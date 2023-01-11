Read full article on original website
Crews sweep encampment at Denny's, resident praises cityDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Major retail chain expected to close multiple stores in ColoradoKristen WaltersColorado State
Opinion: Alternatives to arrest, jail change lives for homeless, mentally illDavid HeitzPueblo, CO
Denver's 'Healer Messiah'Rick ZandDenver, CO
Take the Winter Park ski train and skip I-70 trafficBrittany AnasDenver, CO
Colorado's General Assembly blasts back into action | CAPITOL M
Welcome back to Gold Dome High and the 2023 legislative session!. It's already off to a good start. First: To whomever came up with the idea for Colorado Counties, Inc. socks, Capitol M is in awe. Second: Hats off to Senate President Steve Fenberg, who decided that he wanted to...
Kratom Dispensaries Getting Closer to Reality in Colorado
Kratom, an organic substance touted by its supporters as a pain reliever and addiction fighter, is currently on the same kind of path toward Colorado regulation previously taken by marijuana. And Faith Day, a local kratom entrepreneur who's already branched out to other states, is optimistic that the product, which is still viewed with suspicion by the federal Food and Drug Administration, will soon earn the state's blessing.
DougCo commissioners consider revamping annual county event to cut costs
By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Jan. 12, 2023. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] — A scaled-back State of the County event, citizen survey and changes to the Douglas County Commissioners' video newsletters were among topics discussed Tuesday for the commissioners’ 2023 communications plan.
Draft bill banning 'assault weapons' leaked online
A draft bill proposed by three democratic lawmakers was leaked online Friday by a Colorado gun owners group. Draft bill banning ‘assault weapons’ leaked online. A draft bill proposed by three democratic lawmakers was leaked online Friday by a Colorado gun owners group. Avalanche experts warning about dangerous...
Aurora landlord who hired armed guards to evict motel residents faces a second lawsuit
The landlord of an extended stay motel in Aurora, who recently settled with three plaintiffs who sued his company for hiring armed guards to illegally evict residents at gunpoint in late 2021, is being sued again by 18 other residents with similar but more extensive claims. The first lawsuit against...
Polis administration announces bold progress in building Glo Park in Colorado
The Polis administration and the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) announced the next stage in bringing to life a nation-leading, innovative Global Energy Park (Glo Park) in Golden, Colorado. With the completion of land swaps between the Department of Energy, the State of Colorado, and Jefferson County, the Glo Park has garnered attention from international companies spearheading energy transition. The campus will be located within walking distance of NREL in the heart of Colorado’s internationally recognized energy research and innovation ecosystem, further cementing Colorado’s role at the nexus of renewable energy innovation and collaboration.
What’s Working: How Colorado’s high egg and energy prices mesh with its slowing inflation
Inflation has slowed in urban Colorado since March. Did you notice? Possibly not, because by the end of 2022, the Denver area posted its highest annual inflation rate in decades, at 8%, which was the same as the nation’s, according to the latest Bureau of Labor Statistics data. In...
Safety concerns raised for convention center visitors
New questions are being raised about safety around the Denver Convention Center.
Breaking: Dept. of Labor investigates Firestone Blackjack Pizza
The U.S. Department of Labor is alleging the Blackjack Pizza location in Firestone violated the Fair Labor Standards Act by intimidating and retaliating against employees. According to a document filed Thursday on behalf of the Secretary of Labor, owner Shawna Bingham fired two employees allegedly in retaliation for filing a complaint to the Labor Department.
Severance residents win battle against gun range
Residents of Severance won the battle against a proposed gun range. The Greeley Tribune reports town council sided with residents and voted to search for a new location for the gun range. Residents living in an unincorporated section of Weld County near county roads 19 and 84 came out against the gun range being just 500 feet from their homes, citing safety and noise concerns. Read more at https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
What does Denver's new building code mean for building residents, owners?
Despite a major push by foes of fossil-fired energy, Denver's city council ultimately decided against requiring residents to electrify their homes under the newly adopted 2022 building, fire and green code. Instead, the code changes — the first of three planned updates staggered through 2027 — will apply to commercial...
Aurora’s new recreation center opens Jan. 17
AURORA | New year, new recreation center. The Southeast Recreation Center and Fieldhouse opens Tuesday after nearly two years of construction. This is the second rec center opened in the city within the last four years, both of which were fully funded by marijuana tax revenue. The 77,000-square-foot facility cost...
Evergreen returns: developer proposes 60 affordable housing units just west of Rifle movie theater
Rifle City Council started off the new year once again speaking with a developer who originally proposed to build affordable apartments in downtown Rifle. Chicago-based Evergreen Real Estate Group, which in 2021 wanted to build 50 units at Second Street, is now seeing if it can gain enough support from the city to build 60 affordable housing units on about 4.7 acres just west of Brenden Rifle 7 Theaters, directly north of U.S. Highway 6.
The Suncor shutdown hasn’t led to big spikes in Colorado fuel prices or air pollution — yet
It’s been more than two weeks since Suncor Energy announced it was suspending operations at Colorado’s only oil refinery in Commerce City. The company took the plant offline after cold weather apparently triggered malfunctions and a pair of fires, one of which hospitalized two employees. The Canadian oil and gas company now says it won’t be fully operational until late March.
7 hospitalized in 2 vehicle crash in Denver, 6 require extraction
More than half a dozen people were injured in a crash early Saturday morning that happened in the northeast corner of Denver's Harvey Park neighborhood.
Denver attorney suspended, accused of urging clients to infect a rival with COVID-19
A judge this week suspended a Denver attorney from practicing law in Colorado’s federal bankruptcy court after finding he lied, submitted false legal documents and engaged in a pattern of “fraudulent schemes” to try to get a case dismissed. Devon M. Barclay was barred from practicing in...
Empty Carvana vending machine in Denver a billboard for company troubles
The problem with the politic advice, "If you don't have anything nice to say, don't say anything," is that sometimes there's nothing to say that's both nice and useful. Take Carvana, the online used car sales company that hasn't had a useful, positive thing said about it for at least six months. The woes to now have concerned registration issues in various states leading to some of Carvana's trading licenses being revoked, a stock price doing an impression of the Titanic after the iceberg, and the prices of used cars retreating to levels below what Carvana paid for the cars. Now the city of Denver, Colorado is piling on over a novel concern — an empty Carvana vending machine.
One Colorado City Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
As more and more Americans start traveling again, they need to be aware of tiny hitchhikers. Bed bugs are known to catch a ride with passengers heading to different areas of the United States, ready to infest furniture, beds, and living spaces. Even worse, they feast on human blood with the potential to leave your skin super itchy.
Denver bought one-way bus tickets for 1,900 migrants. Here’s where they were going.
Denver spent nearly a half-million dollars last month buying one-way Greyhound bus tickets to other cities for 1,900 migrants who arrived here after crossing the U.S. southern border, according to data released Friday to The Sun by city officials. The most popular destinations were New York and Illinois, but also...
New Denver building will have 10-story landscaped canyon
DENVER — A new building in Denver will be known for its top-to-bottom landscaping. Developers at the 16-story One River North recently celebrated its topping out, held when construction reached the top of the structure. Located at 40th and Blake Streets in the River North Art District (RiNo), builders...
