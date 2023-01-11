ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama First Class Pre-K funding application open

By Isaac Goffin
 3 days ago

MONTGOMERY, Ala. ( WIAT ) — The Alabama School Readiness Alliance announced Wednesday that schools, faith-based and private childcare centers, universities and community organizations can apply for up to $125,000 to establish a new Alabama First Class Pre-K classroom for 2023-24.

The funds support pay parity for staff, a new classroom package, curriculum/assessment resources, technology and field trips. The funding application is available online via the Alabama Department of Early Childhood Education’s website. The application’s deadline is March 17.

Children’s of Alabama patient chosen as a Children’s Miracle Network Hospital National Champion

First Class Pre-K is Alabama’s state-funded voluntary pre-kindergarten program for four-year-olds. About 45% of Alabama’s four-year-olds are enrolled in the program. The number of new classrooms awarded for 2023-24 depends on the additional funding approved for the program by the Alabama Legislature.

