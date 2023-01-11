Biden extends public health emergency due to new COVID-19 variant
SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – President Joe Biden has extended the public health emergency amid the spread of the latest variant of COVID-19 .
To answer your questions, KCBS Radio news anchor Margie Shafer is joined by Dr. Amesh Adalja, Senior Scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, on " Ask An Expert ."
