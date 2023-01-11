Texas woman pleads guilty to possessing 200 pounds of weed
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — A 70-year-old woman has pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute over 200 pounds of marijuana, according to the United States Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of Texas.
On Sep. 11, 2022, a K-9 alerted Border Patrol agents at the Falfurrias checkpoint that Diana Vela, 70, was carrying narcotics in the Ford Fusion sedan she was driving.
Upon further investigation, it was determined that Vela was transporting 10 large, vacuum-sealed bundles of marijuana weighing over 200 pounds in her trunk.
The estimated street value for the drugs was over $1 million, according to prosecutors.
Vela is scheduled to be sentenced on April 12. Until her hearing, she is permitted to remain on bond.
Vela is scheduled to be sentenced on April 12. Until her hearing, she is permitted to remain on bond.

At that time she faces up to 40 years in prison as well as a possible maximum $1 million fine.
