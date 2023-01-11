‘The White Lotus: Sicily’ cast: Meet all 21 SAG Award ensemble nominees [PHOTOS]

“ The White Lotus: Sicily ” made the move from limited series to drama series at the 2023 SAG Awards, and things paid off splendidly as the HBO show was nominated in two categories : Best Drama Ensemble and Best Drama Actress for Jennifer Coolidge . (Last year it bagged a pair of solo bids on the limited series side for Murray Bartlett and Coolidge, who both lost.) The Italy-set season aired from October to December and was one of the most buzzed-about TV programs of the year. The sprawling ensemble consists of a whopping 21 cast members — everyone from known names like Coolidge and F. Murray Abraham to relative newcomers like Sabrina Impacciatore and Leo Woodall .

We know what you’re thinking — 21 cast members sounds like a lot! And while it’s true that “The White Lotus: Sicily” boasts the biggest nominated TV cast of the 2022 calendar year, its co-nominees in Best Drama Ensemble also have impressive numbers: “Ozark” at 16, “The Crown” at 13, “Severance” at 11 and “Better Call Saul” at seven. Over in the Best Comedy Ensemble race, the cast totals are a bit smaller: “Barry” at 12, “The Bear” at nine, “Abbott Elementary” at seven, “Only Murders in the Building” at seven and “Hacks” at six.

After appearing together in Season 1, Coolidge and Jon Gries returned for “The White Lotus: Sicily” as wealthy resort guest Tanya McQuoid and her new husband Greg. The general concept of the new episodes stayed the same, as it focused on several different groups of people attending the high-end luxury chain. Spoiler alert : After Greg left Italy, Tanya soon interacted with a bunch of high-end gays, led by Tom Hollander as Quentin, which resulted in an unfortunate end for both characters.

Other SAG ensemble cast members include: vacationing couples Meghann Fahy as Daphne & Theo James as Cameron, and Aubrey Plaza as Harper & Will Sharpe as Ethan; grandfather-son-grandson trifecta F. Murray Abraham as Bert, Michael Imperioli as Dominic and Adam DiMarco as Albie; and local call girls Beatrice Granno as Mia and Simona Tabasco as Lucia.

Here is the list of all 21 “The White Lotus: Sicily” cast SAG Award ensemble nominees:

F. Murray Abraham as BERT DI GRASSO

Visiting Sicily with his son, Dominic (Michael Imperioli), and grandson, Albie (Adam DiMarco), Bert is getting frail, yet still sees himself as virile and capable.

Paolo Camilli as HUGO

One of Quentin’s gay friends who takes a liking to Tanya.

Jennifer Coolidge as TANYA MCQUOID-HUNT

A wealthy, unstable woman, traveling with her husband, Greg (Jon Gries), and assistant, Portia (Haley Lu Richardson).

Adam DiMarco as ALBIE DI GRASSO

Dominic’s (Michael Imperioli) son and Bert’s (F. Murray Abraham) grandson, Albie is a sweet and observant college grad, who often serves as his family’s peacekeeper.

Meghann Fahy as DAPHNE SULLIVAN

A stay-at-home mom visiting Italy with her husband, Cameron (Theo James), and another couple, Ethan (Will Sharpe) and Harper (Aubrey Plaza).

Federico Ferrante as ROCCO

A front desk agent whose flirtatious banter with his co-worker Isabella makes Valentina jealous.

Bruno Gouery as DIDIER

One of Quentin’s gay friends who takes a liking to Tanya.

Beatrice Granno as MIA

A Sicilian local, Mia is a talented singer in search of her big break.

Jon Gries as GREG

Tanya’s (Jennifer Coolidge) husband, who is less than pleased to find her assistant invited on their romantic getaway.

Tom Hollander as QUENTIN

An English expat, vacationing with his friends and his nephew, Jack (Leo Woodall).

Sabrina Impacciatore as VALENTINA

The passionate, dedicated manager in charge of the White Lotus resort in Taormina, who expects perfection from her staff.

Michael Imperioli as DOMINIC DI GRASSO

A Hollywood producer visiting Sicily with his elderly father, Bert (F. Murray Abraham), and post-college son, Albie (Adam DiMarco), to explore their ancestral roots.

Theo James as CAMERON SULLIVAN

A wildly successful businessman from a wealthy family, Cameron is vacationing with his wife Daphne (Meghann Fahy), his college roommate, Ethan (Will Sharpe), and Ethan’s wife, Harper (Aubrey Plaza).

Aubrey Plaza as HARPER SPILLER

Newly wealthy after her husband finds professional success, Harper and Ethan (Will Sharpe) are visiting Italy with Ethan’s college roommate, Cameron (Theo James), and Cameron’s wife, Daphne (Meghann Fahy).

Haley Lu Richardson as PORTIA

A small-town girl and recent college graduate, Portia is traveling with her boss, Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge), hoping for adventure.

Eleonora Romandini as ISABELLA

An employee who works under Valentina at Sicily’s elegant resort The White Lotus.

Federico Scribani as GIUSEPPE

A piano player at the main restaurant who has a crush on Mia, despite the fact that she’s an escort.

Will Sharpe as ETHAN SPILLER

After recently striking professional success, Ethan and his wife, Harper (Aubrey Plaza), are invited to vacation in Italy with his college roommate, Cameron (Theo James), and Cameron’s wife, Daphne (Meghann Fahy).

Simona Tabasco as LUCIA

A Sicilian local who frequents the White Lotus resort in search of work and opportunity amongst the wealthy clientele.

Leo Woodall as JACK

A magnetic guest staying at The White Lotus with his uncle, Quentin (Tom Hollander).

Francesco Zecca as MATTEO

One of Quentin’s gay friends who takes a liking to Tanya.

