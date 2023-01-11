ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Cousin of BLM co-founder dies after being tasered by police he flagged down for help

The cousin of Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors died after being tasered by a police officer in Los Angeles following a traffic accident.Keenan Darnell Anderson, 31, died at a hospital in Santa Monica, California, after suffering a cardiac arrest following the 3 January incident.Ms Cullors told NBC News that Anderson, a Black man, had flagged down police and was asking for help following the accident in the Venice neighbourhood of Los Angeles.LAPD released officer body-camera footage of Anderson’s arrest on Wednesday.Authorities say that an officer was flagged down after a crash took place, and the officer stated that...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Futurism

Police Say They Used Genealogy Database to Arrest Idaho Murder Suspect

For many weeks now, the gruesome quadruple murders of University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin have been the subject of intense national coverage and public speculation. The students, all aged 20 to 21, were slain in their beds, seemingly at random. The crimes were chilling, and for weeks police failed to produce a suspect or motive.
MOSCOW, ID
Mario Donevski

Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul Play

The dead body of a black teen was spotted hanging on a tree in the outdoors of Ehrhardt Elementary School located in Houston, Texas. The deceased body was found in the parking lot of the Ehrhardt Elementary School according to the Sheriff’s Office of Harris County.Harris County’s Sheriff, however does not “smell anything fishy” based on the evidences and believes the reason for death can merely be a suicide.
HOUSTON, TX
People

Father Who Allegedly Drove Tesla Off Calif. Cliff with Wife and 2 Kids Inside Is a Doctor

Dharmesh A. Patel, 40, was arrested after Monday's crash and charged with attempted murder and child abuse The man accused of purposefully driving his Tesla off a California cliff on Monday is a radiologist, and the passengers in the crashed vehicle were his wife and two children, multiple outlets report. Dharmesh A. Patel's bio on the U.S. News and World Report website says that Patel works as a radiologist in Mission Hills, California, and is "affiliated with Providence Holy Cross Medical Center." "He received his medical degree from Wayne State University School...
MISSION HILLS, CA
The Independent

Idaho murders – update: Roommate on why she didn’t call 911 as Bryan Kohberger’s class claim he avoided case

Friends and acquaintances are beginning to share details about Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger.The 28-year-old grad student was reportedly somewhat quiet, and struggled with obesity and drug use in the past.Recently released court documents provide further detail to the picture.An affidavit reveals that Mr Kohberger was tied to the murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin after his DNA was found on a knife sheath the killer left at the scene.Cellphone data also shows Mr Kohberger appears to have stalked the home at least 12 times in the run-up to the 13 November attack –...
MOSCOW, ID
Fatim Hemraj

In 1995, a daycare owner said she lost a 3-year-old in a store but CCTV proved she came alone. Where is Lenoria Jones?

Lenoria Jones was born in 1992 to Deidre Jones. Her father's identity remains unknown. Struggling with substance abuse, Deidre relinquished her parental rights immediately after she gave birth. Lenoria was placed in the custody of the state and she bounced around between different relatives. Deidre moved away to Arkansas but kept in touch with Lenoria over the phone. Relatives described Lenoria as a "crack baby." She was diagnosed with ADHD and was defined as a special needs child.
SPOKANE, WA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man wanted for attempted homicide after allegedly attacking woman in North Fayette

NORTH FAYETTE, Pa. (KDKA) - North Fayette Township police are looking for a man wanted on attempted homicide charges after he allegedly attacked a woman with a knife. Officers found the victim after they were called to the area of Steubenville Pike and Route 980 for a crash shortly after 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 29. Police said the woman told her John Diamond III punched her in the face several times and used a knife to slash and puncture her head, face, hand, wrist and legs while they were parked at a pull-off area by Route 22/30.Diamond then stole her purse and ran away, leaving her at the scene, police said.  He's facing multiple charges, including criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault and robbery.Anyone with information about where Diamond might be is asked to contact North Fayette Township police by calling Allegheny County 911. 
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Did you Loose a Bag of Marijuana?

January the 9th, Pennsylvania State police reported to a report of recovered drug paraphernalia. Upon their arrival to a location on Greenvillage Road, one bag of marijuana was recovered on the scene. If you have any information pertaining to this incident, or lost the marijuana, please contact Pennsylvania State Police.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
connect-bridgeport.com

Investigation Under Way as Body is Found in Area

According to WDTV, an investigation is underway after a body was found in Fairmont, police said. The body was discovered Tuesday by maintenance workers in a wooded area off Stoney Rd., Fairmont Police Chief Steve Shine said. The body was badly decomposed, and had likely been in the area for...
FAIRMONT, WV
Rolling Stone

Roommate of Idaho Victims Saw Killer Before He Escaped

A roommate of the victims of the Idaho killer says she spotted him before he left their home. A new affidavit, unsealed Thursday, revealed new information about what led investigators to locate Bryan Kohberger, the primary suspect in the murders of four University of Idaho students. On Nov. 13, police were called to the house around 11:58 a.m after a roommate called 911 under the belief that one of the girls in the house was unconscious. When police arrived, the bodies were discovered. According to the affidavit, one of the roommates, identified as D.M., told police she was awoken several times throughout...
MOSCOW, ID
People

Video Shows Idaho Murder Suspect Being Pulled Over on Cross-Country Drive in White Hyundai Elantra

Bryan Kohberger, 28, was pulled over twice in one day while on his way to Pennsylvania on Dec. 15 The suspect in the University of Idaho murders was pulled over twice in one day while on a cross-country roadtrip from Washington to his home state of Pennsylvania in mid-December. Body camera footage released this week shows Bryan Kohberger, 28, and a passenger being stopped in Hancock County, Indiana, on Dec. 15 for following a vehicle too closely. Kohberger was driving a white Hyundai Elantra and was released with a verbal warning. Kohberger...
MOSCOW, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy