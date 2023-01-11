Read full article on original website
Woman wounded Saturday in Sumter shooting
SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter Police say a woman is in the hospital and stable after a shooting that happened on Saturday afternoon. Authorities said the shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Wright Street. There, they found a 35-year-old woman who was wounded. Police said that...
WLTX.com
Suspect arrested in Lexington after traffic stop, crash lead to neighborhood search
LEXINGTON, S.C. — Lexington Police say a driver who ran from them, crashed, and then escaped on foot has been arrested. According to a police spokesperson, the incident began when an officer attempted to pull over a driver. Police said the driver didn't stop and drove away from the officer.
wach.com
Lexington Police finds drugs, stolen firearm during multiple routine traffic stops
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WACH) — Lexington Police Department found several violations while conducting more than 20 routine traffic stops Friday evening. Officers claim they found several alcohol violations and multiple drug charges during various stops. The Patrol Division unit also reported the arrest of one driver for DUI - the...
$550,000 jury verdict sides with Irmo woman tased multiple times by now-former deputy
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A federal jury has found that a South Carolina woman is owed several thousands of dollars over what she endured at the hands of a now ex-deputy in 2019. A jury, on Thursday, ordered that the Richland County Sheriff's Department pay Sheila Webb $500,000 and...
wach.com
Upstate man arrested in Lexington County in connection to internet crime investigation
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WACH) — An upstate man is facing charges for alleged involvement in an internet crime investigation case. Chief Terrence Green says 58-year old Bryan Wesley Rogers was arrested on Thursday and taken to the Lexington County Detention Center after he drove to Lexington with the intention of meeting with a minor.
WRDW-TV
Family feud over 4-wheeler leads to gunfire, arrest
WILLISTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Williston man has been arrested on attempted murder charges after a Christmas Day confrontation, according to authorities. According to a report from deputies, four people tried to enter a shed on Weeks Road in Aiken. The owner of the shed told deputies two of the...
AOL Corp
Video of knife-wielding man disarmed in a SC Walmart goes viral. Take a look
A video of customers at a South Carolina Walmart subduing a knife-wielding man has captured the attention of tens of thousands around the country. The video posted to various social media platforms shows a man at the Two Notch Road Walmart in Columbia waving a pocket knife in the direction of shoppers in the self-checkout area. Several people faced off with him before someone came up behind him and hit him over the head with a post used to mark aisles.
17-year-old reported missing in Lancaster, SC
LANCASTER, S.C. — The Lancaster Police Department is asking the public for assistance in finding a missing teenager. Madison Kaylee Pack, 17, was last seen 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at the McDonalds on the Hwy 9 Bypass in Lancaster. She is described as being 5'10, with green...
WIS-TV
Three arrested in connection with meth trafficking in Sumter County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office reports three people were arrested in connection with trafficking methamphetamines and other drugs. Officials said deputies recovered $160,000 worth of methamphetamines alone. Alexis Daniel Mendez, Ezequiel Then-Tejada, and Luilly Eugenio Angeles Acosta were arrested and charged with trafficking meth or cocaine base of 400 grams or more.
Some Colony Apartment tenants have items stolen from vacant apartments
COLUMBIA, S.C. — It's been almost three weeks since residents at the Colony Apartments were told they had to leave because their living conditions were deemed unsafe. On Monday, two residents reported property stolen from their apartments while they have been living away, waiting for the apartments to get an all-clear.
abccolumbia.com
Lexington Police searching for suspect in alleged attack
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— Lexington Police Department is looking for a man who allegedly struck an individual in the head at Dollar General on Augusta Road. Authorities say the suspect approached the unidentified victim on Dec. 17 at 6:50 a.m. and presented a handgun. After striking the victim, the suspect stole items from them before running away.
Friday morning fire causes significant damage to home off Hard Scrabble Road
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A home in northeastern Richland County has suffered significant damage following a fire that happened early Friday morning. According to a spokesperson for the Columbia-Richland Fire Department, the fire happened in the area of Deer Pass Way in the Winchester subdivision near Hard Scrabble Road.
cn2.com
Home Invasion Leaves one Dead and one Seriously Injured in Lancaster
LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – One person is expected to survive and one person was found dead on the scene of a shooting in Lancaster. It happened this past Thursday night before 10 pm. Deputies were dispatched to 15th Street in response to a shooting where they. say they...
wach.com
Newberry County warns residents of fake church directory scam
NEWBERRY, S.C. (WACH) — A new message from the Newberry County Sheriff's Office warns residents to be aware of any potential church directory scams. Officials say scammers are obtaining church directories and sending out e-mails, texts and calls asking for gift cards to go towards the church. Some are doing so under the names and identities of church Pastors.
WIS-TV
Displaced Colony Apartments tenants report stolen property from their vacated homes
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Some displaced tenants at the Colony Apartments in North Columbia report that their property is being stolen from their vacated homes. Dozens of residents remain under an evacuation order more than two weeks after they first reported living without necessary utilities. Columbia-Richland Fire Chief Aubrey D....
abccolumbia.com
Lexington Sheriff’s Dept., Publix to raise money towards Special Olympics
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is partnering with the Public grocery stores in both Lexington and Red Bank to raise money for the SC Law Enforcement Torch run for Special Olympics. Customers can purchase a Special Olympics Torch Run icon by making a donation at...
Victim killed in Eastover crash identified by coroner
EASTOVER, S.C. — The Richland County Coroner's Office has released the name of a woman who died in a Tuesday morning crash in the Eastover area. According to a statement released on Wednesday morning, authorities said 29-year-old Mecca S. Windsor of Sumter was the person who died in the crash, which happened around 3 a.m. on US-601 near Governor Heyward Road.
WJCL
South Carolina Baby Surrendered: Newborn given up at hospital, now in DSS custody
A newborn baby was safely surrendered at a South Carolina hospital under Daniel's Law, according to the Department of Social Services. Officials with Prisma Health Richland Hospital accepted the infant on Monday. The African American female was born on Jan. 8 and weighed 7 pounds, and was 20 inches long...
WYFF4.com
Infant surrendered at SC hospital under safe haven act
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A newborn baby was safely surrendered at a South Carolina hospital under Daniel's Law, according to the Department of Social Services. Officials with Prisma Health Richland Hospital accepted the infant on Monday. The SC Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act provides a safe, legal option for...
WLTX.com
Deputies prevent injury after suspect opens fire in Lugoff apartment
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — A man has been taken into custody and charged after allegedly opening fire both before and after deputies were called to an apartment in Lugoff on Tuesday. According to the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office, deputies were sent to Lynwood Place Apartments after an anonymous caller...
Comments / 3