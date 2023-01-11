The FDA approved 37 novel drugs in 2022 — the third lowest number since 2013 — according to a Jan. 10 agency report. These novel drug approvals — meaning new products never before approved or marketed in the U.S. — and drugs approved in new settings included treatments for diseases and conditions such as COVID-19; HIV; smallpox; influenza; neurological conditions; heart, blood, kidney and endocrine diseases; and different cancers.

