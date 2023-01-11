APS celebrates grand opening of Holloman Elementary

Editor's note: This story was updated to reflect the correct date for the grand opening of the school which was Jan. 3.

ALAMOGORDO ― Alamogordo Public Schools and Holloman Air Force celebrated the grand opening of Holloman Elementary Jan. 3.

The elementary cost $24,716,973 to construct; 40% of which was funded by the school district with the additional 60% funded by the State of New Mexico.

"The new Holloman Elementary School shows how invested the community and our base are in improving our children's education," said U.S. Air Force Col. Justin Spears, 49th Wing Commander.

Over 500 students will attend classes at the elementary, though the facility was designed to house up to 600 students. The facility spans 72,154 square feet. The elementary was previously housed in a building built in the 1940s and which served as a military clinic.

U.S. Sens. Ben Ray Lujan and Martin Heinrich announced the Department of Defense allocated $59,610,471 to the replacement of the elementary and middle school on Holloman Air Force Base.

The funds were awarded through the Office of Local Defense Community Cooperation.

"This OLDCC award is monumental for APS and all of our military-connected students," said Dr. Ken Moore, superintendent of Alamogordo Public Schools.

"It clearly shows the strong partnerships between Holloman AFB, APS and our Alamogordo community, which provided matching funds for the construction of the new Holloman Elementary School that opened last week."

Moore said the matching funds were the lynchpin in receiving the OLDCC funds.

"The award of this grant from the OLDCC is a fine example of how teamwork has the ability to accomplish great things," said Alamogordo School Board President Judy Rabon.

"Alamogordo Public Schools, Holloman Air Force Base, the Alamogordo Center of Commerce, and the City of Alamogordo have worked diligently in bringing this project to fruition."

The elementary ranked 48th on the 2019 Deputy Secretary of Defense's public school priority list. The middle school ranked 50th. Schools on this list are considered to have the most serious need in connection with capacity and facility condition.

Heinrich, who is a member of the Senate Committee on Appropriations, discussed the need for updated facilities during a February 2022 visit.

"This federal award is a direct investment in the children of our military families, and I am proud to welcome it to Holloman Air Force Base," Heinrich said in a statement.

“For too long, service members have had to consider whether to geographically separate from their families to accept an assignment at Holloman. The nearly $60 million to the Alamogordo School District from DoD will not only vastly improve the lives of these children and set them up for future success, but will provide peace of mind to the airmen and airwomen living at Holloman," said U.S. Sen. Ben Ray Lujan of the award.

"As a member of the HELP Committee, I’ve prioritized investments in our children and the teachers that support their learning, and will continue to do so.”

