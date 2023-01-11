Read full article on original website
Related
beckershospitalreview.com
Partnership drops heart readmissions 50%, researchers say
Puyallup, Wash.-based MultiCare's Pulse Heart Institute partnered with DispatchHealth to reduce congestive heart failure patient readmission to 6.8 percent, according to a recent white paper. Congestive heart failure hospital readmissions rates are 25 percent nationally and are most common among the elderly and Medicare patients, according to a Dec. 28...
beckershospitalreview.com
Researchers find gene driving common lung cancer — and a possible way to slow it
New York City-based NYU Langone Health's Perlmutter Cancer Center researchers identified a gene that drives the development of the second most common type of lung cancer, and a way to improve treatment. The study, published in Cancer Cell on Jan. 9, found that deleting a gene called KMT2D caused normal...
beckershospitalreview.com
2022 below annual average of novel drug approvals: 5 report notes
The FDA approved 37 novel drugs in 2022 — the third lowest number since 2013 — according to a Jan. 10 agency report. These novel drug approvals — meaning new products never before approved or marketed in the U.S. — and drugs approved in new settings included treatments for diseases and conditions such as COVID-19; HIV; smallpox; influenza; neurological conditions; heart, blood, kidney and endocrine diseases; and different cancers.
beckershospitalreview.com
Algorithm can improve end-of-life care for cancer patients
Philadelphia-based Penn Medicine researchers recently found that a machine-learning algorithm that predicts mortality risk in cancer patients quadrupled the rates of end-of-life care conversations with patients. The study, published in JAMA Oncology on Jan. 12, included 20,506 patients with cancer. The algorithm identified high-risk patients and sent email or text...
Comments / 0