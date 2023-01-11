Read full article on original website
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com
University of Michigan professor returns to work after being cleared of criminal charges
ANN ARBOR – Peter Chen has resumed teaching at the University of Michigan’s division of Computer Science and Engineering after he was found not guilty of criminal charges. The move was announced in an email to students from U-M’s Dean of Engineering, Alec D. Gallimore. Chen was...
ClickOnDetroit.com
62-year-old man charged with soliciting money from businesses under false pretenses in Detroit
DETROIT – A Detroit man is charged with soliciting money from businesses under false pretenses. Michael McCombs, 62, was charged by Prosecutor Kym Worthy in connection with fraudulently obtaining funds from businesses. The incidents were alleged to have occurred from Dec. 28, 2022, to Jan. 7, 2023, where McCombs...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Teen hospitalized after hair spray can explodes in face files report with Detroit police
DETROIT – A 14-year-old girl who was injured when a can of hair spray exploded has been discharged from the hospital. Tanajah Johnson was getting her hair done by an unlicensed stylist working at a clothing boutique in Detroit on Saturday (Jan. 7) when a can of hair spray exploded and injured her.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Police say teen confessed to murdering best friend during botched robbery -- and more stories
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Detroit teen confesses to murdering best friend during botched robbery, police say. A 17-year-old boy is accused of shooting and killing his lifelong best friend...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit man charged with murder of 65-year-old who was found dead on sidewalk
DETROIT – A Detroit man has been charged with murder after officials said they found a 65-year-old man lying dead on the sidewalk. Detroit police were called at 3:27 p.m. Tuesday (Jan. 10) to the intersection of Florence and Forrer streets on the city’s west side. Officers said...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Thief in Macomb County drops trail of stolen items while running from cops outside Home Depot
MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Home Depot thief from Iowa had a trail of stolen items falling out of his coat as he fled police officers in the Macomb County store’s parking lot, according to authorities. Deputies were called Wednesday (Jan. 11) to the Home Depot on Hall...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Taylor schools close after threatening picture of BB gun posted on Instagram
TAYLOR, Mich. – Taylor schools were closed Thursday after a threatening picture of a BB gun was posted on Instagram, police said. Officials learned about the post early Thursday morning (Jan. 12). It showed a stock photo of a BB gun and was identical to a threat posted several months ago, according to authorities.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan updates ‘Eat Safe Fish’ guidelines for 2 species in 7 different lakes
Michigan’s health department has released new guidelines on consuming two kinds of fish caught in several different lakes across the state. The updated “Eat Safe Fish” guidelines are for rainbow smelt and carp. The guidelines recommend limiting the consumption of certain locally caught smelt and carp based on levels of chemicals found in the commonly eaten parts of the fish.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Richmond Community Schools to resume classes Friday after police investigate threat
RICHMOND, Mich – Richmond Community Schools will resume classes Friday after police investigated another threat. The district received information from OK2SAY Wednesday (Jan. 11) night indicating a middle school student was going to “Come to school with a gun and is not afraid to use it.”. Richmond police...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Woman struck by SUV, killed on I-75 in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Mich. – A woman was struck by an SUV and killed Wednesday night on I-75 in Monroe County. The crash happened at 9:48 p.m. Wednesday (Jan. 11) in the northbound lanes of I-75 near mile marker eight, according to authorities. Michigan State Police troopers said a pedestrian...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man wraps arms around neck of walking Birmingham woman, demands her purse, officials say
BIRMINGHAM, Mich. – A woman’s purse was stolen while walking in Birmingham last week just after she closed her business, officials report. At about 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 4, a 64-year-old woman was reportedly assaulted by a male, who then stole her purse and fled. According to authorities,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Woman captured on video trashing gas station in Detroit -- and other top stories
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Wild video shows woman trashing recently renovated Detroit gas station. A video showing a wild outburst by a frustrated woman at a Detroit gas station...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Legal alligator sales in Metro Detroit are causing a problem most don’t know about -- the dumping of gators
ALLEN PARK, Mich. – People are buying alligators as pets in Michigan and them dumping them into local waterways when they get too big. Local 4 Investigators exposed the issue late last year and since then we’ve learned more about the varying laws across Metro Detroit. The laws...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Community group steps up security after deadly carjacking on Detroit’s west side
DETROIT – A community group called New Era Detroit is coming together to safely escort employees from businesses to their cars every night. It comes after a mother was shot and killed in the area on Dec. 28. “Clearly, we are stepping up in high-traffic areas like gas stations...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police searching for suspect involved in 2 armed robberies on city’s west side
DETROIT – Detroit Police Department (DPD) is searching for a man involved in two separate armed robberies that took place Friday night on the city’s west side. In less than 45 minutes on Friday night, Detroit police say the same suspect hit two dollar stores on the city’s west side.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police working to identify body found inside burning vehicle along I-75 in Oakland County
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Michigan State Police are working to identify the body of a driver found inside a vehicle that was on fire along I-75 in Springfield Township on Saturday. According to a tweet from Michigan State Police Second District, a body was found inside a car on...
ClickOnDetroit.com
35 years ago: Young woman’s skeletal remains found burned in vacant lot in Detroit
DETROIT – The skeletal remains of a young woman discovered in a vacant lot in Detroit 35 years ago are still unidentified. The remains were found on Jan. 12, 1988, lying face up on the ground in a vacant lot adjacent to the eastbound I-94 service drive near 12th Street.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Employer-led advanced manufacturing technician training program launches in Southeast Michigan
A new chapter of the Federation for Advanced Manufacturing Education (FAME) is launching in southeast Michigan. The training program which equips students with the skills required for the rapidly evolving manufacturing industry provides a debt-free path to an Associate degree. Known as the MI FAME Mitten Chapter, the program pairs...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan brand to have Detroit clothing line at Meijer stores
DETROIT – The Michigan brand “Born In Detroit” can now be found at several Meijer stores throughout Metro Detroit. The clothing brand was established in 2015 and aims to showcase the pride of Detroiters. The brand has partnerships with many Metro Detroit schools creating customized spirit apparel...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man believed to have frozen to death in Detroit 8 years ago still hasn’t been identified
DETROIT – A man believed to have frozen to death in Detroit eight years ago still hasn’t been identified. A man believed to be around 50 years old was found frozen on Jan. 13, 2015, at the intersection of Seymour and Chalmers streets. He was transported to an...
Comments / 0