Richmond Hill, GA

MLK Parade returns to Savannah on Monday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - For the first time since before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Savannah’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade is returning. The parade begins at 10 a.m. Monday at the intersection of East Broad and Liberty streets. Parade route streets will close to vehicular traffic at 9 a.m. Impacted streets will remain closed until the parade has cleared the area.
Savannah Hockey Classic will be at the Enmarket Arena

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah’s two-day collegiate hockey tournament begins Friday night at Enmarket Arena. It’s the first year the annual tournament will be held at the new arena. For more information about the games, please click here.
Richmond Hill home explosion

An explosion happened Friday at a Richmond Hill home. No injuries were reported. An explosion happened Friday at a Richmond Hill home. No injuries were reported. Watch the Coastal Empire face off against the Lowcountry. Police arrest 1 in shooting at Ogeechee Road motel. A suspect has been arrested in...
Quincy Hills is Statesboro’s 2023 MLK parade Grand Marshal

Mr. Quincy Hills has been named Grand Marshal of the 2023 Statesboro Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade. The parade will be Monday, January 16, at 2pm in downtown Statesboro. “Bulloch NAACP is pleased to present the 2023 Martin Luther King Jr. Parade Grand Marshal. We extended this honor to Mr. Hills as a token of our appreciation for the work he’s done and continues to do in his service to the students at Langston Chapel Middle School. We recognized that his service to these students goes beyond the walls of the learning environment, and it is because of this that we bestow this honor to him. We sincerely appreciate your service, Mr. Hills, as you continue to shape and grow future leaders through your continued efforts in your role at Langston Chapel Middle School.”
Savannah Mall is not closing, according to Alderman Kurtis Purtee

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - According to Alderman Kurtis Purtee, the Savannah Mall is not closing. Alderman Purtee tells WTOC he found out Thursday that while some stores will be relocating, some others will remain open in the mall. He tells WTOC that he is not sure which businesses will continue...
‘Tried to jump them’: Savannah Christian coach claims racist remarks made by Benedictine student section

Editor’s note: There is some language in this story that some may find offensive. SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A Savannah Christian basketball coach claimed on Twitter that his players and coaches were bullied and racist remarks were hurled towards them. The now deleted tweet made claims of bullying and racist remarks towards players and coaches […]
Deep Center, Chatham Area Transit hold Youth Transportation Forum

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - For a little over an hour, the DEEP Center and Chatham Area Transit (CAT) had an open community forum about how to improve public transportation in the county. The questions were all from students ranging from accessibility, expanding routes, CAT partnerships with the school district and...
Walthourville swears in new chief of police

WALTHOURVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Walthourville has named Interim Police Chief Chris Reed as the new Chief of Police, and Reed says his priority is the department’s relationship with the community. Reed, receiving his official pin from his wife, as he assumed his position as chief this...
Beaufort Memorial graduates 2 PATH class, enrolls 3 class

Program offers broad support for employees who want to grow their careers. Beaufort Memorial (BMH) graduated the second class of its recently launched PATH Program (People Achieving Their Highest), and welcomed five new participants who signed their commitments to participate in the career development program and accepted their scholarships during a special ceremony last week at the Port Royal Medical Pavilion.
Planting new oak trees at Wormsloe Historic Site

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - With over 40 years of impact here in the Coastal Empire, the SAV A TREE foundation continues to pull communities together for a remarkable cause. On Saturday, you can participate in their second tree planting initiative which kicks off at the Wormsloe State Historic Site at 1 p.m.
Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade returns to Richmond Hill

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - Several communities across the Coastal Empire and the Lowcountry are celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day a little early. For the first time since 2020, Richmond Hill was able to have a Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade in person. This year, 37 organizations took to the streets to show support for the message that Dr. King spent his whole life trying to spread.
