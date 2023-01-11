ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox26houston.com

Houston PD officer rear-ends sleeping driver on N Freeway

HOUSTON - A sleeping driver was rear-ended by a Houston PD driver on the city's northside overnight Saturday. Officials said the officer was heading northbound on I-45 a little before 4:30 a.m. That's when the unidentified crashed into a car stopped in the mainlanes on North Freeway and N Main St.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

A downtown Houston building will never be taller than 75 floors—this is why

Houston is home to the tallest skyscraper in Texas (for now)—but did you know it was supposed to be taller?. There's an obscure reason why downtown Houston's buildings aren't taller, and a good chance they never will be. It has nothing to do with the will for bigger buildings and everything to do with air traffic.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

High-speed chase with stolen vehicle ends in northwest Houston

HOUSTON - A man is behind bars Saturday after leading police on a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle. Officials with the Houston Police Department's northwest patrol reportedly saw the unidentified man driving erratically and tried to pull him over. When he continued on, a brief chase ensued, with officers saying he was driving, so dangerously they had to pull back and let their helicopter follow instead.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Young girl hit by car near Cypress, reported to be in stable condition

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Police are on the scene of a car accident where a small child was said to be struck. Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 reported there was a heavy police presence in the 27100 block of the Northwest Freeway between Mueschke Rd & E Louetta Road near Cypress.
CYPRESS, TX
KHOU

HPD: Man accidentally crashes car into SW Houston restaurant

HOUSTON — A Meyerland-area seafood restaurant had to close early Wednesday night after a man crashed his car through the front of the building while customers were inside. No serious injuries were reported, but several people were taken to an area hospital for evaluation. An 11-year-old was among those who were injured, police said.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

Tesla snaps up Houston-area property for unknown facility

Tesla is expanding its operations into the Houston area with a forthcoming facility slated to open in the township of Brookshire, according to a new report. News of the expansion was broken Thursday by the Houston Chronicle's Marissa Luck, who learned that the electric automaker has signed a lease in the Empire West Business Park in Brookshire, just miles west of Katy. The purchased property features 1.03 million square feet of space and industrial facilities with commercial shipping bays, among other features.
HOUSTON, TX
fox7austin.com

Houston restaurant shooting could factor into gun control debates

AUSTIN, Texas - Security camera video shows 30-year-old Eric Eugene Washington robbing customers with what appears to be a hand gun. The video from the Houston restaurant last week also shows a customer in a booth, pulling his gun and shooting Washington. The deadly incident is an example of constitutional...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston officer shot at during attempted traffic stop, police searching area for suspect

HOUSTON - Police are searching for a suspect after he shot at an officer and left the scene. Wyatt Martin, Assistant Chief with Houston Police Department says an officer was performing a traffic stop in the 13700 block of Cambury St. around 6:50 p.m. A male driver exited the vehicle the officer was trying to stop with a rifle in his hand. The man then ran away on foot towards the 13000 block of Ella Boulevard.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

Houston's affordable housing waitlist application opens Jan.15

The Houston Housing Authority will open the much-anticipated affordable housing waitlist on Sunday, Jan.15, at 12 p.m. CT in response to rising rental prices across the city and residents seeking assistance. According to HHA, the application portal will open until Wednesday, Feb. 14, at 4 p.m. CT. The Houston Housing...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Man shot after hail of gunfire at Greenspoint gas station, HPD says

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is hurt after getting shot outside of a gas station in Greenspoint. It happened around midnight Wednesday on Greens Road at Imperial Valley Drive. Houston police say a number of people got out of a car behind the gas station and then walked around to the front of the store and shot the man.
HOUSTON, TX
KTSA

Woman found decapitated outside Houston, husband under arrest

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Waller County man is under arrest after the Waller County Sheriff’s Office says his 21-year-old wife was found decapitated. Deputies were called to the scene Wednesday evening, and KPRC-TV reports the woman was found dead in a house the couple lived in northwest of Houston.
WALLER COUNTY, TX
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Houston man shoots, kills robber threatening restaurant patrons

Ranchito Taqueria #4, a small and non-descript eatery in Southwest Houston, found an unlikely spot at the top of news headlines recently after a security video clip that showed a customer shooting a robber went viral. The video shows the suspect, identified as Eric Eugene Washington, 30, enter the taqueria...
HOUSTON, TX

