ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Report: Cards, Texans permitted to interview Sean Payton

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bL3S8_0kBVr1mI00

The Arizona Cardinals and Houston Texans have requested — and received — permission to interview former New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton, the NFL Network reported Wednesday.

The Cardinals and Texans join the Denver Broncos as teams looking to talk with Payton about their respective head-coaching positions.

ESPN said that by an NFL ruling, any team hoping to interview Payton in person cannot do so before Jan. 17. Payton confirmed as much on “Good Morning Football” this past Sunday.

“Denver’s the first team; I was able to have a conversation with their owner,” Payton said Sunday. “That’s kind of the protocol. It would go team to Saints and then the interview process can’t officially begin until (Jan. 17) so that’s really where it’s at.”

Payton’s contract with the Saints expires at the conclusion of the 2024 season. Therefore, the three teams in question would have to agree to some sort of compensation in order to secure the services of Payton.

The Cardinals parted ways with Kliff Kingsbury on Monday after four seasons with the team, while the Texans fired Lovie Smith on the same day after one campaign in Houston.

The Broncos are seeking to replace Nathaniel Hackett, who was fired on Dec. 26 after going 4-11 in his first season on the job.

Payton, 59, stepped aside as head coach of the Saints last January after 15 seasons.

He had a 152-89 record with the Saints and led them to a win in Super Bowl XLIV following the 2009 season, the only championship in franchise history.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Sean Payton has already turned down two different teams

Former New Orlean Saints head coach Sean Payton has seemingly turned down two teams that are in need of a new sideline boss. This year’s NFL coaching carousel will have some high-profile names available, one of them being former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton. Last year, Payton stepped away from the NFL, but is now looking to make a return on a new team. At the end of the regular season, there are five teams that have head coach openings — Carolina Panthers, Indianapolis Colts, Denver Broncos, Houston Texans, and Arizona Cardinals. So, which teams have the edge?
NEW ORLEANS, LA
OnlyHomers

NFL Star Suffers Broken Back

The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
OnlyHomers

Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country

Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
People

Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation

A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
News Talk 860 KSFA

Get Inside Ezekiel Elliott’s Awesome House in Frisco, Texas

For years we have seen Ezekiel Elliott (Zeke) run the ball for the Dallas Cowboys, the guy puts his body on the line every gameday to help his team win. Everyone knows his signature eating motion after breaking off a nice run for the Cowboys, but wouldn’t it be cool to see where Zeke actually eats? That’s why I wanted to track down pictures of Zeke’s amazing home in Frisco, Texas which is less than 40 minutes from AT&T Stadium.
FRISCO, TX
Yardbarker

MLB Analyst Reveals Why Cardinals Bench Coach Resigned

Fans of the St. Louis Cardinals were hit with surprising news on Thursday morning when it was announced that former franchise cornerstone Matt Holliday had resigned from his post as the team’s bench coach, just two months after being hired to replace Skip Schumaker in the role. To replace...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
hotnewhiphop.com

Stephen A. Smith Urges Ravens To Do This With Lamar Jackson

Stephen A. Smith had a lot to say about the Lamar Jackson situation. Stephen A. Smith is easily one of the most recognizable faces on sports talk television. He always comes through with the hot takes, and he does so in an entertaining fashion. Overall, he is largely responsible for carrying ESPN’s programming over these last few years.
BALTIMORE, MD
atozsports.com

The Dallas Cowboys are facing a harsh reality with a key player

Unfortunately, the Dallas Cowboys are at a crossroads with one of their franchise’s greatest players. OT Tyron Smith. Tearing his hamstring just before the start of the season wasn’t even the curtain call. The curtain has been screaming for a long time now. Having not played a full...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Weirdly, the Texans may be the best trade partner for both the Saints and Sean Payton

Look, we’re just as surprised to be discussing this as you are. But it might actually pass master. The Houston Texans are far from the ideal landing spot Sean Payton has spoken about as he searches for his next NFL coaching gig — between meddling ownership, annual power struggles in their front office, and having fired two head coaches in as many years, they’re a model of instability. Why would the former New Orleans Saints head coach even take their call?
HOUSTON, TX
Sporting News

Chris Beard replacements at Texas? Austin's power to attract a 'big name' college coach may be overstated

So you say the University of Texas is looking for a big name to hire as its next men’s basketball coach. OK, here are some big names that might be available: Beto O’Rourke (lost another Texas election); J.J. Watt (recently retired after a dozen years in the NFL); Idris Elba (looking obvious he won’t be the next James Bond) or Gregg Berhalter (currently not under contract with U.S. Soccer).
AUSTIN, TX
ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant adds to TCU’s ugly week by dancing on Horned Frogs’ grave after collapse vs Texas

The week just got uglier for TCU Horned Frogs fans. Just days after TCU football got absolutely embarrassed by Stetson Bennett and the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game, TCU basketball added to the school’s woes when it suffered a collapse in a 79-75 loss in Austin against the Texas Longhorns. Of course, Brooklyn Nets superstar forward Kevin Durant was not going to let that win go by without celebrating his alma mater’s big win on Twitter.
FORT WORTH, TX
Houston Chronicle

Astros' Dusty Baker delivers advice to Rockets coach Stephen Silas

The Houston Rockets continue to cling to the bottom of the Western Conference cellar as we pass through the midway mark of the 2022-23 season. But on Wednesday, Rockets coach Stephen Silas received some advice from a figure on the other end of Houston's sports spectrum. Astros manager Dusty Baker...
HOUSTON, TX
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

95K+
Followers
71K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy