year-old man killed late Monday in a drive-by shooting in Daytona Beach, police said. The fatal shooting was reported around 11:45 p.m. on Tucker Street, between North Nova Road and U.S. 1. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Daytona Beach police said officers were...
WESH
Operation Viper: FWC investigation leads to arrests of snake trafficking suspects
Florida — Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission's "Operation Viper" investigation led to arrests for illegal trafficking of snakes. The investigation started in 2020 after FWC was notified of dangerous and venomous reptiles being sold and purchased. FWC said among the 200 snakes that were recovered by investigators were...
WESH
Sanford police searching for suspects in burglary
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Police are searching for suspects in a Sanford burglary. A burglary alarm went off at a Value Pawn & Jewelry on Dec. 13, and police responded to the scene. The Sanford Police Department found surveillance footage showing suspects using what appeared to be a saw...
Sanford police release video of 6 suspects wanted in the death of man, 18
SANFORD, Fla. — Sanford police are looking to identify six people whom they named as suspects in the shooting death of an 18-year-old man. Officers released a video showing the people wanted in connection to the November shooting death of Isaiah Diaz while he was sitting in a car at an apartment complex.
