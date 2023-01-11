Read full article on original website
Driver of Tesla that plunged off Northern California cliff arrested; CHP calls crash intentional
Dharmesh Arvind Patel, 41, of Pasadena was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and child endangerment after crash, CHP says.
Cousin of BLM co-founder dies after being tasered by police he flagged down for help
The cousin of Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors died after being tasered by a police officer in Los Angeles following a traffic accident.Keenan Darnell Anderson, 31, died at a hospital in Santa Monica, California, after suffering a cardiac arrest following the 3 January incident.Ms Cullors told NBC News that Anderson, a Black man, had flagged down police and was asking for help following the accident in the Venice neighbourhood of Los Angeles.LAPD released officer body-camera footage of Anderson’s arrest on Wednesday.Authorities say that an officer was flagged down after a crash took place, and the officer stated that...
California man trying to steal goat shot by elderly homeowner, arrested
An elderly homeowner in California shot a man who tried to steal a goat from his property giving authorities time to arrive at the scene and arrest him.
Police Say They Used Genealogy Database to Arrest Idaho Murder Suspect
For many weeks now, the gruesome quadruple murders of University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin have been the subject of intense national coverage and public speculation. The students, all aged 20 to 21, were slain in their beds, seemingly at random. The crimes were chilling, and for weeks police failed to produce a suspect or motive.
Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul Play
The dead body of a black teen was spotted hanging on a tree in the outdoors of Ehrhardt Elementary School located in Houston, Texas. The deceased body was found in the parking lot of the Ehrhardt Elementary School according to the Sheriff’s Office of Harris County.Harris County’s Sheriff, however does not “smell anything fishy” based on the evidences and believes the reason for death can merely be a suicide.
Father Who Allegedly Drove Tesla Off Calif. Cliff with Wife and 2 Kids Inside Is a Doctor
Dharmesh A. Patel, 40, was arrested after Monday's crash and charged with attempted murder and child abuse The man accused of purposefully driving his Tesla off a California cliff on Monday is a radiologist, and the passengers in the crashed vehicle were his wife and two children, multiple outlets report. Dharmesh A. Patel's bio on the U.S. News and World Report website says that Patel works as a radiologist in Mission Hills, California, and is "affiliated with Providence Holy Cross Medical Center." "He received his medical degree from Wayne State University School...
Idaho murders – update: Roommate on why she didn’t call 911 as Bryan Kohberger’s class claim he avoided case
Friends and acquaintances are beginning to share details about Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger.The 28-year-old grad student was reportedly somewhat quiet, and struggled with obesity and drug use in the past.Recently released court documents provide further detail to the picture.An affidavit reveals that Mr Kohberger was tied to the murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin after his DNA was found on a knife sheath the killer left at the scene.Cellphone data also shows Mr Kohberger appears to have stalked the home at least 12 times in the run-up to the 13 November attack –...
In 1995, a daycare owner said she lost a 3-year-old in a store but CCTV proved she came alone. Where is Lenoria Jones?
Lenoria Jones was born in 1992 to Deidre Jones. Her father's identity remains unknown. Struggling with substance abuse, Deidre relinquished her parental rights immediately after she gave birth. Lenoria was placed in the custody of the state and she bounced around between different relatives. Deidre moved away to Arkansas but kept in touch with Lenoria over the phone. Relatives described Lenoria as a "crack baby." She was diagnosed with ADHD and was defined as a special needs child.
Nancy Grace retraces Idaho suspect's cell phone route: 'Is that where we're going to find the murder weapon?'
Fox Nation host gives an update from Moscow as she investigates the timeline surrounding suspect Bryan Kohberger on the night four college students were killed.
Idaho murders: Bryan Kohberger seen on body camera footage during traffic stop in Indiana
Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger could be seen on body camera footage during a traffic stop on Dec. 15 in Hancock County, Indiana, about one month after four University of Idaho students were murdered.
Man wanted for attempted homicide after allegedly attacking woman in North Fayette
NORTH FAYETTE, Pa. (KDKA) - North Fayette Township police are looking for a man wanted on attempted homicide charges after he allegedly attacked a woman with a knife. Officers found the victim after they were called to the area of Steubenville Pike and Route 980 for a crash shortly after 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 29. Police said the woman told her John Diamond III punched her in the face several times and used a knife to slash and puncture her head, face, hand, wrist and legs while they were parked at a pull-off area by Route 22/30.Diamond then stole her purse and ran away, leaving her at the scene, police said. He's facing multiple charges, including criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault and robbery.Anyone with information about where Diamond might be is asked to contact North Fayette Township police by calling Allegheny County 911.
“There’s Someone Here” Chilling New Idaho Murder Details Released
After weeks of waiting for answers and further explanations surrounding the quadruple homicide in Moscow, Idaho, a newly released affidavit gives details into the investigation that has lead law enforcement to Bryan Kohberger. Just a week ago, the development of seeing an arrest shook the nation, many believing that Moscow,...
Did you Loose a Bag of Marijuana?
January the 9th, Pennsylvania State police reported to a report of recovered drug paraphernalia. Upon their arrival to a location on Greenvillage Road, one bag of marijuana was recovered on the scene. If you have any information pertaining to this incident, or lost the marijuana, please contact Pennsylvania State Police.
Investigation Under Way as Body is Found in Area
According to WDTV, an investigation is underway after a body was found in Fairmont, police said. The body was discovered Tuesday by maintenance workers in a wooded area off Stoney Rd., Fairmont Police Chief Steve Shine said. The body was badly decomposed, and had likely been in the area for...
Father of Idaho murder victim says Kohberger was 'overwhelmed' in court
MOSCOW, Idaho — The father of one of the four University of Idaho students killed in November spoke out Friday morning, following suspect Bryan Kohberger's first appearance in court. Steve Goncalves, the father of Kaylee, said in an interview with NBC's TODAY Show on Friday morning that it was...
Who Is Inan Harsh? Neighbor of Slain Idaho Students Who Heard Scream
Harsh, 30, has said he heard a scream coming from the vicinity of the house where four University of Idaho students were murdered.
Two Klamath Falls Methamphetamine Dealers Sentenced to Prison
On January 5, 2023, Jason Alexander Gaskill (52 years old) pled guilty to unlawful delivery of methamphetamine and felon in possession of a firearm. Jason Gaskill was sentenced to state prison for 66 months. Basin Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team (BINET) and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) initially arrested Jason Gaskill...
Roommate of Idaho Victims Saw Killer Before He Escaped
A roommate of the victims of the Idaho killer says she spotted him before he left their home. A new affidavit, unsealed Thursday, revealed new information about what led investigators to locate Bryan Kohberger, the primary suspect in the murders of four University of Idaho students. On Nov. 13, police were called to the house around 11:58 a.m after a roommate called 911 under the belief that one of the girls in the house was unconscious. When police arrived, the bodies were discovered. According to the affidavit, one of the roommates, identified as D.M., told police she was awoken several times throughout...
Texas man allegedly admits to murdering and mutilating his new wife
A Texas man allegedly admitted to authorities that he murdered and mutilated his wife, according to a news release published by the Waller County Sheriff's Office. Jared James Dicus was arrested and charged with first degree murder on Wednesday, according to online court records. The Waller County Sheriff's Office responded...
Video Shows Idaho Murder Suspect Being Pulled Over on Cross-Country Drive in White Hyundai Elantra
Bryan Kohberger, 28, was pulled over twice in one day while on his way to Pennsylvania on Dec. 15 The suspect in the University of Idaho murders was pulled over twice in one day while on a cross-country roadtrip from Washington to his home state of Pennsylvania in mid-December. Body camera footage released this week shows Bryan Kohberger, 28, and a passenger being stopped in Hancock County, Indiana, on Dec. 15 for following a vehicle too closely. Kohberger was driving a white Hyundai Elantra and was released with a verbal warning. Kohberger...
