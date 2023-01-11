Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
UF Becomes the Latest Campus to Issue a Strong Advisory to Entire Campus Urging Them to Stop Using TikTokThe Veracity Report - Florida EditionUniversity, FL
3 Tampa Residents React to DeSantis' Response to the "Cuban Migrant Crisis"Malinda FuscoTampa, FL
University of Florida Advises Entire Campus to Stop Using TikTok Citing Security ConcernsThe Veracity ReportUniversity, FL
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys StarOnlyHomersDallas, TX
St. Petersburg family of three killed in small plane crash just 16 seconds after takeoffEdy ZooSaint Petersburg, FL
Related
Tampa Bay rolls into its 17th Annual Soul Roll Invitational Skate Jam
The 17th Annual Soul Roll Invitational Skate Jam is underway in Tampa.
News Channel Nebraska
11 Good Reasons To Relocate To Tampa, FL
Originally Posted On: https://exprealty.com/guides/11-good-reasons-to-relocate-to-tampa-fl/ When considering relocating to Florida, many people naturally think of Miami and Orlando first. However, Tampa has tons of great features that may pique your interest. The largest city of the Tampa Bay Area strikes the perfect balance between a relaxed beach lifestyle and big city commodities. It was named the fifth-best place to live in Florida in 2022-2023 and the sixth-best retirement city in the U.S. in 2021-2022 by U.S. News & World Report.
sarasotamagazine.com
At 3rd WE + RE Create Studios, Sarasota Native Brent Yancy Is Dressing Celebrities and Athletes
Coming up with original ideas is part of what keeps life fun and interesting, and the same goes for fashion. Brent Yancy—the stylist, designer and owner of Bradenton's 3rd WE + RE Create Studios—reflects this through his designs and his personal style, which he describes as "cozy, cool, confident and comfortable." It's an ethos that his clientele, which includes celebrities and athletes, has embraced.
LISTEN: Parades in St. Pete, Tampa for MLK Day
The parades top off a weekend of celebration
businessobserverfl.com
California jewelry brand debuts in Florida with Tampa store
Gorjana, a jewelry brand based in Southern California, has expanded to Florida with today’s opening of a store in South Tampa’s Hyde Park shopping center. Located at 1526 W. Swann Ave., Gorjana’s Tampa location will, according to a news release, offer the largest selection of fine jewelry — including necklaces, earrings, bracelets and custom-engraved pieces — available at any Gorjana store nationwide. Prior to coming to Florida, the brand recently expanded to Massachusetts, Oregon and Texas.
Running back Stacy Gage transfers to St. Thomas Aquinas from Wharton
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.- One of the biggest transfers of the high school football offseason became official on Friday afternoon. Wharton running back Stacy Gage will be transferring to play for the 14-time state champion St. Thomas Aquinas Raiders, according to Rivals.com’s Frank Tucker. ...
This Teacher/Student Dance Off At A Tampa Bay High School Is Awesome And Going Viral
Just before the holiday break last month a video starting spreading on Twitter of a teacher/student dance off at a Tampa Bay area high school. This is trending for all the right reasons and we should help make these wonderful teachers and students internet famous! This comes from the Sumner High School and Academy in Riverview. #GoStingrays!
Tampa rental assistance program closes after $6M in funding dries up
TAMPA, Fla. — Shamisea Grier already fought to make her way out of homelessness. Now between rent hikes and ongoing health issues, she’s fighting to keep a roof over her head. “My rent went up about two or three times this year,” she said. “It was bad for...
813area.com
Top 10 Restaurants in Tampa to Visit in 2023
Past ten years, Tampa has seen a major transformation in its culinary scene. Fine dining restaurants are making way for trendy food halls and fast-casual eateries. Also, a surge of immigrant-inspired cooking has left its mark on imaginative tasting menus and new Tampa restaurants. Looking ahead to 2023, the city offers plenty to explore.
Where to get the best pizza in Tampa Bay 🍕
This week is National Pizza Week, so we’re sharing our list of some of the best pizza spots in TBAY.
wild941.com
9 Of The Most Delicious Milkshakes In Tampa Bay
It doesn’t matter what the weather is like outside, if I’m craving a creamy milkshake I want the best one in town. Since I don’t eat milkshakes every day, I don’t want to just go anywhere. I want the best one that will completely blow my mind! Me personally, I love ordering a classic chocolate milkshake but they’ve must use real chocolate (not syrup) along with creamy ice cream that will make me stop in my tracks. Davy loves anything peanut butter/recesses related. And Orlando’s guilty pleasure is an Oreo milkshake. Here’s a list of the best places in Tampa Bay where you can grab a thick and delicious smooth milkshake.
Cold weather shelters open in Tampa Bay area ahead of freezing temperatures
Tampa Bay counties are opening cold weather shelters ahead of freezing temperatures this weekend.
fox13news.com
Shelters open, freeze watches in place as temperatures drop across Tampa Bay area
TAMPA, Fla. - Some of the Tampa Bay area's northernmost counties are under a freeze watch through the weekend after a cold front moved southeast across Florida Friday morning. Rain came ahead of the cold front, which also brought sustained winds between 10 and 20 miles per hour. Gusts in some areas were around 35 miles per hour.
Here's what to know for Tampa's MLK Jr. parade
TAMPA, Fla. — The Martin Luther King Jr. holiday is quickly approaching the Tampa Bay area, which means the annual day parade is back!. The annual City of Tampa's MLK Parade will start at noon on Monday, Jan. 16, and begin a Cascade Park, 2901 North 15th Street. The route ends at East Osborne Avenue and North 22nd Street.
Tampa students say they will continue using TikTok despite security concerns
The University of Florida sent an email to students strongly recommending they discontinue using TikTok and remove the app from their devices.
fox13news.com
Coast Guard hopes to inspire next generation with new exhibit in Clearwater
CLEARWATER, Fla. - The Clearwater Historical Society saluted the Coast Guard at the opening day of the museum's military appreciation exhibit Saturday morning. It's the first exhibit in a series of tributes to military branches and celebrates the history, notable events, missions, and rescues of Coast Guard air station Clearwater, station Sand Key and Coast Guard auxiliary division.
Florida Has One Of The 20 Best Steakhouses In America
Tasting Table ranked the best steakhouses in the country, and one popular Florida restaurant made the cut.
Spring Hill Doctor Arrested In Tampa Exposing Himself To A Child
TAMPA, Fla. – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a doctor for exposing himself to a juvenile. On Monday, January 9, 2023, a 15-year-old girl reported an older man drove up to her requesting directions at the University of South Florida. The victim stated that she
Feeling lucky? Here’s how many people won Mega Millions jackpots on Friday the 13th
Friday the 13th may be known for bad luck, but this Friday could be very lucky for someone when the Mega Millions numbers are drawn.
Three Florida Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin revealed 2023's worst U.S. cities for these pests.
