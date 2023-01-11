Read full article on original website
wtoc.com
Savannah Christian, Benedictine investigating after students used racial slurs at basketball game
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Two Savannah private schools said they are investigating after claims of Benedictine students using racial slurs. A basketball coach for Savannah Christian said on Twitter it happened after a game this week at Savannah Country Day. The Benedictine students were not playing that night, but bystanders said they just showed up.
wtoc.com
MLK Parade returns to Savannah on Monday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - For the first time since before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Savannah’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade is returning. The parade begins at 10 a.m. Monday at the intersection of East Broad and Liberty streets. Parade route streets will close to vehicular traffic at 9 a.m. Impacted streets will remain closed until the parade has cleared the area.
wtoc.com
Georgia Southern University honors Martin Luther King Jr. with kick-off celebration
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Southern University helped kick off our region’s remembrance of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The faculty, staff, students, and the community gathered today to reflect on how Dr. King changed our country and our culture. They also looked ahead to the future. Groups from...
wtoc.com
Savannah Hockey Classic will be at the Enmarket Arena
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah’s two-day collegiate hockey tournament begins Friday night at Enmarket Arena. It’s the first year the annual tournament will be held at the new arena. For more information about the games, please click here.
WSAV-TV
Richmond Hill home explosion
An explosion happened Friday at a Richmond Hill home. No injuries were reported. An explosion happened Friday at a Richmond Hill home. No injuries were reported. Watch the Coastal Empire face off against the Lowcountry. Police arrest 1 in shooting at Ogeechee Road motel. A suspect has been arrested in...
Quincy Hills is Statesboro’s 2023 MLK parade Grand Marshal
Mr. Quincy Hills has been named Grand Marshal of the 2023 Statesboro Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade. The parade will be Monday, January 16, at 2pm in downtown Statesboro. “Bulloch NAACP is pleased to present the 2023 Martin Luther King Jr. Parade Grand Marshal. We extended this honor to Mr. Hills as a token of our appreciation for the work he’s done and continues to do in his service to the students at Langston Chapel Middle School. We recognized that his service to these students goes beyond the walls of the learning environment, and it is because of this that we bestow this honor to him. We sincerely appreciate your service, Mr. Hills, as you continue to shape and grow future leaders through your continued efforts in your role at Langston Chapel Middle School.”
Georgia Police Search For Micheal Myers On Friday The 13th
'If we can’t find him today, we’ll repost on Halloween.'
wtoc.com
Georgia Southern to research tactical fitness to avoid injuries in soldiers
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Soldiers across the Army could soon be learning tips to avoid injury and stay healthy to stay “in the fight” thanks in part to Georgia Southern. The university will have an even bigger role in research into combat related injuries and ways to keep soldiers healthy.
Hinesville, January 13 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Hinesville. The Coffee High School basketball team will have a game with Bradwell Institute on January 13, 2023, 12:30:00. The Coffee High School basketball team will have a game with Bradwell Institute on January 13, 2023, 13:45:00.
wtoc.com
Savannah Mall is not closing, according to Alderman Kurtis Purtee
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - According to Alderman Kurtis Purtee, the Savannah Mall is not closing. Alderman Purtee tells WTOC he found out Thursday that while some stores will be relocating, some others will remain open in the mall. He tells WTOC that he is not sure which businesses will continue...
‘Tried to jump them’: Savannah Christian coach claims racist remarks made by Benedictine student section
Editor’s note: There is some language in this story that some may find offensive. SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A Savannah Christian basketball coach claimed on Twitter that his players and coaches were bullied and racist remarks were hurled towards them. The now deleted tweet made claims of bullying and racist remarks towards players and coaches […]
wtoc.com
Deep Center, Chatham Area Transit hold Youth Transportation Forum
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - For a little over an hour, the DEEP Center and Chatham Area Transit (CAT) had an open community forum about how to improve public transportation in the county. The questions were all from students ranging from accessibility, expanding routes, CAT partnerships with the school district and...
wtoc.com
UGA hockey team once again makes trip to children’s hospital in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s one of the UGA Ice Dawgs favorite stops in Savannah each year: the Dwaine and Cynthia Willett Children’s Hospital. Last year, due to COVID, they had to cut their visit short and stay outside. On Friday, they were able to come back inside...
wtoc.com
Walthourville swears in new chief of police
WALTHOURVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Walthourville has named Interim Police Chief Chris Reed as the new Chief of Police, and Reed says his priority is the department’s relationship with the community. Reed, receiving his official pin from his wife, as he assumed his position as chief this...
WJCL
City Alderman: No, the Savannah Mall is not closing, regardless of rumors
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Despite talk in the community, the Savannah Mall is not closing. That's according to Savannah Alderman Kurtis Purtee. It was back in December that several stores were given a 30-day notice to vacate the mall, shortly after the property was sold to new owners. BCHM Investment...
yourislandnews.com
Beaufort Memorial graduates 2 PATH class, enrolls 3 class
Program offers broad support for employees who want to grow their careers. Beaufort Memorial (BMH) graduated the second class of its recently launched PATH Program (People Achieving Their Highest), and welcomed five new participants who signed their commitments to participate in the career development program and accepted their scholarships during a special ceremony last week at the Port Royal Medical Pavilion.
wtoc.com
Planting new oak trees at Wormsloe Historic Site
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - With over 40 years of impact here in the Coastal Empire, the SAV A TREE foundation continues to pull communities together for a remarkable cause. On Saturday, you can participate in their second tree planting initiative which kicks off at the Wormsloe State Historic Site at 1 p.m.
wtoc.com
Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade returns to Richmond Hill
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - Several communities across the Coastal Empire and the Lowcountry are celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day a little early. For the first time since 2020, Richmond Hill was able to have a Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade in person. This year, 37 organizations took to the streets to show support for the message that Dr. King spent his whole life trying to spread.
