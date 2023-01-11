‘The White Lotus: Sicily’ cast: Meet all 21 SAG Award ensemble nominees [PHOTOS]

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'The White Lotus: Sicily' cast: Meet all 21 SAG Award ensemble nominees

By Marcus James Dixon
 3 days ago
The White Lotus: Sicily ” made the move from limited series to drama series at the 2023 SAG Awards, and things paid off splendidly as the HBO show was nominated in two categories : Best Drama Ensemble and Best Drama Actress for Jennifer Coolidge . (Last year it bagged a pair of solo bids on the limited series side for Murray Bartlett and Coolidge, who both lost.) The Italy-set season aired from October to December and was one of the most buzzed-about TV programs of the year. The sprawling ensemble consists of a whopping 21 cast members — everyone from known names like Coolidge and F. Murray Abraham to relative newcomers like Sabrina Impacciatore and Leo Woodall .

Are you having trouble remembering who’s who? Scroll through our gallery above ( or click here for direct access ) to see “The White Lotus: Sicily” cast photos for all 21 SAG Award ensemble nominees.

SEE SAG Awards nominations: Full list in 6 movie and 9 TV categories

We know what you’re thinking — 21 cast members sounds like a lot! And while it’s true that “The White Lotus: Sicily” boasts the biggest nominated TV cast of the 2022 calendar year, its co-nominees in Best Drama Ensemble also have impressive numbers: “Ozark” at 16, “The Crown” at 13, “Severance” at 11 and “Better Call Saul” at seven. Over in the Best Comedy Ensemble race, the cast totals are a bit smaller: “Barry” at 12, “The Bear” at nine, “Abbott Elementary” at seven, “Only Murders in the Building” at seven and “Hacks” at six.

After appearing together in Season 1, Coolidge and Jon Gries returned for “The White Lotus: Sicily” as wealthy resort guest Tanya McQuoid and her new husband Greg. The general concept of the new episodes stayed the same, as it focused on several different groups of people attending the high-end luxury chain. Spoiler alert : After Greg left Italy, Tanya soon interacted with a bunch of high-end gays, led by Tom Hollander as Quentin, which resulted in an unfortunate end for both characters.

Other SAG ensemble cast members include: vacationing couples Meghann Fahy as Daphne & Theo James as Cameron, and Aubrey Plaza as Harper & Will Sharpe as Ethan; grandfather-son-grandson trifecta F. Murray Abraham as Bert, Michael Imperioli as Dominic and Adam DiMarco as Albie; and local call girls Beatrice Granno as Mia and Simona Tabasco as Lucia.

SEE Netflix leads SAG nominations with 12, followed by HBO at 9: TV network scorecard

Here is the list of all 21 “The White Lotus: Sicily” cast SAG Award ensemble nominees:

F. Murray Abraham as BERT DI GRASSO
Visiting Sicily with his son, Dominic (Michael Imperioli), and grandson, Albie (Adam DiMarco), Bert is getting frail, yet still sees himself as virile and capable.

Paolo Camilli as HUGO
One of Quentin’s gay friends who takes a liking to Tanya.

Jennifer Coolidge as TANYA MCQUOID-HUNT
A wealthy, unstable woman, traveling with her husband, Greg (Jon Gries), and assistant, Portia (Haley Lu Richardson).

Adam DiMarco as ALBIE DI GRASSO
Dominic’s (Michael Imperioli) son and Bert’s (F. Murray Abraham) grandson, Albie is a sweet and observant college grad, who often serves as his family’s peacekeeper.

Meghann Fahy as DAPHNE SULLIVAN
A stay-at-home mom visiting Italy with her husband, Cameron (Theo James), and another couple, Ethan (Will Sharpe) and Harper (Aubrey Plaza).

Federico Ferrante as ROCCO
A front desk agent whose flirtatious banter with his co-worker Isabella makes Valentina jealous.

Bruno Gouery as DIDIER
One of Quentin’s gay friends who takes a liking to Tanya.

Beatrice Granno as MIA
A Sicilian local, Mia is a talented singer in search of her big break.

Jon Gries as GREG
Tanya’s (Jennifer Coolidge) husband, who is less than pleased to find her assistant invited on their romantic getaway.

Tom Hollander as QUENTIN
An English expat, vacationing with his friends and his nephew, Jack (Leo Woodall).

Sabrina Impacciatore as VALENTINA
The passionate, dedicated manager in charge of the White Lotus resort in Taormina, who expects perfection from her staff.

Michael Imperioli as DOMINIC DI GRASSO
A Hollywood producer visiting Sicily with his elderly father, Bert (F. Murray Abraham), and post-college son, Albie (Adam DiMarco), to explore their ancestral roots.

Theo James as CAMERON SULLIVAN
A wildly successful businessman from a wealthy family, Cameron is vacationing with his wife Daphne (Meghann Fahy), his college roommate, Ethan (Will Sharpe), and Ethan’s wife, Harper (Aubrey Plaza).

Aubrey Plaza as HARPER SPILLER
Newly wealthy after her husband finds professional success, Harper and Ethan (Will Sharpe) are visiting Italy with Ethan’s college roommate, Cameron (Theo James), and Cameron’s wife, Daphne (Meghann Fahy).

Haley Lu Richardson as PORTIA
A small-town girl and recent college graduate, Portia is traveling with her boss, Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge), hoping for adventure.

Eleonora Romandini as ISABELLA
An employee who works under Valentina at Sicily’s elegant resort The White Lotus.

Federico Scribani as GIUSEPPE
A piano player at the main restaurant who has a crush on Mia, despite the fact that she’s an escort.

Will Sharpe as ETHAN SPILLER
After recently striking professional success, Ethan and his wife, Harper (Aubrey Plaza), are invited to vacation in Italy with his college roommate, Cameron (Theo James), and Cameron’s wife, Daphne (Meghann Fahy).

Simona Tabasco as LUCIA
A Sicilian local who frequents the White Lotus resort in search of work and opportunity amongst the wealthy clientele.

Leo Woodall as JACK
A magnetic guest staying at The White Lotus with his uncle, Quentin (Tom Hollander).

Francesco Zecca as MATTEO
One of Quentin’s gay friends who takes a liking to Tanya.

GoldDerby

‘Ozark’ leads SAG Awards TV nominations, followed by ‘Barry,’ ‘Better Call Saul,’ ‘Only Murders’

The 2023 Screen Actors Guild Award nominations were announced in the early hours of Wednesday, January 11 in nine television categories and six film races. On the TV side, Netflix’s “Ozark” absolutely dominated as it received four overall citations. Not to be outdone, HBO’s “Barry,” AMC’s “Better Call Saul” and Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building” each received three mentions. Read on for all of the SAG Award TV nominations. This marks the final at-bat for “Ozark,” which ended in April after four seasons on the air. This year, Netflix’s gritty drama about drug laundering earned a cast ensemble bid as...
GoldDerby

Editors’ slugfest: 2023 SAG Awards nominations review of OMG surprises and WTF snubs [WATCH]

Moments after the Screen Actors Guild Awards announced their 2023 slate of nominations in film and TV, Gold Derby’s Editors got together to dish all of the OMG surprises and WTF snubs. Marcus James Dixon, Daniel Montgomery, Denton Davidson and Ray Richmond also gave their early forecasts for who they think will win in the six film and nine television races. Do YOUR predictions line up with theirs? Watch the Editors’ slugfest review video above and then be sure to make your 2023 SAG Awards picks at Gold Derby. Starting with Best Film Ensemble, Daniel has just two words to say about “Women Talking” making...
GoldDerby

SAG Awards ceremony finds new home at Netflix – but here’s how to watch the 2023 show

While we still have yet to get to this year’s Screen Actors Guild Awards—the 29th annual celebration will be held on February 26 at the Fairmont Century Plaza—there’s a big change coming for 2024. Following a lengthy association with TNT, the ceremony will be live-streamed starting next year on the largest streaming service, Netflix. This year’s show will be something of a gap year. Without a television network or streaming service to call home, the 2023 SAG Awards will stream live on Netflix’s YouTube channel, but not on the main app itself.  SAG-AFTRA’s Duncan Crabtree-Ireland was eager to break the news Wednesday...
Variety

Al Pacino Steals the Show at AFI Awards With Off-the-Cuff Speech

Though most kudos events are competitive, the annual AFI Awards, honoring 21 film and TV works, proved communal. Sarah Polley chatted with Michelle Williams, Jerry Bruckheimer was deep in conversation with James Cameron, the “Better Call Saul” talent huddled with “Reservation Dogs” and Steven Spielberg enthused about “The Bear” to the show’s team and FX Networks chairman John Landgraf.  The luncheon Jan. 13 at the Four Seasons Beverly Hills was filled with 250 industry heavy-hitters, but the scene-stealer was someone who had no attachment to any of the honored works: Al Pacino, who closed the event with a 10-minute speech that...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
GoldDerby

A24 leads SAG Awards film nominations with 7: Studio scorecard

The Screen Actors Guild Award nominations were announced on Wednesday, January 11, and the nominating committee spread the wealth with 13 different studios recognized at least once across the six film categories, but it was two indie outlets that came out on top — A24 and Searchlight Pictures — primarily on the strength of two films that dominated the competition. Check out the complete list of nominations here. SEESAG Awards nominations: Full list in 6 movie and 9 TV categories A24 tops the list with seven nominations thanks to support for two of the company’s films. “Everything Everywhere All at Once” secured...
thedigitalfix.com

Robert Downey Jr is unrecognisable on set of new TV series

During his time as the MCU character Tony Stark, Robert Downey Jr became one of the biggest stars in Hollywood, earning big bucks and establishing himself as a bonafide movie star. Now though, he’s heading to the small screen for a new TV series, but you wouldn’t know that by looking at these set photos.
The Hollywood Reporter

Kerry Washington, Oprah Winfrey to Star in Tyler Perry’s ‘Six Triple Eight’ Pic for Netflix

Kerry Washington, Oprah Winfrey and Sam Waterston are toplining Tyler Perry’s Six Triple Eight, the prolific director’s fourth film for Netflix. Washington will also executive produce the film about the true story of the only all-black, all-female World War II battalion that proved key to the American war effort. The ensemble cast in the film, which has begun production, includes Ebony Obsidian, Milauna Jackson, Kylie Jefferson, Shanice Shantay, Sarah Jeffery, Pepi Sonuga and Jay Reeves.More from The Hollywood ReporterNetflix to Stream SAG Awards Beginning in 2024'Mars One' Review: A Tender and Tightly Wrought Film Foregrounds Working-Class Brazil'I Care a Lot' Studio Teams With 'Midsommar'...
GoldDerby

4 unforgivable SAG snubs: Michelle Williams, Tom Cruise …

The 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards film nominations were announced January 11. While Gold Derby had predicted most of the nominees (21 out of 25), there were several seemingly safe bets left out (see the complete list of nominations). Scroll down to see the most shocking SAG Awards nominations snubs. While all 160,000 or so SAG-AFTRA members decide the eventual award winners, the film nominees are first chosen by a much smaller, randomly-selected committee of 2,500. This year’s voters shook up the race by excluding Michelle Williams, who was locked into third place in our Best Actress odds, for her turn...
POPSUGAR

HBO Max Unveils First Look at Jodie Foster in "True Detective: Night Country"

Our first look at "True Detective: Night Country" has arrived. On Dec. 22, HBO Max released a montage of clips from its forthcoming slate of 2023 shows, which include "Succession," "The Idol," and "Velma." It also includes a few clips from the fourth season of "True Detective" that hint at what we can expect from the series' next installment.
The Hollywood Reporter

Amy Winehouse Biopic ‘Back to Black’ Releases First Look

The first-look image of Marisa Abela as late musician Amy Winehouse in the biopic Back to Black has been released. The project, directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson, is heading into production, with Focus Features and Monumental Pictures joining StudioCanal in backing the feature.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Amy' Director Asif Kapadia Set to Helm '2073' Documentary ThrillerAmy Winehouse Biopic Taps 'Fifty Shades' Director Sam Taylor-JohnsonAmy Winehouse Auction Rakes in $4 Million; Last Performance Dress Sells for $243,200 Matt Greenhalgh, who worked with Taylor-Johnson on Nowhere Boy, penned the screenplay, with the project receiving the backing of Universal Music Group, Sony Music Publishing and The...
Variety

‘Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches’ Premiere Gets Five-Network Simulcast From AMC Networks (EXCLUSIVE)

“Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches” has been given a five-network simulcast premiere from AMC Networks. The world premiere will take place across BBC AMERICA, IFC, SundanceTV and WEtv alongside AMC and AMC+ on Sunday, January 8 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. In addition to the anticipated series debut, the network has set “All of Them Witches,” a documentary exploring the history of witches, to be released on Dec. 21 on AMC+ and on Jan. 2 at 10 p.m. ET on AMC as a companion special. Based on Rice’s best-selling trilogy, “Lives of the Mayfair Witches,” the eight-episode series focuses on an intuitive...
bleedingcool.com

Somebody I Used To Know Trailer Out, Hits Prime Video February 10th

Alison Brie stars in Dave Franco's new rom com Somebody I Used To Know, coming to Prime Video on February 10th. Somebody I Used To Know is a new romantic comedy coming to Prime Video on February 10th. The film is directed by Dave Franco, who also co-wrote the script with Alison Brie. Brie stars alongside Jay Ellis, Kiersey Clemons, Haley Joel Osment, Danny Pudi, Julie Hagerty, and Amy Sedaris. "Alison and I love romantic comedies and were inspired by the classics from the '80s and '90s," said Franco. "We couldn't be more excited about working with Jay and Kiersey, who are both extremely natural performers, capable of bringing levity and drama in equal measure. And we're so grateful to have partnered with Amazon Studios, who have been incredibly supportive in helping bring this project to life."
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Actress and Model Dies

Famed actress and model Dorothy Tristan reportedly died on January 7th, according to a statement from her husband. According to her husband, director John D. Hancock, Tristan died at their home following a decade-long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Her death was confirmed by her representative, according to Variety.
GoldDerby

4 surprising SAG nominations: Ana de Armas, ‘Babylon’ cast …

The 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards film nominations were announced January 11. Gold Derby readers predicted most of the nominees, accurately forecasting 21 out of 25 total nominees in five categories (we weren’t predicting the stunt ensemble award in the nominations round). Yet, as always, there were some curveballs in the mix, even if we saw most of the surprise inclusions as potential contenders. Check out the complete list of 2023 SAG Awards nominees here — and scroll down to see this year’s most shocking nominees. SHOCKER This contender was nominated despite being a 100/1 long shot in our racetrack odds. Best Ensemble “Babylon” Best...
GoldDerby

WGA Awards TV Nominations: ‘Abbott Elementary,’ ‘Severance,’ ‘Better Call Saul,’ ‘Hacks’ to compete for hardware

The freshman series “Abbott Elementary,” “Andor,” “The Bear” and “Severance” and returnees “Better Call Saul,” “Hacks” and “Barry” are among the nominees for the 2023 Writers Guild Awards for television, new media, news, radio/audio, and promotional writing announced today by WGA West and WGA East. “The Bear,” “Severance” and “Saul” all landed three nominations apiece, as did “The Simpsons” in animation. “Yellowjackets” and “The Crown” will join “Saul,” “Andor” and “Severance” in the drama series lineup, while comedy series features “Only Murders in the Building” taking on “The Bear,” “Hacks,” “Barry” and “Abbott.” In the new series category, “Bad Sisters” fills...
GoldDerby

Costume Designers Guild Awards nominations: Oscar frontrunner ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ …

Four of our five predicted nominees for Best Costume Design at the 2023 Oscars reaped bids on January 12 for the Costume Designers Guild Awards. “Babylon,””Elvis,” and “The Woman King” contend here in the period picture category against “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris” and “Don’t Worry Darling,” which rank seventh and 21st in our Oscar odds respectively. The Oscar frontrunner, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” vies here in the sci-fi/fantasy race against “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” “Hocus Pocus 2” and “Thor: Love and Thunder.” Our fifth predicted Oscar nominee, “The Fabelmans,” can take heart that the guild often...
hypebeast.com

Finn Wolfhard Delivers New Single "Pieces of Gold"

Finn Wolfhard has shared his latest Emile Mosseri-assisted track “Pieces of Gold,” which is credited under his latest musical project, Ziggy Katz. The Stranger Things actor’s latest single serves as the trailer for A24’s coming of age film When You Finish Saving the World, which stars Wolfhard and Julianne Moore as mother-and-son Evelyn Katz and Ziggy. The comedy drama is based on Jesse Eisenberg’s 2020 audio drama of the same name and had its premiere at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival.
