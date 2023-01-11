ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KCBD

Friday morning top stories: Teen charged with shooting death of 15-year-old

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Lubbock, Slaton families respond to claims of racism in schools. Lawmakers, activists and parents met to discuss how the Lubbock-Cooper and Slaton school districts are responding to claims of racism. Parents say both districts should have condemned racism months ago. Full story here:...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Littlefield police arrest 16 in Operation Child Protection

LITTLEFIELD, Texas (KCBD) - Littlefield police have arrested 16 individuals on drug related and child sex crime charges in its Operation Child Protection. Littlefield officials say the mission of the operation is to “investigate violations of internet and violent offenses against children and permanently interrupt the drug trade within the City of Littlefield.”
LITTLEFIELD, TX
Talk 1340

A Hale Center Teacher has Been Indicted for 2022 Charges

A teacher from Hale Center who was arrested back in 2022 has been indicted. Back on December 20, 2022 the Hale County Sheriff's Office was able to receive a warrant after Hale Center ISD school officials received information regarding some serious allegations. Those allegations involved an improper relationship between a student and educator.
HALE CENTER, TX
fox34.com

Lubbock Animal Shelter says reported dog attack did not happen in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Animal Shelter and Adoption Center released a statement on Saturday, saying a dog attack reported on social media did not actually happen in Lubbock. The rumor had been circulating on social media, but the shelter confirmed that this Lubbock resident was attacked in another...
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Teenager arrested over shooting death of another teen in Central Lubbock, LPD said

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department revealed new details about a deadly shooting that happened at 6:24 p.m. Wednesday in the 4300 block of Canton Avenue. According to LPD, Noah Rodriguez, 15, was found with a gunshot wound. Officers performed “lifesaving measures,” however, Rodriguez was pronounced dead at the scene. In a press release, […]
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Police looking for 2 suspects in aggravated robberies across Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department asked for the public’s help identifying and finding two suspects that were “believed to be connected to three separate aggravated robberies.’. This came after EverythingLubbock.com previously reported that a Dollar General store on 82nd Street was robbed at gunpoint with...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Littlefield PD investigating Sunday shooting death

LITTLEFIELD, Texas— The Littlefield Police Department was investigating a death related to a shooting that occurred on Sunday, according to officials. Littlefield Police Chief Ross Hester said the shooting took place in the 1100 block of Wicker Avenue at 10:44 p.m. The identity of the victim had not been...
LITTLEFIELD, TX
everythinglubbock.com

LPD to conduct mapping investigation for officer-involved crash

LUBBOCK, Texas – Following a Thursday morning crash that killed one person and injured a police officer, the Lubbock Police Department will conduct a mapping investigation at 9:00 a.m. that is expected to last an hour and a half. Investigations will take place in the 4200 block of South...
LUBBOCK, TX

