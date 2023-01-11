BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at things to do in our region this Saturday. It’s BIPOC Winter Community Day today at Leddy Park in Burlington. From 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. this afternoon, there will be a welcoming affinity space for Vermonters of color to come together and try new winter activities like cross-country skiing, skating, snowshoeing, and more. All gear is provided for free and there will also be a bonfire and food catered by Jilib Jiblets.

BURLINGTON, VT ・ 22 HOURS AGO