ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

Comments / 3

Guest
3d ago

I don't know what would be best but these are all much like what's already there. The dog park is a must. Love that because I see so many dogs there. I personally don't take my dogs to one but many do. The giant checkerboard game is ... boring...to me. It needs something special that makes it stand out. Something everyone would appreciate. It also needs to stay somewhat quaint. Maybe something like Hollis gardens with some unique art and statues. Use the space so everyone will enjoy it.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
LkldNow

RP Funding Center Name Would Remain, Under More Lucrative Agreement

The RP Funding Center will keep its current name for at least five years, under an agreement that is expected to be approved by city commissioners on Tuesday. The new contract means $1.25 million in additional revenue to the city, which is $500,000 more than the city got under the previous five-year naming-rights agreement.
LAKELAND, FL
WESH

Florida I-4 expansion projects underway

It doesn't have to be rush hour for Interstate 4 near the attractions and west of Disney to be chocked with traffic. Now, we're learning the state may be considering a big change to the way it plans to expand the I-4 express toll lanes. Drivers along I-4 are seeing...
FLORIDA STATE
LkldNow

Art Installation Will Celebrate Lake Morton Area and City’s Cultural Organizations

A public art installation planned for Lake Morton Drive this spring is intended to meld the past of Lakeland’s first neighborhood with its present and future. Lake Morton Place is a collaboration which includes Platform Art and First United Methodist Church of Lakeland. Its location: a currently vacant triangular piece of land owned by the church, between the church lawn and Lake Morton Drive.
LAKELAND, FL
WFLA

Lakeland Electric blasts into a post-coal chapter with Saturday implosion

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA)— Frank Bodami explodes buildings for a living. It still never gets old. “Every time we do one it’s an adrenaline rush,” said Bodami, owner of Total Wrecking & Environmental. “Other than playing drums on a stage, it’s a childhood dream, I guess.” Ninety percent of the Buffalo-based company’s business around the country […]
LAKELAND, FL
click orlando

Walt Disney World offers Florida residents special ticket deal

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Walt Disney World has a special ticket offer for Florida residents who want to visit the theme parks in early 2023. With the Disney Weekday Magic Ticket, Florida residents are able to visit the theme parks Monday through Friday through April 27. [TRENDING: Central Florida’s...
FLORIDA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Seafood Places in Florida

If you live in Florida and you like eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with high-quality and fresh ingredients only.
FLORIDA STATE
LkldNow

LkldNow

Lakeland, FL
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
986K+
Views
ABOUT

Lkldnow is independent, mobile news to connect you with Lakeland, Fla. By illuminating the community, our aim is to empower Lakeland residents to become more engaged with their community.

 https://www.lkldnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy