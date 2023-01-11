Read full article on original website
Pittsfield Disability Commission Supports PCTV’s Accessibility Efforts
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Disability Commission is aiding Pittsfield Community Television's effort to make its programming more accessible with closed captions on city meetings. On Thursday, the panel voted to use $1,850 of its parking violation funds to support 500 hours of closed captioning on PCTV. This will cover...
WNYT
Pittsfield man appeals sentence in Jan. 6 Capitol attack
A Pittsfield man whose involvement in the January 6 attack at the Capitol earned him 14 months in federal prison is appealing his sentence. Troy Sargent filed a notice of sentencing appeal to the United States Court of Appeals, report NewsChannel 13’s media partners at the Berkshire Eagle. Sargent...
mspnews.org
TROOPERS SEIZE DRUGS, UNLAWFULLY-POSSESSED GUNS, DURING EARLY A.M. ACTIVITY IN WHATELY AND HAVERHILL
During the overnight hours, when many people are sleeping, Massachusetts State Troopers, like all police officers, continue to enforce the law to make the communities they patrol safer. Two examples of this occurred in the early morning hours this past Tuesday and again yesterday. On Tuesday, just before 2 AM,...
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Hot Dog Spots in Massachusetts
Massachusetts - There are several different hot dog spots in Massachusetts, but some stand out from the rest. These include Jack's Hot Dog Stand in North Adams, Boston Hot Dog Company in Salem, Spike's Junkyard Dogs in Allston, and Nick's Hot Dogs in Fall River. Each of these places is a must-try for any foodie visiting the state.
iBerkshires.com
Carpenter, Framingham State Top MCLA
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. -- Katty Haidul scored 18 points, and Mount Everett graduate Gwen Carpenter passed out four assists Saturday to lead the Framingham State women's basketball team to a 69-43 win over MCLA. Hailey Peabody scored 14 points to lead the Trailblazers (3-12, 0-3 MASCAC), who go to Salem...
NY-7 in Hoosick closed for culvert replacement
State transportation crews have closed State Route 7 in Hoosick, until further notice, for an emergency culvert replacement.
iBerkshires.com
Williamstown Dispensary Still Aims to Sell Medical Cannabis
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — Five years after the Select Board lent its support to a planned medical cannabis facility, the proprietor still is working toward obtaining a license to be a Medical Marijuana Treatment Center in the commonwealth. Silver Therapeutics opened its doors as an adult use recreational cannabis retailer...
Berkshire Food Project reopens for three days a week
The Berkshire Food Project is reopening permanently for indoor dining on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. The project seeks to alleviate hunger and connect individuals in the community.
One of the Top Counties for Retirement Living in MA is in Our Own Backyard
With so many options it's no surprise that many people enjoy visiting the Berkshires on a regular basis. Working in Great Barrington I see many out-of-state license plates, particularly in the summer season. During the summertime when I have to drive from WSBS Radio on Stockbridge Road to the Great Barrington VFW for our weekly "Sounds of Summer" concert, I have to remind myself that I need extra time due to the heavy tourist traffic. I can't blame folks for wanting to be part of our culture. When you look at all the Berkshires has to offer including fine dining, live music, and antique shops galore, along with a host of locally owned shops, Great Barrington along with Berkshire County in general is a hotbed for tourist activity.
iBerkshires.com
Revamped Adams Agricultural Commission Meets for First Time
ADAMS, Mass. — After some time of inactivity, an entirely new board hopes to revitalize the town's Agricultural Commission. The five new members, Megan Bantle, Natasha L. Bordeaux, Sonia McWhirt, Christina Satko and Loren Steins, were sworn in by Town Clerk Haley Meczywor on Thursday night, who guided them through the process and rules for town boards. Selectman Joseph Nowak, a former commissioner, has worked to find volunteers to repopulate the board over the last several months.
newportdispatch.com
Police looking for vandals in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD — Police are requesting the public’s help in identifying two men in Springfield. Police say the two suspects vandalized the gas pumps at the Penguin Mart early this morning. The station is located across the road from Jim Ballard’s Precision Valley Auto Sales and next to the...
theberkshireedge.com
Police Department hires five new officers, gets re-accredited by state
Great Barrington — The town’s Police Department has hired five new officers, according to Police Chief Paul Storti. Chief Storti spoke to the Selectboard about the hirings during the board’s regular meeting on Monday, January 9. The department’s five new hires are Dylan Cook, Samuel Riva, and Robert Lamont all of Great Barrington, along with Caleb Kollmer of Lee, and Westley Reel of Lakeville, Conn.
WNYT
Culvert collapse shutters part of State Route 7 in Hoosick
State Route 7 in Hoosick will be closed indefinitely between Route 22 and County Route 95 after a culvert collapse. It’s too unsafe to get close enough to see the damage, the New York State Department of Transportation said. A temporary detour is being set up for drivers. State...
North Country duo allegedly ransacks home in Day
On May 29, at about 1:20 p.m., State Troopers were called to a home in Day for reports of a past-occurring burglary.
iBerkshires.com
Over $30,000 Drug Seizure in Pittsfield Leads to Trafficking Charges
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — A search warrant was executed on Jan. 10 at 29 Alden Ave in Pittsfield by the Pittsfield Police and State Police resulting in the arrest of Alan J. Ramos. Upon execution of the search warrant, the Pittsfield Police and State Police Berkshire County Detective Unit seized...
vermontjournal.com
Increasing police presence in Rockingham
ROCKINGHAM, Vt. – On Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, the Rockingham Selectboard discussed public safety services with Windham County Sheriff Mark Anderson. Anderson, who has been with the Windham County Sheriff’s Office since 2004, explained that they fund civil process and the transport of prisoners. Contracted services include law enforcement and assisting construction projects, which provide 70-80% of their revenue. He said they have contracts with towns from $2,000 per year to 24 hour 911 services.
Greenwich man arrested in missing child case
On Thursday, New York State Police arrested a Greenwich man in connection with a missing child investigation. The arrest ended in a new predatory assault charge for a man previously charged with taking a child under the age of 16 from home.
WNYT
