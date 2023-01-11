Read full article on original website
Bobby Sutton
3d ago
Great. You have made a criminal out of a 70 year old woman because you will not legalize That is trueIt should have never been illegal to start with
Reply
7
Related
Texas Man Allegedly Pointed Gun at Migrants, Said He ‘Was Doing it For America’
A Texas man is behind bars after he allegedly held multiple migrants at gunpoint on New Year’s Eve and said he was “doing it for America.” Steven Matthew Driscoll, 27, was taken into custody last Wednesday and charged with one count each of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, disorderly conduct – displaying a firearm, and evading arrest in a motor vehicle, records reviewed by Law&Crime show.
Texas man charged in death of pregnant woman day before baby shower
A Texas man was charged with murder in the death of a 20-year-old pregnant woman and her unborn baby on Sept. 16. Twenty-year-old Keylin Hollins was arrested on Jan. 10 of a shooting that killed Jennifer Hernandez and her unborn baby, and left her 17-year-old boyfriend wounded. Hernandez was eight months pregnant with her first child.
Mata sentenced for deadly 2020 stabbing in Edinburg
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Hidalgo man was sentenced to state jail in connection to a deadly 2020 stabbing. Cornelio Mata Jr. was sentenced Wednesday to 33 years in state jail after pleading guilty to a charge of capital murder by terror threat/other felony, according to Hidalgo County records. An indictment charged Mata with fatally […]
Texas-Based Public Insurance Adjuster Arrested Suspected of Nearly $600,000 in Insurance Fraud in Louisiana
Texas-Based Public Insurance Adjuster Arrested Suspected of Nearly $600,000 in Insurance Fraud in Louisiana. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police have arrested a Texas man affiliated with Texas-based Mitchell Adjusting International LLC for allegedly defrauding homeowners of over $592,000 in insurance claims following Hurricane Ida. Mitchell allegedly solicited victims, secured higher settlements, forged signatures, and failed to transfer payments to homeowners.
How Illegal Is It To Make Whoopee In Your Car In Texas?
Think back, decades ago, to a very popular, and insanely long, film that shattered records and left us all screaming, "There was plenty of room on the door!" In that film, there's a memorable scene involving a steamed up car, and a runny hand print. That scene in the film,...
Murder suspect snuck in bottle of urine for drug test, officials say
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A San Juan man who is on trial for murder has now been arrested for concealing a plastic bottle with urine to use during a drug test, county records indicate. Omar Perez Garcia was arrested Jan. 6 on charges of false drug test, falsification device, according to Hidalgo County Jail records. […]
Texas man convicted of child molesting charges in Vanderburgh County
The Vanderburgh County Prosecutor's Office announced it successfully prosecuted Ricardo Sandoval Jr. in a jury trial where he was convicted of 7 counts of child molestation.
‘It Wasn’t Me’: Black Woman Arrested for Shoplifting in Texas But Had Never Been to State
A Philadelphia woman was arrested and detained for shoplifting in Texas. The only problem was, she had never been to Texas. In a case of mistaken identity, Julie Hudson spent a week behind bars after she walked into a police station asking for assistance on Jan. 5. Applying for jobs, Hudson noticed background checks from potential employers were claiming she had a criminal record. Shortly after, she was arrested.
easttexasradio.com
Collin County Man Charged With Distributing Fentanyl In The Eastern District Of Texas
PLANO, Texas – U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston announced that the Eastern District of Texas charged Eric William Mather, 36, of Plano, with drug trafficking violations. Mather, also known as “Truth,” was named in a fourth superseding indictment returned by a federal grand jury on Nov. 9, 2022, in the Eastern District of Texas. The indictment charges Mather with multiple federal violations, including conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and to launder money. Mather’s appearance was on Jan. 12, 2023, before U.S. Magistrate Judge Christine Nowak.
KSAT 12
More than 70 Texas prisoners are 3 days into a hunger strike protesting harsh solitary confinement practices
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. It’s been more than three days since Texas prisoners across the state began a hunger strike to protest indefinite solitary confinement, and the Texas Department of Criminal Justice has confirmed at least 72 people are still starving themselves.
KLTV
Texas Rangers take over Matthew Edgar disappearance investigation
SABINE COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Texas Rangers have taken over the investigation of a convicted murderer’s disappearance during his trial. The Sabine County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the development in a press release on Friday. Matthew Edgar, 26, of Hemphill, was captured in late December after having gone...
Abbott expands Operation Lone Star in West Texas as "Biden ignores crisis"
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has announced he is expanding Operation Lone Star in West Texas due to "President Biden ignoring the crisis." "The Texas National Guard expanded its Operation Lone Star mission to El Paso in response to the unprecedented number of illegal border crossings in the area. The Texas Air National Guard provided four C-130J Hercules aircraft to expedite movement of personnel and vehicles to the far western region, with tactical troop movements also occurring across Texas."
300 Texas inmates in restrictive housing are on a hunger strike
The men are scattered across 14 Texas prison units across the state and all are in what used to be known as solitary confinement. The hunger strike started Tuesday, January 10th. They
Did You Know Your Texas State Drivers License Can Help Save Your Life?
If you've ever been stranded on the side of the road in the Lone Star State, whether it be outside of Dallas, TX, or somewhere out in the middle of West Texas, there is something we all have in our wallets or purses that could potentially save our lives. Did...
elpasomatters.org
Opinion: Help me fight the Texas government threat to my family
My name is Nydia, which means nest; a safe place. I wasn’t raised in a nest-like environment, but I always hoped one day to create one for my own children. I have. Sadly, however, I realized that this, while necessary, isn’t enough. I watched with grief and terror...
KRGV
Police: Raymondville runaway teen found unharmed in Alamo
A 15-year-old Raymondville teen who ran away from home Saturday was found unharmed in Alamo, according to the Raymondville Police Department. Natalia Rivera ran away from her mother's custody and was believed to be accompanied by two male juveniles, police said. Authorities were made aware of Rivera's whereabouts through a...
12newsnow.com
Sheriff's office: Two minors from Louisiana led deputies on chase in car stolen from victim at McDonald's
CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas — Chambers County deputies apprehended two minors from Louisiana following a chase involving a car stolen from a victim at a McDonald's in Winnie. It happened on January 7, 2023, shortly before 8:30 p.m. The Chambers County Sheriff's Office received a call about a vehicle that had been stolen from a Mcdonald's.
Texas family's Ring doorbell camera captures bobcat perched on their backyard fence: 'I was terrified'
A family in Texas catches a glimpse of a bobcat sitting on a fence outside in their yard courtesy of footage caught on their Ring doorbell camera.
KHOU
Authorities give update after Robert Fratta's execution
Fratta was put to death for hiring a teenage hitman to kill his wife in 1994. He was the first Texas inmate to be executed in 2023.
Questions about validity of shaken baby syndrome not enough to give East Texas death row inmate new trial, court rules
ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (TEXAS TRIBUNE) – After years of courtroom scrutiny over the now-questionable science of “shaken baby syndrome,” the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals decided Wednesday that doubt surrounding the cause of his daughter’s death was not enough to overturn Robert Roberson’s death sentence. Roberson, 56 of Palestine, was convicted of killing his sickly […]
Comments / 11