ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Coast, FL

Killer whale dies after beaching itself in Florida

By Laura Morrison, Associated Press
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 3 days ago

PALM COAST, Fla. (AP/WJW) — A 21-foot killer whale died after beaching itself on the Atlantic coast in central Florida Wednesday, authorities said.

4-foot ’emotional support’ snake found in luggage at airport

The orca landed on a beach in Palm Coast, Florida, located more than 60 miles south of Jacksonville, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05xQog_0kBVqzFU00
    This photo provided by Flagler County Sheriff’s Office shows a dead killer whale in Palm Coast, Fla., on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. According to authorities, the 21-foot (6.4-meter) killer whale died after beaching itself. (Flagler County Sheriff’s Office via AP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Eh0JI_0kBVqzFU00
    This photo provided by Flagler County Sheriff’s Office shows a dead killer whale in Palm Coast, Fla., on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. According to authorities, the 21-foot (6.4-meter) killer whale died after beaching itself. (Flagler County Sheriff’s Office via AP)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=409cUt_0kBVqzFU00
    This photo provided by Flagler County Sheriff’s Office shows a dead killer whale in Palm Coast, Fla., on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. According to authorities, the 21-foot (6.4-meter) killer whale died after beaching itself. (Flagler County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

Crews from the Hubbs-SeaWorld Research Institute, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the sheriff’s office were on hand to help remove the carcass so that a necropsy can be performed, Messod Bendayan, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, said in an email.

Video posted by the sheriff’s office showed the orca laying on its side as waves splashed against it.

Supermodel Tatjana Patitz dies at 56

Orcas are among the largest and most powerful marine mammals in the ocean. It is rare for them to be stranded in Florida.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

84K+
Followers
16K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy