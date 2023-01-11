ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
15 Country Artists Who Don’t Drink Alcohol

By Casey Young
 3 days ago
Country music and alcohol just go together.

You hear it referenced in many songs and often see artists drinking on stage, but it’s important to remember that many incredibly talented artists in the genre gave up drinking to find clarity and the best version of themselves before everything around them crumbled.

Of course, it’s a very difficult journey for most people to find sobriety, especially when you’re in an industry that glorifies everything about it, which makes the feat all the more impressive and admirable.

Does that mean they stop singing about it all together? Well, not in the case of artists like Chris Janson, Brantley Gilbert, Keith Urban and others, but for some, they might opt to take their music in a different direction.

And recently, we’ve seen a few artists announce their sobriety, including Charles Kelly and Turnpike Troubadours frontman Evan Felker, so with that being said, lets take a look at country music stars who have either given up drugs and/or alcohol, or never started in the first place.

American Aquarium’s BJ Barham

BJ is very open about his personal struggles with alcohol, and his fans know him as someone who is happy to share and be candid if they’re on a similar journey to find sobriety.

Muscadine Bloodline’s Charlie Muncaster

Jo Dee Messina

The famous ’90s country singer called it quits after checking into rehab in 2004, after an eye opening rough performance at a party following the Super Bowl that year.

She’s been sober since.

Margo Price

2020 was a brutal year for all of us, and particularly for Margo Price. The social climate began taking a toll on her, leading to excessive drinking. She eventually realized she needed to quit for good.

She explains the decision in a feature in GQ.

Josh Turner

Josh is one of those who never started drinking. In an interview with CBN, Josh said: “I’ve never had a drink of alcohol in my life.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=1&v=PyRZTAmcW7c&embeds_euri=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.whiskeyriff.com%2F&source_ve_path=MjM4NTE&feature=emb_title

Turnpike Troubadours Frontman Evan Felker

The Turnpike Troubadours frontman found himself in a number of “drunk on stage” incidents leading up to the band’s hiatus in 2020.

However, Turnpike is back and better than ever with a sober Evan Felker at the helm (fiddle player Kyle Nix as well), and he even rekindled his marriage with his wife Staci and they recently welcomed their second child.

Lady A’s Charles Kelley

The co-front man of Lady A has officially kickstarted his journey to sobriety, forcing the group to make the tough decision to cancel their tour last year.

He recently released a song about his journey called “As Far as You Could.”

Tyler Childers

Tyler announced back in 2020, along with the release of his fiddle album, Long Violent History, that he had been sober for 6 months at the time of the video, and he seemingly has been sober since.

Jesse Daniel

The rising Texas country star is very open about his sobriety journey, and recently celebrated his sixth anniversary of being completely drug and alcohol-free.

Tim McGraw

We all know this transformation. Flipping tires in the stadium parking lot has been McGraw’s new pregame for some time now.

Ol’ Tim has come a long way since he got arrested with Kenny Chesney in New York back in 2000.

Brantley Gilbert

He credited Keith Urban for saving his life in regards to his sobriety.

Joe Nichols

Joe has been very open about his struggles with alcohol for over a decade. He began drinking at the age of 12, and once he began to see his life start to slip away back in 2008, he found the strength to call it quits.

He went into detail about recording with drinks on our podcast, Whiskey Riff Raff.

Keith Urban

Urban say his wife Nicole Kidman for saving his life. About 15 years ago, Urban began to see his personal and professional life slip from underneath him, and Nicole was there by his side to help him hang it up.

Chris Janson

He quit drinking when he met his wife, Kelly, and never looked back. He explains the journey in detail about his struggles until he met his wife in his 2015 song “Holdin’ Her.”

However, Chris will still “mix a drink” for someone else, apparently…

Jason Isbell

Jason has been very open about his past struggles with alcohol, and admits that putting the bottle down was one of the best decisions he’s ever made.

And many, many more…

