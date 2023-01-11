ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News Channel Nebraska

11 Good Reasons To Relocate To Tampa, FL

Originally Posted On: https://exprealty.com/guides/11-good-reasons-to-relocate-to-tampa-fl/ When considering relocating to Florida, many people naturally think of Miami and Orlando first. However, Tampa has tons of great features that may pique your interest. The largest city of the Tampa Bay Area strikes the perfect balance between a relaxed beach lifestyle and big city commodities. It was named the fifth-best place to live in Florida in 2022-2023 and the sixth-best retirement city in the U.S. in 2021-2022 by U.S. News & World Report.
TAMPA, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

At 3rd WE + RE Create Studios, Sarasota Native Brent Yancy Is Dressing Celebrities and Athletes

Coming up with original ideas is part of what keeps life fun and interesting, and the same goes for fashion. Brent Yancy—the stylist, designer and owner of Bradenton's 3rd WE + RE Create Studios—reflects this through his designs and his personal style, which he describes as "cozy, cool, confident and comfortable." It's an ethos that his clientele, which includes celebrities and athletes, has embraced.
BRADENTON, FL
businessobserverfl.com

California jewelry brand debuts in Florida with Tampa store

Gorjana, a jewelry brand based in Southern California, has expanded to Florida with today’s opening of a store in South Tampa’s Hyde Park shopping center. Located at 1526 W. Swann Ave., Gorjana’s Tampa location will, according to a news release, offer the largest selection of fine jewelry — including necklaces, earrings, bracelets and custom-engraved pieces — available at any Gorjana store nationwide. Prior to coming to Florida, the brand recently expanded to Massachusetts, Oregon and Texas.
TAMPA, FL
813area.com

Top 10 Restaurants in Tampa to Visit in 2023

Past ten years, Tampa has seen a major transformation in its culinary scene. Fine dining restaurants are making way for trendy food halls and fast-casual eateries. Also, a surge of immigrant-inspired cooking has left its mark on imaginative tasting menus and new Tampa restaurants. Looking ahead to 2023, the city offers plenty to explore.
TAMPA, FL
wild941.com

9 Of The Most Delicious Milkshakes In Tampa Bay

It doesn’t matter what the weather is like outside, if I’m craving a creamy milkshake I want the best one in town. Since I don’t eat milkshakes every day, I don’t want to just go anywhere. I want the best one that will completely blow my mind! Me personally, I love ordering a classic chocolate milkshake but they’ve must use real chocolate (not syrup) along with creamy ice cream that will make me stop in my tracks. Davy loves anything peanut butter/recesses related. And Orlando’s guilty pleasure is an Oreo milkshake. Here’s a list of the best places in Tampa Bay where you can grab a thick and delicious smooth milkshake.
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Here's what to know for Tampa's MLK Jr. parade

TAMPA, Fla. — The Martin Luther King Jr. holiday is quickly approaching the Tampa Bay area, which means the annual day parade is back!. The annual City of Tampa's MLK Parade will start at noon on Monday, Jan. 16, and begin a Cascade Park, 2901 North 15th Street. The route ends at East Osborne Avenue and North 22nd Street.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Coast Guard hopes to inspire next generation with new exhibit in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. - The Clearwater Historical Society saluted the Coast Guard at the opening day of the museum's military appreciation exhibit Saturday morning. It's the first exhibit in a series of tributes to military branches and celebrates the history, notable events, missions, and rescues of Coast Guard air station Clearwater, station Sand Key and Coast Guard auxiliary division.
CLEARWATER, FL

