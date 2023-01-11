Read full article on original website
Related
NFL Star Suffers Broken Back
The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
Arik Armstead discusses 49ers 41-23 Wild Card win over Seahawks, recording first sack of season
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KTXL) – 49ers defensive lineman Arik Armstead talks about Saturday’s 41-23 victory over the Seahawks, getting three wins over Seattle this season, recording his first sack of the year in the opening moments of the game and how that gave San Francisco’s defense a lift to begin the game.
Joe Burrow, Blake Griffin, Other Athletes Buy $5 Million, 104-Acre Iowa Farm
Cincinnati Bengals star Joe Burrow joined a group of big-name athletes from a wide range of sports to buy a... The post Joe Burrow, Blake Griffin, Other Athletes Buy $5 Million, 104-Acre Iowa Farm appeared first on Outsider.
WKRG
Report: Three Main Candidates Emerge for Broncos’ HC Job
Denver is reportedly going after some big names. Former Saints coach Sean Payton, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh and Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn have emerged as the main coaching candidates the Broncos are considering, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Each candidate is coming from a completely different background...
WKRG
John Calipari Catching Heat for Putting Hands on Holly Rowe During Interview
Kentucky's long, strange trip of a 2023 season continues. Kentucky coach John Calipari has done more than his fair share of halftime interviews across 1,023 games in the college ranks, spread between Massachusetts, Memphis and the Wildcats. None, however, have been quite like his halftime conversation with ESPN's Holly Rowe...
Comments / 0