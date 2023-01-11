ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

Comments / 0

Related
WCAX

Hitting the ice on the state house lawn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - People in Montpelier celebrated the chilly weather we’re having this weekend by hitting the ice on the state house lawn. Non-profit organization Montpelier Alive hosted their first skating rink party Saturday. The Montpelier outdoor skating rink is operated by the city of Montpelier and provides...
MONTPELIER, VT
WCAX

State representatives hold discussion group in Milton

MILTONN, Vt. (WCAX) - Local State representatives in the town of Milton want to hear from regular people what issues they would like to see changed for Vermonts future. Saturday was the first meeting of many in the town of Milton where state senators and representatives get together with the public to talk about local and statewide issues that people hope to see changed.
MILTON, VT
WCAX

Alliance for Vermont Communities disbands

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - An organization spanning four communities in Vermont is disbanding, saying its work is done. The Alliance for Vermont Communities was formed in response to the New Vistas proposal. A Utah businessman wanted to build a 20,000-person utopian community near the towns of Royalton, Sharon, Strafford, and...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

What To Do: Saturday, January 14

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at things to do in our region this Saturday. It’s BIPOC Winter Community Day today at Leddy Park in Burlington. From 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. this afternoon, there will be a welcoming affinity space for Vermonters of color to come together and try new winter activities like cross-country skiing, skating, snowshoeing, and more. All gear is provided for free and there will also be a bonfire and food catered by Jilib Jiblets.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Three Vermont mayors to hold priorities meeting for new year

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) -Some of Vermont’s mayors are getting together to talk about legislative priorities for this year. That includes the mayors of Burlington, Winooski, and Rutland. They are scheduled to meet at 1:00 p.m. Friday in the Vermont State House. During previous coalitions, mayors from across the state...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

BIPOC winter community day held at Leddy Park in Burlington

Killington man is asking for help to find a dog that was involved in a car crash. South Hero car crash leaves 100 yards of debris behind. South Hero & Grand Island Police say an "erratic" driver caused a two car crash in South Hero. Vehicle crash and fire leads...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Snowplow Spotlight: Captain Snowpants and The Ice Cruncher

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s snowplow spotlight is on Captain Snowpants and The Ice Crusher. We begin this morning’s snowplow spotlight with The Ice Crusher!. Logan Riley drives The Ice Crusher truck on Route 78 East from Swanton to Sheldon, and Route 7 north from Highgate to Swanton. Students at Highgate Elementary School named this plow. Riley says it’s a great aggressive name for the type of work he and the rest of the team perform.
SWANTON, VT
WCAX

New generation looks to preserve a piece of Danville’s past

DANVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - A Civil War soldier was a hero in one Vermont town, but a key piece of his history was missing. That’s until a young historian stumbled upon a big find online. Colonel Addison Preston fought in the First Vermont Cavalry in the Civil War and...
DANVILLE, VT
vermontbiz.com

Wayside Restaurant joins small business community solar alliance

Wayside's Inspection Team - Jeff Virge, Karen Zecchinelli, Chris Moore. Vermont Business Magazine As Montpelier's first Vermont certified "Green Restaurant," the Wayside Restaurant continues to expand on its earth-friendly initiatives. In addition to its 6 rooftop solar hot water panels they are now enjoying the benefits of a 2,160 panel ground-mounted array.
MONTPELIER, VT
WCAX

CVU Principal reacts to TikTok video controversy

HINESBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - There’s turmoil surrounding Vermont’s premier high school basketball program, following a racially insensitive social media post. And now, an unusual response from the school’s principal, who wrote an open letter to all Vermont students to explain how the school is responding. Kevin Gaiss...
HINESBURG, VT
WCAX

Pets With Potential: Meet DJ Marshmellow

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’re looking for a sweet and marsh-mellow companion, meet DJ Marshmellow!. He is a 1-year-old male rabbit found as a stray in St. Albans. DJ Marshmellow loves his toys and his greens. He may be a little nervous at first but once he gets used to you, he is a bundle of love.
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

As winters warm, Vt. recreation bears the brunt

HUNTINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s not just your imagination. Vermont winters are getting warmer, according to the National Weather Service. And this year, there’s a lack of snow too. This has not been the winter cross-country skiers imagined. Miles Lamberson of Richmond says, “It’s been tough. It comes...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vt. Fish and Wildlife announce 2022 Lifetime License Lottery winner

FAIRFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) -A 25-year-old has won the right to hunt and fish in Vermont for free for the rest of his life. Vermont Fish and Wildlife said Fairfield’s Landis Menard is the winner of the 2022 Vermont Lifetime Hunting and Fishing License Lottery. Nearly 19,000 lottery tickets were...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

VTrans takes feedback for Colchester ‘diverging diamond’ project

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - On Thursday evening, VTrans held a meeting to discuss VTrans’ planned “diverging diamond interchange” in Colchester. VTrans officials have called the current situation a “high crash location” and said the new design should ease traffic delays and safety concerns. The project,...
COLCHESTER, VT
VTDigger

Final Reading: Same as it ever was

Three members of the Vermont Mayors Coalition trekked to the Statehouse on Friday to beg state lawmakers to take action on issues they said they’ve been raising for years. Read the story on VTDigger here: Final Reading: Same as it ever was.
NEWPORT, VT
WCAX

Burlington DRB approves controversial demolition of church

Sen. Sanders heads to Essex HS to learn from students. Sen. Sanders heads to Essex HS to learn from students. Federal officials to discuss Highgate border upgrades. A proposed expansion of the Highgate border crossing will be the topic of a public hearing in St. Albgans Thursday evening. Trial underway...
BURLINGTON, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy