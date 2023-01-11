ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority

The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
The Guardian

‘Our democratic process’: Truman, Eisenhower and the peaceful transfer of power

Donald Trump has often waxed nostalgic about 1950s America, but he probably never had 15 January 1953 in mind. On that night, 70 years ago today, an outgoing Democratic president, Harry Truman, used his farewell speech to talk about the peaceful transfer of power to a Republican, Dwight D Eisenhower. Truman’s message was the antithesis of Trump’s plot to subvert the 2020 presidential election.
Lebanon-Express

Yellen tells Congress US expected to hit debt limit Thursday

WASHINGTON — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen notified Congress on Friday that the U.S. is projected to reach its debt limit on Thursday and will then resort to "extraordinary measures" to avoid default. In a letter to House and Senate leaders, Yellen said her actions will buy time until Congress...
South Dakota Searchlight

Bar exam critics move to strike testing requirement for USD law grads

On Wednesday, the state’s top judicial official asked lawmakers to refrain from any changes to the bar admission process while a committee studies it. Within hours, a lawmaker vowed to file a bill that would change the bar exam. Rep. Mary Fitzgerald, R-Spearfish, wants University of South Dakota Knudson School of Law graduates to earn […] The post Bar exam critics move to strike testing requirement for USD law grads appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
Lebanon-Express

Lisa Marie Presley dies; deadly storm moves through South; special counsel to investigate Biden docs | Hot off the Wire podcast

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. » Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley and a singer-songwriter dedicated to her father’s legacy, died Thursday after being hospitalized for a medical emergency. She was 54. Presley’s death was confirmed by her mother, Priscilla.
