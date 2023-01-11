Read full article on original website
Related
beckershospitalreview.com
6 hospital, health system CEOs exiting their roles
Between Jan. 9 and Jan. 13, six hospital and health system CEOs announced departures. The following CEO exits have been reported by Becker's this week:. 1. Dustin Greene is exiting his role as CEO of HCA's TriStar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn. He has accepted a role as CEO of Henderson, Texas-based QuickVisit Urgent Care. Mark Miller will take over as CEO of the hospital.
beckershospitalreview.com
10 health systems with strong finances
Here are 10 health systems with strong operational metrics and solid financial positions, according to reports from credit rating agencies Fitch Ratings and Moody's Investors Service. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Health system names were compiled from credit rating reports. 1. Ascension has an "AA+" rating and stable...
beckershospitalreview.com
Executive Moves
The following hospital and health system executive moves have been reported by or shared with Becker's since Jan. 6:. 1. Tara McCoy was named CEO of HSS Florida in West Palm Beach. 2. Al Campbell, RN, was named president of Winchester (Mass.) Hospital by Cambridge, Mass.-based Beth Israel Lahey Health.
beckershospitalreview.com
Academic medical centers are expanding community hospital networks — here's why
Community hospital networks that merge with academic medical centers can support various strategic goals for the larger entity and its community hospitals partners, Kaufman Hall outlined in a Jan. 12 analysis. That support includes:. 1. Improving access to the academic medical center's services, expanding its clinicians and branding into new...
beckershospitalreview.com
11 recent chief medical, nursing officer moves
Eleven recent chief medical and nursing officer moves Becker's has covered since Jan. 5:. Jersey City (N.J.) Medical Center, an RWJBarnabas facility, appointed has Ije Akunyili, MD, chief medical officer. Jennifer Woods, MSN, RN, took on the role of vice president and chief nursing officer at Baptist Health Hardin in...
beckershospitalreview.com
10 systems seeking supply chain leaders
Here are 10 health systems and hospitals that posted job listings seeking supply chain expertise in the last week. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order. 1. Bon Secours Mercy Health, based in Cincinnati, seeks...
beckershospitalreview.com
14 women making moves in healthcare
The following executive moves made by women have been reported by or shared with Becker's since Jan. 6:. 1. Jennifer Gilkie was named chief marketing officer of Lebanon, N.H.-based Dartmouth Health. 2. Claudia Eisenmann was named president of Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Stephenville. 3. Ije Akunyili, MD, was named...
beckershospitalreview.com
8 CEOs' paths to healthcare
The Becker's Hospital Review Corner Office series asks hospital and health system CEOs to share one thing that piqued their interest in healthcare. Here are answers collected since March, in alphabetical order. John Couris. President and CEO of Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital: I was attracted to healthcare as an industry...
beckershospitalreview.com
AdventHealth regional CEO steps down
Mike Murrill is stepping down as president and CEO of the AdventHealth Southeast region and its Redmond, Ga., hospital. Mr. Murrill has helmed the Southeast region — which includes hospitals in Georgia, Kentucky and North Carolina — since June 2020. He was tapped to lead the Redmond hospital when AdventHealth acquired it that year, the health system told Becker's.
beckershospitalreview.com
7 chief experience officers on patient experience initiatives that can't wait
Regardless of the crisis of the moment — be it a crushing nursing shortage or nonstop stream of patients with respiratory illnesses — hospitals that fail to keep a close eye on providing extraordinary patient experience will pay, one way or the other. Likely, community reputation will take...
beckershospitalreview.com
Optum in the headlines: 4 recent moves
Optum has recently made headlines as it inked two hospital partnerships in a matter of days, gaining more than 1,400 employees. Here are four recent healthcare moves by Optum as reported by Becker's Hospital Review since Nov. 15:. Optum took over revenue cycle management and information technology operations of Owensboro...
beckershospitalreview.com
Dr. Fannie Gaston-Johansson, pioneering nurse educator and researcher, dies at 84
Fannie Gaston-Johansson, PhD, RN, pioneering nurse educator and researcher, died Jan. 7 at 84. Dr. Gaston-Johansson was a nurse faculty at Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins University from 1993 to 2014. She was the first Black woman to become a tenured professor at the university in 1998, according to a Jan. 12 article posted on the Johns Hopkins website.
beckershospitalreview.com
5 systems spend millions on EHR installs
Implementing a new EHR can generate big time costs for hospitals and health systems, with some spending hundreds of millions to even more than a billion dollars on rollouts. Operational expenses associated with an EHR implementation can range from licensing and consulting fees to money spent on hardware and training. Here are five of the most expensive EHR installs Becker's Hospital Review has reported on:
beckershospitalreview.com
Transcarent partners with Cleveland Clinic for virtual second opinions
Self-insured employers who use the Transcarent health platform will now have access to virtual second opinions from Cleveland Clinic specialists. The digital health company has partnered with The Clinic by Cleveland Clinic, a virtual care venture developed by the health system with telehealth giant Amwell. Transcarent members will be eligible for a review of their diagnosis or treatment plan as well as a personalized second opinion.
beckershospitalreview.com
Physician specialty preferences are shifting: 5 that grew, fell most
Sports medicine as a specialty grew significantly from 2016 to 2021, while pulmonary disease fell most, according to the Association of American Medical College's "2022 Physician Specialty Data Report." The report is based on data from the American Medical Association, the U.S. Census Bureau, and a national resident database and...
beckershospitalreview.com
Baptist Health receives $2M to roll out digital engagement services
Baptist Health Foundation received a $2 million donation from international insurance company BMI to roll out Baptist Health's digital patient smart TV and engagement system. The digital patient smart TV and engagement system offers patients entertainment, digital communication with care teams, video chat capabilities, translation services, meal ordering, care education videos and photo sharing from their hospital rooms, according to a Jan. 10 press release from Coral Gables, Fla.-based Baptist Health.
beckershospitalreview.com
Pipeline Health to exit bankruptcy under new leadership team
The U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas has approved El Segundo, Calif.-based Pipeline Health System's Chapter 11 plan, which will trim $330 million in debt, according to law360.com. Pipeline filed for Chapter 11 Oct. 2, but expects to exit bankruptcy in the coming weeks, the system said...
beckershospitalreview.com
Beth Israel Lahey taps hospital president
Al Campbell, RN, has been named president of Winchester (Mass.) Hospital by Cambridge, Mass.-based Beth Israel Lahey Health. Mr. Campbell has more than 20 years of clinical and healthcare executive experience, according to an internal announcement to leadership shared with Becker's. Most recently, he served BJC Christian Hospital and Northwest Healthcare, based in St. Louis, as vice president and COO.
beckershospitalreview.com
HCA disputes claims of understaffing facilities to focus on profits
Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, the country's largest hospital operator, is accused of understaffing its hospitals and facilities at the expense of patient care and focuses more on making a profit, a new report claims. HCA disputes the claims. The report from the Service Employees International Union, and highlighted by a...
beckershospitalreview.com
Major regulatory changes, consolidation projected for the Southeast
Healthcare mergers and acquisitions are expected to rebound in the Southeast in 2023, and the Carolinas stand to be a premiere arena for that activity, JDSupra reported Jan. 11. An early entry in that trend, Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health and Advocate Aurora Health, formerly headquartered dually in Milwaukee and Downers...
Comments / 0