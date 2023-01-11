ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Adams, MA

iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield Disability Commission Supports PCTV’s Accessibility Efforts

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Disability Commission is aiding Pittsfield Community Television's effort to make its programming more accessible with closed captions on city meetings. On Thursday, the panel voted to use $1,850 of its parking violation funds to support 500 hours of closed captioning on PCTV. This will cover...
PITTSFIELD, MA
WNYT

Pittsfield man appeals sentence in Jan. 6 Capitol attack

A Pittsfield man whose involvement in the January 6 attack at the Capitol earned him 14 months in federal prison is appealing his sentence. Troy Sargent filed a notice of sentencing appeal to the United States Court of Appeals, report NewsChannel 13’s media partners at the Berkshire Eagle. Sargent...
PITTSFIELD, MA
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Hot Dog Spots in Massachusetts

Massachusetts - There are several different hot dog spots in Massachusetts, but some stand out from the rest. These include Jack's Hot Dog Stand in North Adams, Boston Hot Dog Company in Salem, Spike's Junkyard Dogs in Allston, and Nick's Hot Dogs in Fall River. Each of these places is a must-try for any foodie visiting the state.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
iBerkshires.com

Carpenter, Framingham State Top MCLA

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. -- Katty Haidul scored 18 points, and Mount Everett graduate Gwen Carpenter passed out four assists Saturday to lead the Framingham State women's basketball team to a 69-43 win over MCLA. Hailey Peabody scored 14 points to lead the Trailblazers (3-12, 0-3 MASCAC), who go to Salem...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
iBerkshires.com

Williamstown Dispensary Still Aims to Sell Medical Cannabis

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — Five years after the Select Board lent its support to a planned medical cannabis facility, the proprietor still is working toward obtaining a license to be a Medical Marijuana Treatment Center in the commonwealth. Silver Therapeutics opened its doors as an adult use recreational cannabis retailer...
WILLIAMSTOWN, MA
WSBS

One of the Top Counties for Retirement Living in MA is in Our Own Backyard

With so many options it's no surprise that many people enjoy visiting the Berkshires on a regular basis. Working in Great Barrington I see many out-of-state license plates, particularly in the summer season. During the summertime when I have to drive from WSBS Radio on Stockbridge Road to the Great Barrington VFW for our weekly "Sounds of Summer" concert, I have to remind myself that I need extra time due to the heavy tourist traffic. I can't blame folks for wanting to be part of our culture. When you look at all the Berkshires has to offer including fine dining, live music, and antique shops galore, along with a host of locally owned shops, Great Barrington along with Berkshire County in general is a hotbed for tourist activity.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
iBerkshires.com

Revamped Adams Agricultural Commission Meets for First Time

ADAMS, Mass. — After some time of inactivity, an entirely new board hopes to revitalize the town's Agricultural Commission. The five new members, Megan Bantle, Natasha L. Bordeaux, Sonia McWhirt, Christina Satko and Loren Steins, were sworn in by Town Clerk Haley Meczywor on Thursday night, who guided them through the process and rules for town boards. Selectman Joseph Nowak, a former commissioner, has worked to find volunteers to repopulate the board over the last several months.
ADAMS, MA
newportdispatch.com

Police looking for vandals in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — Police are requesting the public’s help in identifying two men in Springfield. Police say the two suspects vandalized the gas pumps at the Penguin Mart early this morning. The station is located across the road from Jim Ballard’s Precision Valley Auto Sales and next to the...
SPRINGFIELD, VT
theberkshireedge.com

Police Department hires five new officers, gets re-accredited by state

Great Barrington — The town’s Police Department has hired five new officers, according to Police Chief Paul Storti. Chief Storti spoke to the Selectboard about the hirings during the board’s regular meeting on Monday, January 9. The department’s five new hires are Dylan Cook, Samuel Riva, and Robert Lamont all of Great Barrington, along with Caleb Kollmer of Lee, and Westley Reel of Lakeville, Conn.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
WNYT

Culvert collapse shutters part of State Route 7 in Hoosick

State Route 7 in Hoosick will be closed indefinitely between Route 22 and County Route 95 after a culvert collapse. It’s too unsafe to get close enough to see the damage, the New York State Department of Transportation said. A temporary detour is being set up for drivers. State...
HOOSICK, NY
iBerkshires.com

Over $30,000 Drug Seizure in Pittsfield Leads to Trafficking Charges

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — A search warrant was executed on Jan. 10 at 29 Alden Ave in Pittsfield by the Pittsfield Police and State Police resulting in the arrest of Alan J. Ramos. Upon execution of the search warrant, the Pittsfield Police and State Police Berkshire County Detective Unit seized...
PITTSFIELD, MA
vermontjournal.com

Increasing police presence in Rockingham

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. – On Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, the Rockingham Selectboard discussed public safety services with Windham County Sheriff Mark Anderson. Anderson, who has been with the Windham County Sheriff’s Office since 2004, explained that they fund civil process and the transport of prisoners. Contracted services include law enforcement and assisting construction projects, which provide 70-80% of their revenue. He said they have contracts with towns from $2,000 per year to 24 hour 911 services.
TOWN OF ROCKINGHAM, VT
WNYT

Police: Drug stash worth $30k found in Berkshire County home

The Berkshire County District Attorney says in 36 years, he has never seen this amount of meth, not only in Berkshire County, but in Western Massachusetts. Police have arrested a man on drug-trafficking charges, after they say they found a stash valued at more than $30,000 in a home. Investigators...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA

