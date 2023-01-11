ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Columbia, SC

News19 WLTX

Woman wounded Saturday in Sumter shooting

SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter Police say a woman is in the hospital and stable after a shooting that happened on Saturday afternoon. Authorities said the shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Wright Street. There, they found a 35-year-old woman who was wounded. Police said that...
SUMTER, SC
WRDW-TV

Family feud over 4-wheeler leads to gunfire, arrest

WILLISTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Williston man has been arrested on attempted murder charges after a Christmas Day confrontation, according to authorities. According to a report from deputies, four people tried to enter a shed on Weeks Road in Aiken. The owner of the shed told deputies two of the...
AIKEN, SC
AOL Corp

Video of knife-wielding man disarmed in a SC Walmart goes viral. Take a look

A video of customers at a South Carolina Walmart subduing a knife-wielding man has captured the attention of tens of thousands around the country. The video posted to various social media platforms shows a man at the Two Notch Road Walmart in Columbia waving a pocket knife in the direction of shoppers in the self-checkout area. Several people faced off with him before someone came up behind him and hit him over the head with a post used to mark aisles.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

17-year-old reported missing in Lancaster, SC

LANCASTER, S.C. — The Lancaster Police Department is asking the public for assistance in finding a missing teenager. Madison Kaylee Pack, 17, was last seen 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at the McDonalds on the Hwy 9 Bypass in Lancaster. She is described as being 5'10, with green...
LANCASTER, SC
WIS-TV

Three arrested in connection with meth trafficking in Sumter County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office reports three people were arrested in connection with trafficking methamphetamines and other drugs. Officials said deputies recovered $160,000 worth of methamphetamines alone. Alexis Daniel Mendez, Ezequiel Then-Tejada, and Luilly Eugenio Angeles Acosta were arrested and charged with trafficking meth or cocaine base of 400 grams or more.
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Lexington Police searching for suspect in alleged attack

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— Lexington Police Department is looking for a man who allegedly struck an individual in the head at Dollar General on Augusta Road. Authorities say the suspect approached the unidentified victim on Dec. 17 at 6:50 a.m. and presented a handgun. After striking the victim, the suspect stole items from them before running away.
LEXINGTON, SC
wach.com

Newberry County warns residents of fake church directory scam

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WACH) — A new message from the Newberry County Sheriff's Office warns residents to be aware of any potential church directory scams. Officials say scammers are obtaining church directories and sending out e-mails, texts and calls asking for gift cards to go towards the church. Some are doing so under the names and identities of church Pastors.
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Victim killed in Eastover crash identified by coroner

EASTOVER, S.C. — The Richland County Coroner's Office has released the name of a woman who died in a Tuesday morning crash in the Eastover area. According to a statement released on Wednesday morning, authorities said 29-year-old Mecca S. Windsor of Sumter was the person who died in the crash, which happened around 3 a.m. on US-601 near Governor Heyward Road.
EASTOVER, SC
WYFF4.com

Infant surrendered at SC hospital under safe haven act

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A newborn baby was safely surrendered at a South Carolina hospital under Daniel's Law, according to the Department of Social Services. Officials with Prisma Health Richland Hospital accepted the infant on Monday. The SC Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act provides a safe, legal option for...
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

Deputies prevent injury after suspect opens fire in Lugoff apartment

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — A man has been taken into custody and charged after allegedly opening fire both before and after deputies were called to an apartment in Lugoff on Tuesday. According to the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office, deputies were sent to Lynwood Place Apartments after an anonymous caller...
LUGOFF, SC
