Alphabet's healthcare unit to sunset some projects, restructure leadership

Verily, the healthcare unit of parent company Alphabet, formerly known as Google, is sunsetting some of its healthcare projects and restructuring leadership after the company announced it would layoff 15 percent of its staff, CNBC reported Jan. 11. Specifically, the healthcare unit will discontinue work on remote patient monitoring for...
Data company Definitive Healthcare lays off 55 employees

Data analytics company Definitive Healthcare is laying off about 55 employees after hiring aggressively in recent years and expecting continued growth, according to a Jan. 12 securities filing. The job cuts affect about 6 percent of the company's workforce and are effective Jan. 13. "Definitive Healthcare has experienced tremendous revenue...
Healthcare bankruptcies accelerate in 2022, but hospitals an exception for now

Large bankruptcy filings in the healthcare sector increased 84 percent in 2022 over the previous year, but the hospital sector managed to escape relatively unharmed, according to a Jan. 12 report from restructuring firm Gibbins Advisors. While such bankruptcy cases were dominated by the senior care sector in the first...
GE HealthCare eyes first acquisition since spinoff

The newly spun-off GE HealthCare entered into an agreement to acquire IMACTIS, a developer of CT interventional guidance technology. The IMACTIS CT-Navigation system provides stereotactic needle guidance, allowing for pre-planning and continuous control during minimally invasive procedures. It's received FDA 510k clearance, and the system is approved under the European Union's Medical Devices Regulation.
Cross-market M&A to continue to be at forefront of healthcare deal activity in 2023

Some of the largest healthcare merger and acquisition deals in 2022 involved cross-market transactions, and this trend is expected to continue in 2023, a report from Kaufman Hall said. Examples of such transactions include the Advocate Aurora and Atrium Health deal and the proposed Sanford Health and Fairview Health combination....
8 healthcare companies offering the most remote jobs

Several healthcare and medical companies made FlexJobs' latest list of "Top 100 Companies with Remote Jobs." The list, released Jan. 10, highlights the 100 companies that posted the most remote job listings on the FlexJobs site in 2022, based on an analysis of nearly 58,000 companies. The healthcare companies below are listed by their overall ranking.
Pipeline Health to exit bankruptcy under new leadership team

The U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas has approved El Segundo, Calif.-based Pipeline Health System's Chapter 11 plan, which will trim $330 million in debt, according to law360.com. Pipeline filed for Chapter 11 Oct. 2, but expects to exit bankruptcy in the coming weeks, the system said...
Advantum launches new RCM platform

Advantum Health, a healthcare revenue cycle management company, launched its newest RCM platform, ATOM. ATOM uses machine learning and automation to reduce billing input times and allow clinicians to focus on providing care, according to a Jan. 12 Advantum news release. "ATOM was created as an internal tool with our...
HCA disputes claims of understaffing facilities to focus on profits

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, the country's largest hospital operator, is accused of understaffing its hospitals and facilities at the expense of patient care and focuses more on making a profit, a new report claims. HCA disputes the claims. The report from the Service Employees International Union, and highlighted by a...
The Impact of Inflation on Healthcare

Many Americans are living paycheck to paycheck, and find themselves choosing food, mortgage/rent and utilities over unbudgeted, unplanned medical care. But even in these inflationary times, healthcare providers have an opportunity to create a better patient financial experience. Learn more in this videocast with KLAS and ClearBalance HealthCare®.
Health system M&A revenues hit $45B in 2022, mega mergers surge: 7 notes

Healthcare transaction revenues hit all-time highs in 2022, according to an analysis from Kaufman Hall. 1. There were 53 hospital and health system mergers and acquisitions announced last year. 2. Total transaction revenue exceeded $45 billion. 3. Fifteen percent of the transactions had revenues exceeding $1 billion. 4. Sixty-six percent...
The reproducibility issues hindering healthcare AI

Hospitals and health systems are increasingly adopting artificial intelligence, but researchers fear that these tools face a reproducibility crisis, according to a Jan. 9 article from Nature. A surge in digital data and advances in computing power and performance have boosted the potential of machine learning to accelerate diagnoses, guide...
8 health system IT execs named to CHIME associations

Several health system leaders have been named to College of Healthcare Information Management Executives boards overseeing health IT, cybersecurity and data analytics, the organizations said Jan. 12. The new members who joined the CHIME boards in January are:. Association for Executives in Healthcare Information Security. — James Case, vice president...
10 health systems with strong finances

Here are 10 health systems with strong operational metrics and solid financial positions, according to reports from credit rating agencies Fitch Ratings and Moody's Investors Service. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Health system names were compiled from credit rating reports. 1. Ascension has an "AA+" rating and stable...
10 systems seeking supply chain leaders

Here are 10 health systems and hospitals that posted job listings seeking supply chain expertise in the last week. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order. 1. Bon Secours Mercy Health, based in Cincinnati, seeks...
AdventHealth regional CEO steps down

Mike Murrill is stepping down as president and CEO of the AdventHealth Southeast region and its Redmond, Ga., hospital. Mr. Murrill has helmed the Southeast region — which includes hospitals in Georgia, Kentucky and North Carolina — since June 2020. He was tapped to lead the Redmond hospital when AdventHealth acquired it that year, the health system told Becker's.
8 recent hospital, health system CFO moves

From Lifespan to Stormont Vail Health, here are eight hospital and health system CFO moves Becker's has reported on since Jan. 1:. 1. Providence, R.I.-based Lifespan named Peter Markell vice president and CFO, effective Jan. 30. 2. Andrew Morgan, former CFO at three Mercy Health hospitals, was appointed president of...
US spent 38% less on medical supplies in 2021 than 2020: report

The federal government spent $8.2 billion on medical supplies in 2021's fiscal year, amounting to a 38 percent drop in medical supply spending from the prior year, according to a Jan. 12 report from the Health Industry Distributors Association. Medical supply spending continues to be higher compared to pre-pandemic years,...
98% of US CEOs expect 'short and shallow' recession

Most CEOs in the U.S. are expecting a recession — but they aren't bracing too tightly, a survey reported by The Wall Street Journal suggests. The Journal referred to a survey of more than 1,100 executives, including 670 CEOs, by the business research nonprofit Conference Board. Ninety-eight percent of...
Impact of inflation and other economic pressures: How consumers and patients respond

Current economic pressures — most notably inflation — are having a significant impact on consumers and health systems. But there are strategies and actions that health systems can take related to patient financing and the patient financial experience that drives lasting, positive impact. During Becker's Hospital Review's 7th...

