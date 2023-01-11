Read full article on original website
KWTX
Temple police make arrest in aggravated assault
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating an aggravated assault. Around 4:50 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Parkfield Lane. Witnesses report the suspect shot at an individual that driving too fast through a neighborhood. No injuries have been reported and police do have a...
fox44news.com
Man in jail after Killeen pursuit causes power outage
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: A young man is in the Bell County Jail after a Killeen pursuit leads to a power outage. This case was reviewed by the Bell County District Attorney’s Office on Wednesday, and a complaint was returned charging 23-year-old Jayonn Jordan Moore with Aggravated Robbery.
KWTX
Police release new mugshot of man who shot officers in Brazos County
BENCHLEY, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan man accused of shooting two law enforcement officers in a 12-hour period on Dec. 30, 2022, is now out of the hospital after being treated for a gunshot wound to the face prior to his arrest in the Benchley area. Joshua Ryan Herrin, 44,...
23-year-old charged after robbery in Killeen
KILLEEN, Texas — A 23-year-old man was arrested and charged after a reported armed robbery in Killeen on Monday, Jan. 9. According to the Killeen Police Department, Jayonn Jordan Moore allegedly robbed a man of his wallet, phone and vehicle at gunpoint in the 4600 block of Frontier Trail.
KWTX
Waco teen pleads guilty in violent crime spree, sentenced to 20 years in prison
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco teen who authorities say was part of a violent crime spree in late 2021 was sentenced to 20 years in prison Thursday. Gregory Jackson, 18, pleaded guilty to seven felony counts, including three counts of aggravated robbery, aggravated kidnapping, burglary of a building and two counts of aggravated assault in a series of crimes Jackson committed when he was a juvenile.
fox44news.com
Police arrest man after three-county chase
HILL COUNTY (FOX 44) – A man is in custody after a Tuesday evening pursuit through three Central Texas counties. The Hill County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a pursuit coming in from McLennan County on Interstate 35 northbound. A vehicle was being pursued in relation to a reported aggravated robbery.
fox44news.com
Woman charged with manslaughter in 2021 fatal crash
Bell County, Tx (FOX44) – A 53-year-old woman has been arrested on manslaughter charges in connection with a 2021 traffic crash that left another woman dead. Judy Elaine Sanders was booked into the Bell County Jail on Thursday morning after being arrested by Bell County deputies on a warrant obtained by the Department of Public Safety.
Killeen police reopen eastbound, westbound Veterans Memorial Boulevard
KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen Police Department says firefighters and other first responders have fully cleared the scene after asking drivers to avoid all eastbound and westbound lanes on Veterans Memorial Boulevard between Fort Hood Road and Gilmer Street due to a fire. All lanes are now open. 6 News...
KBTX.com
Cameron Man killed in Milam County crash on Wednesday
MINERVA, Texas (KBTX) - State troopers are investigating a fatal crash in Milam County. It happened Wednesday afternoon around 3 p.m. near Minerva. Investigators say a 93-year-old man driving a pickup truck failed to yield at a stop sign at the intersection of US 77. He pulled out in front of a tractor trailer and the two vehicles collided.
News Channel 25
Trooper killed in 2001 crash honored with Waco highway dedication
WACO, Texas — A section of I-35 between mile markers 342 and 352 in McLennan County was dedicated Thursday to a 51-year-old state trooper who died in a four-vehicle crash on May 9, 2001. The 87th Texas Legislature created the Trooper Richard Cottle Highway. DPS Director Steven McCraw joined...
KWTX
Woman shot by McLennan County deputies had just pleaded guilty to assaulting public servant
CHINA SPRING, Texas (KWTX) - The woman shot Tuesday morning by McLennan County sheriff’s deputies pleaded guilty on Monday to assaulting a public servant, KWTX has confirmed. Deputies who responded to a disturbance call in the 300 block of Freedmond Street at about 10:45 a.m. on Jan. 10 said...
Temple Police look for man, woman wanted in Walmart theft
TEMPLE, Texas — Temple Police are looking for a man and woman who they say stole from a Temple Walmart on Jan. 7. The thieves drove off in the red vehicle, pictured below. If you recognize these two people or the vehicle, contact Temple Police at 254-298-5550. You can also report anonymously here.
KWTX
Waco Fire Department responding to multiple vehicle crash with entrapment
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Fire Department is on the scene of a multiple vehicle crash with at least one person trapped inside a car. The crash happened at S. 28th St. and Franklin Ave. This is a developing story.
KWTX
West mayor, new police chief dispel malicious social media rumors and misinformation
WEST, Texas (KWTX) - As West residents prepare to mark the anniversary of the April 2013 explosion that decimated the city and celebrate the construction of a new police department building, rumors generated by social media have engulfed the new police chief’s first two months in office. While the...
Police: Texas murder suspects wanted to put their victim ‘out of his misery’
Waco (FOX 44) — Arrest affidavits show the people suspected of killing 59-year-old Stanley Wilcox lived in the home he purchased. Waco Police received a missing person report for Wilcox on December 29th, 2022. The next day, a homeless woman found his cell phone and turned it in at a convenience store. Detectives also learned […]
wsvaonline.com
Crash victims name released
Virginia State Police have released the name of the driver who died in that multi-vehicle crash earlier this week in the Staunton area. Spokesperson Corinne Geller explained the incident occurred just before six o’clock Monday evening. The driver of the Dodge, 27-year-old Ruben Valdez the Third of Waco, Texas,...
fox44news.com
City of Robinson announces Interim Police Chief
ROBINSON, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Robinson and Robinson PD have welcomed back Danny Smith as Interim Police Chief. The Police Department says Smith will serve in this role until the vacancy is filled. Smith is a retired Major from the Texas Department of Public Safety –...
KWTX
Belton mother frustrated with apartment complex after years of unresolved safety hazards
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - From rats and bedbugs, to a bathtub that doesn’t drain and a sink hanging off the wall, a single mother in Belton says she is fed up after a years long battle with her apartment complex Belle Oaks, which is funded by the federal government under Section 8.
Inconsistent details have Killeen mother questioning daughter's death
KILLEEN, Texas — A Killeen mother is pleading for answers after her daughter took a road trip to Maryland with friends in July 2022, but never came home. Zkira Kemp (20) was a student at Prairie View A&M University and her mother, Jalanda Kemp, says she was a beautiful person with a big heart.
KWTX
City of Waco places safety measures to avoid car crashes resulting in damaged property
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Officials say cars speeding and damaging property is becoming an issue in Cameron Park. The city of Waco is working to come up with safety measures along University Parks Drive to avoid these hazards. “It’s a little concerning that you may be walking in the park,...
