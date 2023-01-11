ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Falfurrias, TX

Texas woman pleads guilty to possessing 200 pounds of weed

By Alejandra Yañez
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xOsVD_0kBVtSUg00

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — A 70-year-old woman has pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute over 200 pounds of marijuana, according to the United States Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of Texas.

On Sep. 11, 2022, a K-9 alerted Border Patrol agents at the Falfurrias checkpoint that Diana Vela, 70, was carrying narcotics in the Ford Fusion sedan she was driving.

One dead in major accident on Military Highway

Upon further investigation, it was determined that Vela was transporting 10 large, vacuum-sealed bundles of marijuana weighing over 200 pounds in her trunk.

The estimated street value for the drugs was over $1 million, according to prosecutors.

Man who died in Brownsville jail had white powder in a bag, report details

Vela is scheduled to be sentenced on April 12. Until her hearing, she is permitted to remain on bond.

At that time she faces up to 40 years in prison as well as a possible maximum $1 million fine.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 3

BIDEN IS TRASH
3d ago

that was Grandma coming to visit 😂 it's ok she had the small load GrandDaddy on the way with the REAL BAG 😂💨🥦💯

Reply
3
Related
KIII 3News

Heroin, guns seized in Robstown drug bust

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Thanks to tips from the community and a three-week long investigation, officers have completed another successful drug bust in the City of Robstown. It happened earlier Thursday at a home on Avenue F, where officers found heroin, guns and cameras all over the property. When...
ROBSTOWN, TX
Law & Crime

Texas Man Allegedly Pointed Gun at Migrants, Said He ‘Was Doing it For America’

A Texas man is behind bars after he allegedly held multiple migrants at gunpoint on New Year’s Eve and said he was “doing it for America.” Steven Matthew Driscoll, 27, was taken into custody last Wednesday and charged with one count each of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, disorderly conduct – displaying a firearm, and evading arrest in a motor vehicle, records reviewed by Law&Crime show.
EL PASO, TX
ValleyCentral

Mata sentenced for deadly 2020 stabbing in Edinburg

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Hidalgo man was sentenced to state jail in connection to a deadly 2020 stabbing. Cornelio Mata Jr. was sentenced Wednesday to 33 years in state jail after pleading guilty to a charge of capital murder by terror threat/other felony, according to Hidalgo County records. An indictment charged Mata with fatally […]
EDINBURG, TX
Calcasieu Parish News

Texas-Based Public Insurance Adjuster Arrested Suspected of Nearly $600,000 in Insurance Fraud in Louisiana

Texas-Based Public Insurance Adjuster Arrested Suspected of Nearly $600,000 in Insurance Fraud in Louisiana. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police have arrested a Texas man affiliated with Texas-based Mitchell Adjusting International LLC for allegedly defrauding homeowners of over $592,000 in insurance claims following Hurricane Ida. Mitchell allegedly solicited victims, secured higher settlements, forged signatures, and failed to transfer payments to homeowners.
LOUISIANA STATE
easttexasradio.com

Collin County Man Charged With Distributing Fentanyl In The Eastern District Of Texas

PLANO, Texas – U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston announced that the Eastern District of Texas charged Eric William Mather, 36, of Plano, with drug trafficking violations. Mather, also known as “Truth,” was named in a fourth superseding indictment returned by a federal grand jury on Nov. 9, 2022, in the Eastern District of Texas. The indictment charges Mather with multiple federal violations, including conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and to launder money. Mather’s appearance was on Jan. 12, 2023, before U.S. Magistrate Judge Christine Nowak.
PLANO, TX
ValleyCentral

Texas Chicano Brotherhood member sentenced to 10 years prison

VICTORIA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man described by federal prosecutors as a general with the Texas Chicano Brotherhood is headed to prison for his role in a cocaine conspiracy. Tony “Klownman” Torres, 53 pleaded guilty Nov. 8, 2022, to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and being a felon in possession of a […]
TEXAS STATE
KPLC TV

Texas Rangers take over Matthew Edgar disappearance investigation

SABINE COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Texas Rangers have taken over the investigation of a convicted murderer’s disappearance during his trial. The Sabine County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the development in a press release on Friday. Matthew Edgar, 26, of Hemphill, was captured in late December after having gone...
SABINE COUNTY, TX
KLTV

East Texas lawmaker files bill targeting prosecutors who decline taking on election crimes

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - A bill filed by an East Texas lawmaker would give the Texas attorney general more power to prosecute election crimes. State Rep. Bryan Slaton represents Hopkins, Hunt, and Van Zandt counties. Among the legislation he hopes to push through this session, a bill allowing the Texas attorney general to step in if a local prosecutor declines to prosecute a violation of election law.
TEXAS STATE
kurv.com

Fourth Person Arrested In Starr County Human Smuggling Case

A fourth person is facing charges connected to a human smuggling case in Starr County. Mari Cruz Rosa was arrested last week following her indictment on a conspiracy charge. Arrests in the case began last month after two suspects were pulled over while driving a vehicle registered to the Starr County District Attorney’s Office.
STARR COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

30K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy