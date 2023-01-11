Read full article on original website
fox26houston.com
Houston PD officer rear-ends sleeping driver on N Freeway
HOUSTON - A sleeping driver was rear-ended by a Houston PD driver on the city's northside overnight Saturday. Officials said the officer was heading northbound on I-45 a little before 4:30 a.m. That's when the unidentified crashed into a car stopped in the mainlanes on North Freeway and N Main St.
Click2Houston.com
Griff’s Irish Pub in Montrose appears to be ‘total loss’ after fire, HFD says
HOUSTON – Griff’s Irish Pub in Montrose appears to be a “total loss” after a fire damaged the building Friday, officials with the Houston Fire Department said. Crews arrived at the business located at 3416 Roseland around 3:53 a.m. and found heavy fire coming from the building.
Houston Chronicle
A downtown Houston building will never be taller than 75 floors—this is why
Houston is home to the tallest skyscraper in Texas (for now)—but did you know it was supposed to be taller?. There's an obscure reason why downtown Houston's buildings aren't taller, and a good chance they never will be. It has nothing to do with the will for bigger buildings and everything to do with air traffic.
Click2Houston.com
Biplane went down in Conroe after pilot says it lost power; Both pilot, passenger have been transported to hospital
CONROE, Texas – A biplane that went down in Conroe with two people onboard has been located in Conroe, according to officials. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the plane was found Saturday afternoon near League Line Road and Longmire. It is believed the plane went down at around 2:45 p.m.
Sheriff: Man killed when shotgun fired during cleaning near Humble
HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. — A man fired his shotgun while he was in the process of cleaning it, fatally shooting another man near Humble Saturday night, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. This happened on Nueces Park Road near the Eastex Freeway and Old Humble Road. The sheriff...
fox26houston.com
High-speed chase with stolen vehicle ends in northwest Houston
HOUSTON - A man is behind bars Saturday after leading police on a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle. Officials with the Houston Police Department's northwest patrol reportedly saw the unidentified man driving erratically and tried to pull him over. When he continued on, a brief chase ensued, with officers saying he was driving, so dangerously they had to pull back and let their helicopter follow instead.
fox26houston.com
Young girl hit by car near Cypress, reported to be in stable condition
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Police are on the scene of a car accident where a small child was said to be struck. Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 reported there was a heavy police presence in the 27100 block of the Northwest Freeway between Mueschke Rd & E Louetta Road near Cypress.
KHOU
HPD: Minivan crashes into tree after driver shot to death near Missouri City
HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating after they said a shooting led to a car crash near Missouri City Saturday morning. Police received the call about the incident around 9:40 a.m. According to investigators, a witness saw a sedan following a red minivan driving north near Blue Ridge Road...
Man charged with murder 3 months after body found wrapped in blankets in SE Houston apartment
Investigators said they believe there are witnesses who have not yet come forward. An autopsy determined the victim died from blunt force trauma over a month before his body was found.
Owners fed up with illegal dumping by their east Houston businesses
HOUSTON — Along Old Clinton Road in east Houston, illegal dumping has left business owners frustrated and asking for help. Even after cleaning up, there's a long way to go. “This trash makes your property looks bad. I mean, it drives your customers away,” Jay Hicks said. From...
Houston public housing waitlist is reopening, but what's new?
HOUSTON — On Sunday, Houstonians will have their first chance in nearly five years to get on the waitlist for public housing and the Houston Housing Authority is making some big changes. HHA said there's currently no limit to the number of people who can apply. As Houston gets...
fox26houston.com
2-year-old seen walking around busy parking lot alone, mother left her alone to get waxed
HOUSTON - A woman was arrested after leaving her child unattended in a car to get a wax, officials say. Dashayla Allen, 28, was charged with Abandoning a Child with Intent to Return after she left her 2-year-old alone to get her body waxed. On Friday, deputies with Harris County...
HPD: Man accidentally crashes car into SW Houston restaurant
HOUSTON — A Meyerland-area seafood restaurant had to close early Wednesday night after a man crashed his car through the front of the building while customers were inside. No serious injuries were reported, but several people were taken to an area hospital for evaluation. An 11-year-old was among those who were injured, police said.
Houston Chronicle
Tesla snaps up Houston-area property for unknown facility
Tesla is expanding its operations into the Houston area with a forthcoming facility slated to open in the township of Brookshire, according to a new report. News of the expansion was broken Thursday by the Houston Chronicle's Marissa Luck, who learned that the electric automaker has signed a lease in the Empire West Business Park in Brookshire, just miles west of Katy. The purchased property features 1.03 million square feet of space and industrial facilities with commercial shipping bays, among other features.
fox7austin.com
Houston restaurant shooting could factor into gun control debates
AUSTIN, Texas - Security camera video shows 30-year-old Eric Eugene Washington robbing customers with what appears to be a hand gun. The video from the Houston restaurant last week also shows a customer in a booth, pulling his gun and shooting Washington. The deadly incident is an example of constitutional...
fox26houston.com
Houston officer shot at during attempted traffic stop, police searching area for suspect
HOUSTON - Police are searching for a suspect after he shot at an officer and left the scene. Wyatt Martin, Assistant Chief with Houston Police Department says an officer was performing a traffic stop in the 13700 block of Cambury St. around 6:50 p.m. A male driver exited the vehicle the officer was trying to stop with a rifle in his hand. The man then ran away on foot towards the 13000 block of Ella Boulevard.
Houston Chronicle
Houston's affordable housing waitlist application opens Jan.15
The Houston Housing Authority will open the much-anticipated affordable housing waitlist on Sunday, Jan.15, at 12 p.m. CT in response to rising rental prices across the city and residents seeking assistance. According to HHA, the application portal will open until Wednesday, Feb. 14, at 4 p.m. CT. The Houston Housing...
cw39.com
Man shot after hail of gunfire at Greenspoint gas station, HPD says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is hurt after getting shot outside of a gas station in Greenspoint. It happened around midnight Wednesday on Greens Road at Imperial Valley Drive. Houston police say a number of people got out of a car behind the gas station and then walked around to the front of the store and shot the man.
KTSA
Woman found decapitated outside Houston, husband under arrest
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Waller County man is under arrest after the Waller County Sheriff’s Office says his 21-year-old wife was found decapitated. Deputies were called to the scene Wednesday evening, and KPRC-TV reports the woman was found dead in a house the couple lived in northwest of Houston.
americanmilitarynews.com
Video: Houston man shoots, kills robber threatening restaurant patrons
Ranchito Taqueria #4, a small and non-descript eatery in Southwest Houston, found an unlikely spot at the top of news headlines recently after a security video clip that showed a customer shooting a robber went viral. The video shows the suspect, identified as Eric Eugene Washington, 30, enter the taqueria...
