Biden extends public health emergency due to new COVID-19 variant

By Edie Frederick
 3 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – President Joe Biden has extended the public health emergency amid the spread of the latest variant of COVID-19 .

To answer your questions, KCBS Radio news anchor Margie Shafer is joined by Dr. Amesh Adalja, Senior Scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, on " Ask An Expert ."

