Revamped Adams Agricultural Commission Meets for First Time
ADAMS, Mass. — After some time of inactivity, an entirely new board hopes to revitalize the town's Agricultural Commission. The five new members, Megan Bantle, Natasha L. Bordeaux, Sonia McWhirt, Christina Satko and Loren Steins, were sworn in by Town Clerk Haley Meczywor on Thursday night, who guided them through the process and rules for town boards. Selectman Joseph Nowak, a former commissioner, has worked to find volunteers to repopulate the board over the last several months.
Dalton Board OKs ARPA Funds for Sewer Project Engineering
DALTON, Mass. — The Select Board voted to transfer $36,000 in ARPA funds on Monday night to supplement the $50,000 that it already has appropriated for the Dalton Division Road Sewer Project. The cost of engineering is estimated is approximately $37,000 based on the projected project cost. A typical...
Pittsfield holds first city council meeting of 2023, hears citizen concerns about property taxes
Absent from the meeting were Mayor Linda Tyer, Ward 3 City Councilor Kevin Sherman, Ward 5 City Councilor Patrick Kavey, and Ward 7 City Councilor Anthony Maffuccio, his fourth consecutive absence from the bimonthly meetings. During the open mic portion of the meeting, resident Ann Carey expressed frustration with the...
Pittsfield Animal Control Commission Deems Two Dogs 'Dangerous'
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Room 203 of City Hall was packed with more than 20 people on Tuesday for a Animal Control Commission public hearing on two dog attacks: one that killed a cat and one that killed a teacup Yorkshire terrier. Euthanization was kept off the table for both...
Williamstown Residents Reminded of Potential Electricity Savings
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — Residents this week were reminded that if they are not enrolled in a municipal electricity aggregation program, now could be the time. "Most folks are aware that bills are going up, and if you're still with National Grid, you got sticker shock the last couple of months with bills going up considerably," Town Manager Bob Menicocci said at Monday's Select Board meeting.
Pittsfield Council Tackles 14 Items in Just Over an Hour
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The City Council went through 14 petitions in just over an hour on Tuesday. These included retiree cost-of-living adjustments from 3 percent to a maximum of 5 percent, a deed of lieu of foreclosure for three properties on Robbins Avenue, and a couple of referrals. By...
5 Must-Try Hot Dog Spots in Massachusetts
Massachusetts - There are several different hot dog spots in Massachusetts, but some stand out from the rest. These include Jack's Hot Dog Stand in North Adams, Boston Hot Dog Company in Salem, Spike's Junkyard Dogs in Allston, and Nick's Hot Dogs in Fall River. Each of these places is a must-try for any foodie visiting the state.
Bridge on I-391 in Holyoke to be closed for repairs
The bridge on I-391 in Holyoke will be completely closed for repairs, beginning Tuesday.
Lenox Cultural Council Awards Local Grants
LENOX, Mass. — State Representative Smitty Pignatelli and Arlene D. Schiff, chair of the Lenox Cultural Council, have announced the award of 22 grants totaling $13,178, for cultural programs in Berkshire County. "It's the local volunteers who really make this system work," said Smitty Pignatelli. "They make limited resources...
Berkshire region real estate sales
2 Wilfred Avenue: Donna M. Sadlowski and Jolene G. Wood of Adams to Doris C. Mcshine, $280,000 on 12/29/2022. 70-1/2 Lime Street: Federal Hm Loan Mtg Corp of Adams to Jennifer M. Mcdonald, $160,000 on 12/27/2022. 78 Lime Street: Dan F. Carpenter and Amanda Carpenter of Adams to Jake L....
MCLA Panel to Explore Art, Race, Nationality and Gender
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Massachusetts College Of Liberal Arts (MCLA) Arts & Culture (MAC) will host a panel discussion, "Modes of Relationship," focused on art, race, nationality, and gender on Jan. 26, 2023, with artist-in-residence WANG Chen and Mikayla Patton, artist-in-residence at The Studios at Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art (MASS MoCA).
Adams Zoning Board Debates New Cumberland Farms Signage
ADAMS, Mass. — The Zoning Board of Appeals has continued an application by Cumberland Farms proposing the installation of additional signage at its Commercial Street location. The requested variance asks permission to install a 33.92 square-foot Ria's Pizzeria sign on the eastern side of the building. Two additional illuminated...
Next generation still thinking Summer at Southwick eatery
SOUTHWICK — Like many area teenagers, Tim Grimaldi worked at the Summer House while in high school and college. He cleaned tables, maintained the grounds and worked his way through various positions, including server, cook and now supervisor. The difference for him is that his father and uncle own the Southwick restaurant his grandfather began more than 40 years ago.
Culvert collapse shutters part of State Route 7 in Hoosick
State Route 7 in Hoosick will be closed indefinitely between Route 22 and County Route 95 after a culvert collapse. It’s too unsafe to get close enough to see the damage, the New York State Department of Transportation said. A temporary detour is being set up for drivers. State...
BCC Receives Grant to Address College Campus Hunger
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire Community College (BCC), in partnership with Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts (MCLA), has been awarded a multi-year Community College Campus Hunger Program Grant in the amount of $180,000. Funded through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and administered through the Massachusetts Department of Higher Education,...
Pittsfield city councilors concerned about winter storm cleanup operations
PITTSFIELD, Mass. - Pittsfield city councilors expressed concerns at the council's meeting Tuesday night about the city's response to a winter storm just before Christmas. Ward 2 councilor Charles Kronick presented his own report of weather data from the December 23 storm, showing what he felt were flaws in the city's cleanup. Kronick said crews failed to pre-treat the roads and didn't use the city's emergency notification system, CodeRED, to alert drivers.
Firefighting Academy graduates 28 new firefighters
Firefighter recruits from across the state graduated from the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy(MFA) Friday in Springfield.
This Middle-of-Nowhere Massachusetts General Store is Worth the Drive from any Corner of the State
Sometimes wandering off the beaten path to uncover a hidden gem restaurant is so rewarding. Lucky for us, Massachusetts is filled with small mom-and-pop restaurants that are so authentic and full of charm, they're much more enjoyable than food from a corporate chain.
Westfield School Committee gives up skate park land to pave way for renovation
WESTFIELD — The School Committee voted unanimously this week to give up control of the land near Westfield Middle School where the city skateboard park is located, so the Parks Department can apply for grants to fund a renovation of the park. Community Development Director Peter J. Miller appeared...
Mount Greylock School Committee Holds Off on Track
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The Mount Greylock Regional School Committee voted 6-1 on Thursday to put off building a track with a new multisport grass field for at least another year. "We're going to build a good project," Carrie Greene said. "It's just going to be one year later. Instead...
