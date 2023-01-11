Read full article on original website
Related
KOLO TV Reno
Lombardo names Alan Jenne NDOW Director
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo has named Alan Jenne as the new Director of the Nevada Department of Wildlife. The department’s long-standing director, Tony Wasley, retired after a near 25-year career with the department, 10 of which were spent as director. “Alan is a dedicated public...
Nevada GOP governor orders review, freeze of new regulations
Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo has signed executive orders indefinitely freezing any new state regulations or occupational licensing requirements.
knpr
What does Nevada need as Lombardo settles in as governor?
A little more than a week ago, Joe Lombardo, the former Clark County sheriff, was sworn in as the 31st governor of Nevada. During his first appearance as the state’s top elected official, he promised he would be the "education governor.”. He's pushing for more money for teachers and...
Former senator's appointment to lead state agency raises constitutional questions
The appointment of former Republican state Sen. James Settelmeyer as director of the state’s Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) spurred questions this week over whether the appointment might clash with the Nevada Constitution. The post Former senator's appointment to lead state agency raises constitutional questions appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Lombardo freezes new Nevada regulations, orders review of existing rules
(The Center Square) – Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo signed a pair of executive orders this week freezing new state regulations, his office announced. The first, Executive Order 2023-003, bars state agencies from issuing any new regulations. It also requires them to review existing regulations and provide a report by May 1, recommending at least 10 regulations for removal. “Nevada’s current regulatory structure is too often unfocused and inefficient, contains regulations...
Former Gov. Sisolak lands new role as political fellow
Former Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak has been named a Fellow with the University of Chicago Institute of Politics.
Nevada Appeal
Lombardo names two new directors
Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo on Wednesday named leaders for the Gaming Control Board and Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation. Lombardo named Kirk Hendrick as chairman of the Gaming Control Board, describing him as having sharp business acumen and outstanding legal background including his former job as senior deputy attorney general for the gaming division’s Las Vegas office and chief deputy for the statewide gaming division.
Hochul, fellow Democrats, voice support for judge nominee
NEW YORK (AP) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and other prominent state Democrats and Latino leaders on Saturday demanded the governor’s chief judge nominee receive a fair hearing on Wednesday, pushing back on claims by liberal lawmakers that Hector D. LaSalle is too conservative and his nomination should be withdrawn. Hochul, appearing at the Latino Pastoral Action Center Leadership meeting, pledged to stand by LaSalle — a veteran judge who, if confirmed, would become the first Latino to lead the seven-member high court and oversee New York’s judicial system. She called him “eminently qualified” for the job. “I examined all the records. I saw all the cases, even those that are being maligned and used against him and ... they’ve been falsely represented. And that’s what I will not stand for,” said Hochul, arguing that past nominees have not been “prejudged” and “misrepresented” like LaSalle. While top court nominations typically sail through the state Senate, LaSalle quickly drew opposition. Some progressive activists, union officials and Democratic senators claim his judicial record is anti-abortion, anti-labor and anti-due process and his appointment would tilt the state’s top court too far to the right.
news3lv.com
Nevada's law enforcement 'Joining Forces' to cite distracted drivers
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Do you tend to drive while using a handheld electronic device? Nevada's law enforcement is reminding all drivers it's illegal. From Jan. 13 through the 31, Nevada's law enforcement agencies will be Joining Forces and citing distracted drivers. Nevada law states that any use of...
In Nevada prisons, use-of-force overhaul stalls
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Ten months after a yearlong state audit found Nevada’s prison system had widespread deficiencies in its use of force procedures, officials with the state Department of Corrections have acknowledged that none of the audit’s 16 recommendations meant to improve facility operations has been completed. Still, department officials told state lawmakers this week that they have partially implemented 14 of the recommendations, which range from updating use-of-force data to getting rid of unauthorized weapons. The agency pointed to longstanding staff shortages that have increased over the past year for delays in completing the changes. The update came Thursday during a legislative subcommittee meeting that marked Nevada Department of Corrections director James Dzurenda’s fourth day on the job. The previous director, Charles Daniels, was told to resign after turmoil in the department that included a convicted bomb maker escaping from a Las Vegas-area prison.
knpr
Protest highlights ongoing fight over Northern Nevada lithium mine
The fight over Thacker Pass, a lithium-rich area in Northern Nevada, has been raging for months. The state and Lithium America, the company that would be the primary mine investor, say the mine could operate without hurting the environment. The state approved licensing in February 2022. But the people of...
Katie Hobbs may not speak all that loudly, but she has a lot to say
Stop me if you’ve heard this, but Gov. Katie Hobbs is not exactly known for her oratorical skills. She’s no MLK, Jr., or Barack Obama, or, thankfully, Kari Lake, who spent decades behind a mic at the local Fox affiliate honing her speaking chops before taking Hobbs on as the GOP nominee in November. But […] The post Katie Hobbs may not speak all that loudly, but she has a lot to say appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Low usage, flaws found with ‘Red Flag’ gun law in Clark County
The 8 News Now Investigators discovered that in Clark County, only 17 applications of the Red Flag Law – which allows people to petition the court to take guns away from their loved ones if they pose a danger to themselves or others – have been filed since the law was enacted by the Nevada Legislature in 2019.
End of rental assistance program prompts fears evictions will spike
Policy, politics and progressive commentary To prevent a tsunami of evictions in the first two years of the pandemic, policymakers set up a safety net that included eviction moratoria, an expanded rental assistance program and passing legislation to postpone court proceedings while rental assistance applications were processed. As a result, the much-feared wide scale eviction crisis was mostly held at […] The post End of rental assistance program prompts fears evictions will spike appeared first on Nevada Current.
pvtimes.com
EDITORIAL: Ranked-choice voting error flips election
Plot twists should be found in movies, not when election officials tabulate ballots. But such are the problems with ranked-choice voting. Late last month, election officials in Alameda County, California, determined that the third-place finisher actually won an Oakland School Board race. That’s a major mistake. The competence of local election officials deserves scrutiny. But there’s another culprit, too — ranked-choice voting. Nevadans should take note.
963kklz.com
Landslide Will Shut Down Nevada Highway For Months
A major landslide in Western Nevada near the town of Yerington will leave a state highway closed to through traffic for the next few months. According to an article written by the Associated Press and posted on KTNV.com, Nevada Department of Transportation officials report that approximately 400 feet of State Highway 208 is now covered by debris. This section is in the Wilson Canyon between the towns of Yerington and Smith Valley. The AP article quotes NDOT spokesperson Meg Ragonese describing the situation in an article from the Reno Gazette Journal: “This is essentially an entire face of the roadside cliff that has come down, with not just boulders but earth as well.”
Nevada witness reports cigar-shaped object shooting up from ground
A Nevada witness at Reno reported watching and videotaping a bright orange, cigar-shaped object shooting up into the air at 4:48 p.m. on December 7, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Nevada lithium mine gets conditional $700M government loan
RENO, Nev. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Energy says it plans to loan $700 million to an Australian mining company to pursue a proposed lithium project in Nevada. It’s part of a program aimed at building up domestic supplies for a key component in electric vehicle batteries.
450,000 Nevadans will see reduction in food assistance
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Throughout the pandemic, most Nevdans receiving benefits through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, also benefited from monthly emergency allotments. But that’s about to end. On Wednesday, the Nevada Division of Welfare and Supportive Services announced that March will be the last month the agency is allowed to provide the extra food dollars that […] The post 450,000 Nevadans will see reduction in food assistance appeared first on Nevada Current.
Substance Nevada corrections officer was exposed to remains a mystery
A substance that a correctional officer was exposed to inside a Nevada prison remains a mystery.
Comments / 0