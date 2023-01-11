Read full article on original website
WCAX
Hitting the ice on the state house lawn
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - People in Montpelier celebrated the chilly weather we’re having this weekend by hitting the ice on the state house lawn. Non-profit organization Montpelier Alive hosted their first skating rink party Saturday. The Montpelier outdoor skating rink is operated by the city of Montpelier and provides...
WCAX
State representatives hold discussion group in Milton
MILTONN, Vt. (WCAX) - Local State representatives in the town of Milton want to hear from regular people what issues they would like to see changed for Vermonts future. Saturday was the first meeting of many in the town of Milton where state senators and representatives get together with the public to talk about local and statewide issues that people hope to see changed.
WCAX
Alliance for Vermont Communities disbands
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - An organization spanning four communities in Vermont is disbanding, saying its work is done. The Alliance for Vermont Communities was formed in response to the New Vistas proposal. A Utah businessman wanted to build a 20,000-person utopian community near the towns of Royalton, Sharon, Strafford, and...
WCAX
What To Do: Saturday, January 14
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at things to do in our region this Saturday. It’s BIPOC Winter Community Day today at Leddy Park in Burlington. From 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. this afternoon, there will be a welcoming affinity space for Vermonters of color to come together and try new winter activities like cross-country skiing, skating, snowshoeing, and more. All gear is provided for free and there will also be a bonfire and food catered by Jilib Jiblets.
WCAX
Three Vermont mayors to hold priorities meeting for new year
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) -Some of Vermont’s mayors are getting together to talk about legislative priorities for this year. That includes the mayors of Burlington, Winooski, and Rutland. They are scheduled to meet at 1:00 p.m. Friday in the Vermont State House. During previous coalitions, mayors from across the state...
WCAX
BIPOC winter community day held at Leddy Park in Burlington
Killington man is asking for help to find a dog that was involved in a car crash. South Hero car crash leaves 100 yards of debris behind. South Hero & Grand Island Police say an "erratic" driver caused a two car crash in South Hero. Vehicle crash and fire leads...
WCAX
Snowplow Spotlight: Captain Snowpants and The Ice Cruncher
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s snowplow spotlight is on Captain Snowpants and The Ice Crusher. We begin this morning’s snowplow spotlight with The Ice Crusher!. Logan Riley drives The Ice Crusher truck on Route 78 East from Swanton to Sheldon, and Route 7 north from Highgate to Swanton. Students at Highgate Elementary School named this plow. Riley says it’s a great aggressive name for the type of work he and the rest of the team perform.
WCAX
New generation looks to preserve a piece of Danville’s past
DANVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - A Civil War soldier was a hero in one Vermont town, but a key piece of his history was missing. That’s until a young historian stumbled upon a big find online. Colonel Addison Preston fought in the First Vermont Cavalry in the Civil War and...
vermontbiz.com
Wayside Restaurant joins small business community solar alliance
Wayside's Inspection Team - Jeff Virge, Karen Zecchinelli, Chris Moore. Vermont Business Magazine As Montpelier's first Vermont certified "Green Restaurant," the Wayside Restaurant continues to expand on its earth-friendly initiatives. In addition to its 6 rooftop solar hot water panels they are now enjoying the benefits of a 2,160 panel ground-mounted array.
mynbc5.com
Vermont Mayor's Coalition asks for help from the state to end the housing crisis
MONTPELIER, Vt. — The current housing crisis was top of mind for officials in Montpelier on Friday, as members of the Vermont Mayor’s coalition gathered to discuss their priorities for the 2023 legislative session. The mayors of Burlington, Newport, and Winooski all highlighted the housing crisis the state...
WCAX
CVU Principal reacts to TikTok video controversy
HINESBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - There’s turmoil surrounding Vermont’s premier high school basketball program, following a racially insensitive social media post. And now, an unusual response from the school’s principal, who wrote an open letter to all Vermont students to explain how the school is responding. Kevin Gaiss...
WCAX
Pets With Potential: Meet DJ Marshmellow
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’re looking for a sweet and marsh-mellow companion, meet DJ Marshmellow!. He is a 1-year-old male rabbit found as a stray in St. Albans. DJ Marshmellow loves his toys and his greens. He may be a little nervous at first but once he gets used to you, he is a bundle of love.
WCAX
As winters warm, Vt. recreation bears the brunt
HUNTINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s not just your imagination. Vermont winters are getting warmer, according to the National Weather Service. And this year, there’s a lack of snow too. This has not been the winter cross-country skiers imagined. Miles Lamberson of Richmond says, “It’s been tough. It comes...
WCAX
Stuck in Vermont: Tree-eating goats at Pine Island Farms
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Taking down the Christmas tree can be kind of sad, but at one farm in Colchester, it’s cause for celebration. Seven Days’ Eva Sollberger gets stuck in Vermont with some hungry goats.
WCAX
Vt. Fish and Wildlife announce 2022 Lifetime License Lottery winner
FAIRFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) -A 25-year-old has won the right to hunt and fish in Vermont for free for the rest of his life. Vermont Fish and Wildlife said Fairfield’s Landis Menard is the winner of the 2022 Vermont Lifetime Hunting and Fishing License Lottery. Nearly 19,000 lottery tickets were...
Cyberattack takes down land-records management system used by many Vermont towns
While accessing digital land records has become impossible for the time being, several town clerks who use Cott Systems have reverted to the old, physical way of managing land records until the digital system is restored. Read the story on VTDigger here: Cyberattack takes down land-records management system used by many Vermont towns.
WCAX
VTrans takes feedback for Colchester ‘diverging diamond’ project
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - On Thursday evening, VTrans held a meeting to discuss VTrans’ planned “diverging diamond interchange” in Colchester. VTrans officials have called the current situation a “high crash location” and said the new design should ease traffic delays and safety concerns. The project,...
Final Reading: Same as it ever was
Three members of the Vermont Mayors Coalition trekked to the Statehouse on Friday to beg state lawmakers to take action on issues they said they’ve been raising for years. Read the story on VTDigger here: Final Reading: Same as it ever was.
WCAX
Burlington DRB approves controversial demolition of church
Sen. Sanders heads to Essex HS to learn from students. Sen. Sanders heads to Essex HS to learn from students. Federal officials to discuss Highgate border upgrades. A proposed expansion of the Highgate border crossing will be the topic of a public hearing in St. Albgans Thursday evening. Trial underway...
WCAX
Killington CBD shop offers unique opportunity to see extraction process
KILLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Pulling back the curtain on CBD extraction is only one goal for an operation in Killington that hopes to bring transparency to the hemp manufacturing process. Luce Farm CBD opened its doors to retail shoppers in December. While there are CBD manufacturers all across Vermont, the...
