ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County, PA

Over 11,000 impacted by Wednesday morning power outage

By Staff Report
Times Leader
Times Leader
 4 days ago

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

Approximately 11,000 customers across Luzerne County lost power early Wednesday morning, according to a spokesman from UGI Utilities, Inc.

The outage was attributed to an issue with a substation, according to UGI, who also posted an update to their Facebook page after power was restored.

The last of the outage was cleared up around 10:30 a.m., according to UGI spokesman Joseph Swope.

The power outage was felt in over a dozen municipalities around the county, with the majority of affected customers living in communities along the West Side.

Numbers posted to the Luzerne County Fire Companies Facebook page Wednesday, which were taken from UGI’s website, indicated that Swoyersville and Forty Fort were the most impacted municipalities; Swoyersville had 2,618 customers without power, while Forty Fort had 2,426 customers lose power.

The boroughs of Wyoming (1,754 customers), Kingston (1,690), Luzerne (1,534) and West Wyoming (1,390) also experienced outages to more than 1,000 customers each. The Wyoming Area Primary Center in Wyoming dismissed students from school and closed for the day as a result of the outage.

Several municipalities in the Back Mountain, including Kingston Township and Franklin Township, were also affected by the power outage.

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

Luzerne County water main break repaired

UPDATE: A Luzerne County water main break that affected several communities has been repaired. NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A water main break in Luzerne County affected service for several townships in Luzerne County throughout the day on Saturday. Pennsylvania American Water alerted the public to a water main break in the Nanticoke area at […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Dozens of people row down Lackawanna River in sub-freezing temps

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — More than 40 people braved the cold weather to go canoeing and kayaking down the Lackawanna River in Scranton for “Shiverfest.” The Lackawanna River Conservation Association (LRCA) organizes this event annually to raise awareness for conservation efforts on the Lackawanna River. The LRCA is also advocating for a Stillwater Dam […]
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Power outages in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Some areas of Luzerne County were without power on Wednesday morning. About 11,000 homes and businesses were in the dark for a time because of a substation issue, according to UGI Utilities. UGI's website indicated that power was restored by about 11:20 a.m. For the...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Crash snarls traffic in Lackawanna County

A wreck in Lackawanna County caused traffic troubles on part of a highway Friday afternoon. Interstate 84 westbound was shut down beginning at mile marker 3 in Lackawanna County due to the crash. PennDOT said the crash was cleared before 2:30 p.m. Check real-time road conditions with the WNEP Traffic...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Lackawanna County business provides lunch to officers

WAVERLY, Pa. — Employees from Kost Tire & Auto carried boxes and trays of food into the Waverly Township Police Department on Friday. The tire company's owners, Irwin Kost Sr., and Irwin Kost Jr. are making their rounds, visiting about 40 to 50 police departments in areas where they have tire stores and providing lunch to those officers.
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Firefighters respond to a two-alarm blaze that displaced two residents the afternoon of Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, in the 1600 block of North Irving Street in Hanover Township, Lehigh County. No one was reported injured.

2-alarm fire displaces residents of Lehigh County home. Firefighters respond to a two-alarm blaze that displaced two residents the afternoon of Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, in the 1600 block of North Irving Street in Hanover Township, Lehigh County. No one was reported injured. Get Photo. 4 / 8. 2-alarm fire...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Luzerne County man charged with 200 citations for wildlife business

DALLAS, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials with the Pennsylvania Game Commission say they are charging a man with upwards of 200 citations for conducting wildlife control business without permits. According to officials, 67-year-old Nelson Carter from Shickshinny is the owner and operator of ACE Bat and Wildlife Control located in Shickshinny. Authorities say Carter came […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Code Blue issued in Scranton for upcoming weekend

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — In anticipation of incoming temperature drops, the City of Scranton will be issuing a Code Blue for the upcoming weekend. According to the release, the City of Scranton will be issuing a Code Blue for Friday, January 13, and Saturday, January 14. The Keystone Mission will be running the Weston […]
SCRANTON, PA
The Shenandoah Sentinel

Fire destroys Pottsville apartment

POTTSVILLE – An apartment in the city’s John O’Hara Development was destroyed by fire Friday evening. Crews were called to the apartment complex for a reported apartment fire around 6pm. Heavy fire consumed the interior of unit 653 in the complex as crews responded. Firefighters from the...
POTTSVILLE, PA
WBRE

Water Street Bridge may reopen soon after repairs

WEST PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The weather this January has been cooperating for road and bridge repairs, and work is underway on a bridge in Luzerne County that’s been closed for over a year. Luzerne County officials say they’re waiting for the green light from PennDOT and anticipating its reopening as soon as next […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Schuylkill County teen dies after crash

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — A teenager from Schuylkill County is dead after a crash in Dauphin County. The 17-year-old from Tower City was killed in the wreck around 7:30 a.m. Thursday. State police say the teen was driving a car that was involved in a three-vehicle crash on Route...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Scranton PD phones to undergo maintenance

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — For Scranton residents, the Scranton Police Department will be under routine maintenance on Thursday, January 12. Starting at 7:00 a.m., the phones at the Scranton Police Department will undergo routine maintenance. For all non-emergency calls, dial 570-558-8345 to be routed to the police department front desk. If you have an […]
SCRANTON, PA
Times Leader

Times Leader

15K+
Followers
25K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy