ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa County, AZ

Comments / 0

Related
AZFamily

New evidence in murder of Phoenix track coach

Rock 'n' Roll marathon in Tempe will still go on despite rain. Race director Justin Kern says the only thing that could pause the run would be lightning. It will be up to runners and bands to stop if they feel unsafe. Snow starting to fall in northern Arizona as...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

2 inmates transported from Towers Jail in Phoenix after possible overdose

PHOENIX — Two inmates we transported from the Towers Jail in Phoenix on Friday for a possible overdose, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office. Phoenix Fire Department crews responded to the jail after receiving a report that two male inmates had taken an unknown substance. The inmates were taken to a hospital for evaluation. They were breathing and alert upon their departure from the jail.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Oklahoma man arrested in Phoenix on felony warrant for murder

Drug overdoses increased in Arizona jails in the past five years, leaders say. Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone said he plans to purchase scanning machines to detect any possible drugs coming into jails. Woman grieving after fiancé killed in fiery semi-truck wreck in Chandler. Updated: 5 hours ago. |
PHOENIX, AZ
nevalleynews.org

The street was home—for the holidays—as more than 1,000 Valley citizens reside in the “Zone” encampment

The number one myth about homeless residents of the Zone encampment in downtown Phoenix—“They don’t work—simply not true,” says local expert on the Valley homeless. Elizabeth Venable is the League Organizer for the Fund for Empowerment, a non-profit outreach and education organization that works on behalf of the Valley’s homeless.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Maricopa County battles surge of drug-related deaths in jails

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - After a Maricopa County Detention Officer was arrested for allegedly trying to smuggle drugs into a Phoenix jail, it’s brought light to a bigger issue: an uptick of drug-related deaths in local jails. Lisa Espinoza, a mother of five, was outraged because her son, 31-year-old...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Man dead after alleged hit and run in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead after being reportedly hit by a driver who sped away from the scene in Phoenix early Saturday morning. Phoenix police officers arrived near Glendale and 35th avenues around 3:55 a.m. to find a man, later identified as 58-year-old Andrew Pyles, lying on the road unresponsive. Pyles was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators learned that Pyles was hit by a car while trying to cross the road and say the driver left the scene.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Two arrested after hit-and-run crash in south Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Two people have been arrested after a hit-and-run crash that happened early Saturday morning in south Phoenix. Phoenix police officers saw a car speeding near 16th Street and Broadway Road around 2 a.m. When they tried to stop the vehicle, officers watched as the car hit a person trying to cross the street in the area. The car sped away from the scene, leading officers on a pursuit.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

GRAPHIC: Chandler police release video of deadly officer-involved shooting

Mesa-based company use virtual reality to train crews for water rescues. Priority 1 Air Rescue in Mesa uses virtual simulations to train first responders for swift water rescues. New proposal from Democrats would repeal Arizona's right-to-work law. Updated: 45 minutes ago. |. Democrats have a new bill that would ditch...
CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

Rock 'n' Roll marathon in Tempe will still go on despite rain

Phoenix police released the surveillance image of a possible suspect in the murder of David Denogean, who was shot and killed while walking his dog. Snow starting to fall in northern Arizona as winter storm approaches the state. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Hundreds of people were filling up their...
TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

Father of murdered Phoenix track coach hopes new image leads to more tips

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Phoenix family is making a new plea for answers after their loved one was shot and killed while walking his dog. The victim, in this case, is a beloved high school track coach. He was gunned down weeks ago while walking his dog near 12th Street and Maryland Avenue, and still no arrests.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Warmer temps likely causing extreme weather in Arizona

Drug overdoses increased in Arizona jails in the past five years, leaders say. Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone said he plans to purchase scanning machines to detect any possible drugs coming into jails. Woman grieving after fiancé killed in fiery semi-truck wreck in Chandler. Updated: 5 hours ago. |
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy