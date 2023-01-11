Read full article on original website
Popular food chain opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersNorth Lauderdale, FL
After being shot in the face inside a Pompano Beach hotel room, a 17-year-old girl passes awayMario DonevskiPompano Beach, FL
Dangerous Leak in Downtown Miami Causes ClosuresDylan BarketMiami, FL
Alex Katz Brings Good Company to Fort LauderdaleNew River Fine Art | Burgess Modern + ContemporaryFort Lauderdale, FL
CITY Furniture’s 27th Annual Kevin Koenig Memorial Covenant House Cup and Vendor Conference Raises $500,000Judith MastersTamarac, FL
WSVN-TV
2nd day in trial between Flo Rida and Celsius features testimony from rapper, drink company’s CEO
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A drink dispute that has led to a high-profile trial pitting Flo Rida against the company behind the energy drink that he promoted continued with testimony from the rapper and the drink company’s CEO. Day two of testimony continued in Flo Rida’s trial against...
Miami and Palm Beach’s Top 25 Real Estate Agents And How They Cater to Joe Jonas, Future, Sylvester Stallone and More
The hurricane of cash that flooded South Florida during the pandemic may have slowed, but the real estate brokers who rule its pimped-out properties say the market is still flying high. Miami-Dade County brokers had a record year in 2021 and already had posted their fourth-best year ever by November 2021, according to the Miami Association of Realtors. Better still, South Florida had three out of the nation’s top 10 most expensive home sales of 2022. Celebrities who have bought or rented in the area in the last couple years include Sylvester Stallone (who paid $35 million for a Palm...
Why Coconut Grove Is Miami’s Hot Neighborhood of the Moment
Miami evokes images of glitz and bacchanalian behavior, with champagne sprayed rather than sipped, but the newest enclave to gain of-the-moment buzz — Coconut Grove — is far less flashy than South Beach, more lush and scenic than Wynwood, and very much in demand. “My friends said, ‘This is the area you’ve got to be in; it’s not all bottle-popping,’ ” recalls L.A. native Phillip Frankland Lee, who just opened an outpost of L.A. and Montecito raw fish mecca Sushi by Scratch in the village.More from The Hollywood ReporterMichael B. Jordan Flips Snazzy Modern L.A. Farmhouse Back Up for Sale for...
Brazilian Steakhouse Fogo de Chão Plans Miami Location
The Miami location is added to existing restaurants in Fort Lauderdale, Miami Beach, and Coral Gables
WSVN-TV
Restaurant owner overcomes disabilities
(WSVN) - A South Florida man who has spent his whole life overcoming adversity is showing how determination and perseverance can help create a recipe for success. 7’s Kevin Ozebek shares his story in today’s 7 Spotlight. Running a restaurant is a tough job for anyone. But for...
insideradio.com
Ninoska Pérez Castellón Latest ‘Radio Mambi’ Host To Exit As New Ownership Takes Over.
Another personality has exited “Radio Mambi” WAQI Miami (710) as “Ninoska en Mambi” host Ninoska Pérez Castellón resigns from the station. Her exit comes shortly after the newly formed Latino Media Network closed on the $60 million purchase of WAQI and 17 other stations from TelevisaUnivision.
tourcounsel.com
The Falls | Shopping mall in Miami, Florida
The Falls mall is southwest of Miami and has more than 100 stores. It is worth visiting if you are in the area as there is a bit of everything and it is one of the most beautiful malls in Miami to walk around and go shopping. Open since 1980, this open-air shopping center in Miami has Macy's department store as its anchor store. There is much more as there are also brands like Michael Kors, Lucky Brand and Sephora makeup store.
CNBC
The condo king of Miami bets his new Fisher Island luxury project can weather a recession
"Condo king of Miami" Jorge Perez and his Related Group are behind the 10-story, 50-unit Fisher Island project that boasts a sell-out price of $1.2 billion. Units start at $15 million. The building will also have its own mega-yacht slip. Sales just started last month. "Almost 30% of the units...
WSVN-TV
Barber featured in ’90 Day Fiancé,’ accused of killing boss, arrested after Davie bar fight
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Michael Baltimore, a barber featured on the reality series “90 Day Fiancé,” has been arrested in South Florida in connection to the fatal shooting of his boss in Pennsylvania, ending his run from the law. 7News cameras captured authorities with multiple agencies...
WSVN-TV
OtakuFest celebrates geek and nerd culture with 3-day showcase of anime, cosplay gaming and more
Sometimes you just wanna geek out about the stuff you like, like Shireen with shoes, and if the stuff you like happens to be anime, cosplay and comics, you’re in luck this weekend. Deco’s Alex Miranda, who is always super animated, has the deets. Geek is chic. Morgan...
WSVN-TV
Referee sucker punched during soccer match at SW Miami-Dade park shares ordeal
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A referee is opening up and sharing his story days after he and another referee were roughed up at a soccer game in Southwest Miami-Dade. Speaking through a translator Friday, Julian Barrientos provided a play-by-play of Sunday evening’s melee during the last game he officiated at Kendall Soccer Park, located in the area of Southwest 80th Street and 127th Avenue.
WSVN-TV
Miami Beach officials remind public that smoking is not allowed as ban takes effect
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The city of Miami Beach is reminding people that smoking is no longer allowed on the beaches. The city put up temporary cigarette butt statues along the beach as a statement, especially ahead of the Martin Luther King holiday weekend, Friday. “This is about educating...
calleochonews.com
COVID isn’t the only culprit behind hospital beds filling up in Miami
Hospitalizations have been rising in Miami, and COVID cases are only one part of the problem. Hospitals in Miami-Dade County, Florida's most populated county, are above capacity due to an unprecedented increase in patient visits. Healthcare facilities in South Florida report an increase in COVID patients compared to the past few weeks, although they are far from being overburdened. Moreover, not all these hospital admissions are related to COVID.
secretmiami.com
Miami International & Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Named Two Of The Worst Airports In The U.S.
Between delays, unexpected cancellations and crowded terminals, flights can be pretty stressful. But here in Miami we’re apparently on another level, which probably comes at no surprise to natives. The city has made it onto yet another list — and this time it’s not so positive. According...
calleochonews.com
The victim in Miami Gardens shooting while filming French Montana’s music video filing lawsuit
Carl Leon was hit in the stomach and hand outside the Licking restaurant in a Miami Gardens shooting. Miami Gardens has once again been the site of a shooting that has left 10 people injured, with 4 in critical condition. The site of the shooting was near The Licking, a popular eatery in Miami Gardens. Rapper French Montana was recording a music video near the location. Police officials have revealed very few details about arrests.
biscaynetimes.com
North Miami Beach Mayor Residency Under Suspicion
The scuttlebutt over North Miami Beach Mayor Anthony DeFillipo’s residency is heating up with a new investigation in part conducted by CBS4 News this month. An investigation by CBS4 found that the mayor had used an old address to vote three times in 2022, despite having sold that North Miami Beach property in December 2021.
Boca Raton Woman Jailed, Allegedly Lied About Employment
Amanda Kaufman Is Accused Of Lying To Receive Assistance Funds… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton woman is facing a fraud charge after a Florida state investigator alleged that she received public assistance funds that she was not eligible to receive. Kaufman […]
Florida man claims $1 million prize from Publix ticket
A Miami man claimed a $1 million prize from the Florida Lottery Friday.
South Miami Police tie suspect to 14 burglaries, robberies
SOUTH MIAMI - New surveillance video shows a violent home burglary in South Miami and now police say one of the suspects who was captured is a serial burglar tied to 14 burglaries and robberies in Miami-Dade and Broward.South Miami Police Sergeant Fernando Bosch tells CBS4's Peter D'Oench that the surveillance video from January 7th shows two men "violently trying to get into a home."Bosch says they are captured on camera using a boulder and a wooden plank to break into the home while a family was inside. One suspect gets inside but takes off after an alarm goes off....
AOL Corp
Bonjour, Miami: Giant French bank, one of the world’s largest, setting up shop in Brickell
In addition to being popular global destinations for travelers, Miami and Paris will have something else in common: Both will have BNP Paribas offices after the European Union’s biggest bank opens in Miami later this year. Set to open between October and December, the Paris-based bank’s Miami office will...
