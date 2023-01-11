Read full article on original website
Sheriff T.K. Waters goes unopposed in election
Barely two months after taking office, Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters retained his job unchallenged for a full four-year term as the qualifying deadline for Duval County’s spring elections passed Friday. Waters had faced the prospect of a challenge for the sheriff’s post last week, when retired assistant chief Lakesha...
St. Johns River Ferry delays shutdown
The St. Johns River Ferry has delayed the dates that it will be suspended for maintenance. The ferry, which connects Mayport Village and Fort George Island, will shut down Jan. 25 to May 2. That's about 10 days later than originally planned. JTA said the delay results from supply chain...
Jacksonville mayoral candidates locked in for wide open race
The field of candidates is set for Duval County voters to choose from in the spring election for Jacksonville mayor with four Republicans, two Democrats and an independent qualifying to have their names on the March ballot. Term limits prevent Mayor Lenny Curry, a Republican, from running again as he...
More affordable housing opens for seniors in Downtown Jacksonville
It was a godsend for 77-year-old Jacqueline McLean: She found a new apartment for far less than the $1,500 per month she was going to have to pay at her former condominium on St. Johns Avenue. That is what she tearfully told an audience gathered Thursday for the official opening...
Jacksonville University expands accelerated nursing program
Jacksonville University is expanding its accelerated bachelor’s degree program in nursing with the addition of a new clinical partner: Mayo Clinic. The accelerated program offers a path to a bachelor's degree in nursing in just one year. JU said the program strives to meet the growing need for nurses...
Media roundtable; record heat
Jacksonville city officials keep doubling down on the city's redistricting maps, despite a federal judge's ruling against them. The city has potentially paid more than $150,000 in fees to outside law firms and consultants in its attempts to draw and defend district maps, according to a Florida Times-Union review of invoices.
1928 Cuban Bistro opens in Jacksonville Beach
1928 Cuban Bistro opened Jan. 3 in Jacksonville Beach at 1500 Beach Blvd. in the Gates of Beach Boulevard retail center. It is the fourth location of the Jacksonville-based concept. The Gates of Beach Boulevard site plan shows 1928 Cuban Bistro leases 2,075 square feet in Unit 218. It seats...
Sugar Factory again pushes back opening date
Sugar Factory American Brasserie delayed its opening again — to Feb. 15. “Due to unforeseen circumstances and delays we will have to push back our opening date to a tentative date of February 15th, 2023,” the company said Jan. 11 in an email to people holding reservations. It’s...
Four Seasons; struggling veterans; Jax culinary scene; National Anthem sensation
The Jaguars are on a roll, and it turns out that more of your money is going to pay for improvements around the stadium. Jacksonville City Council OK’ed a revised $129.75 million incentives deal with Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan’s development company. The plan is to build a Four Seasons hotel and office building on the Downtown Northbank riverfront.
