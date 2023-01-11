A video of customers at a South Carolina Walmart subduing a knife-wielding man has captured the attention of tens of thousands around the country. The video posted to various social media platforms shows a man at the Two Notch Road Walmart in Columbia waving a pocket knife in the direction of shoppers in the self-checkout area. Several people faced off with him before someone came up behind him and hit him over the head with a post used to mark aisles.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO