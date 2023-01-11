ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westword

Kratom Dispensaries Getting Closer to Reality in Colorado

Kratom, an organic substance touted by its supporters as a pain reliever and addiction fighter, is currently on the same kind of path toward Colorado regulation previously taken by marijuana. And Faith Day, a local kratom entrepreneur who's already branched out to other states, is optimistic that the product, which is still viewed with suspicion by the federal Food and Drug Administration, will soon earn the state's blessing.
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Draft bill banning 'assault weapons' leaked online

A draft bill proposed by three democratic lawmakers was leaked online Friday by a Colorado gun owners group. Draft bill banning ‘assault weapons’ leaked online. A draft bill proposed by three democratic lawmakers was leaked online Friday by a Colorado gun owners group. Avalanche experts warning about dangerous...
COLORADO STATE
The Longmont Leader

Polis administration announces bold progress in building Glo Park in Colorado

The Polis administration and the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) announced the next stage in bringing to life a nation-leading, innovative Global Energy Park (Glo Park) in Golden, Colorado. With the completion of land swaps between the Department of Energy, the State of Colorado, and Jefferson County, the Glo Park has garnered attention from international companies spearheading energy transition. The campus will be located within walking distance of NREL in the heart of Colorado’s internationally recognized energy research and innovation ecosystem, further cementing Colorado’s role at the nexus of renewable energy innovation and collaboration.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
The Longmont Leader

Breaking: Dept. of Labor investigates Firestone Blackjack Pizza

The U.S. Department of Labor is alleging the Blackjack Pizza location in Firestone violated the Fair Labor Standards Act by intimidating and retaliating against employees. According to a document filed Thursday on behalf of the Secretary of Labor, owner Shawna Bingham fired two employees allegedly in retaliation for filing a complaint to the Labor Department.
FIRESTONE, CO
1310kfka.com

Severance residents win battle against gun range

Residents of Severance won the battle against a proposed gun range. The Greeley Tribune reports town council sided with residents and voted to search for a new location for the gun range. Residents living in an unincorporated section of Weld County near county roads 19 and 84 came out against the gun range being just 500 feet from their homes, citing safety and noise concerns. Read more at https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
SEVERANCE, CO
sentinelcolorado.com

Aurora’s new recreation center opens Jan. 17

AURORA | New year, new recreation center. The Southeast Recreation Center and Fieldhouse opens Tuesday after nearly two years of construction. This is the second rec center opened in the city within the last four years, both of which were fully funded by marijuana tax revenue. The 77,000-square-foot facility cost...
AURORA, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Evergreen returns: developer proposes 60 affordable housing units just west of Rifle movie theater

Rifle City Council started off the new year once again speaking with a developer who originally proposed to build affordable apartments in downtown Rifle. Chicago-based Evergreen Real Estate Group, which in 2021 wanted to build 50 units at Second Street, is now seeing if it can gain enough support from the city to build 60 affordable housing units on about 4.7 acres just west of Brenden Rifle 7 Theaters, directly north of U.S. Highway 6.
RIFLE, CO
cpr.org

The Suncor shutdown hasn’t led to big spikes in Colorado fuel prices or air pollution — yet

It’s been more than two weeks since Suncor Energy announced it was suspending operations at Colorado’s only oil refinery in Commerce City. The company took the plant offline after cold weather apparently triggered malfunctions and a pair of fires, one of which hospitalized two employees. The Canadian oil and gas company now says it won’t be fully operational until late March.
COMMERCE CITY, CO
Autoblog

Empty Carvana vending machine in Denver a billboard for company troubles

The problem with the politic advice, "If you don't have anything nice to say, don't say anything," is that sometimes there's nothing to say that's both nice and useful. Take Carvana, the online used car sales company that hasn't had a useful, positive thing said about it for at least six months. The woes to now have concerned registration issues in various states leading to some of Carvana's trading licenses being revoked, a stock price doing an impression of the Titanic after the iceberg, and the prices of used cars retreating to levels below what Carvana paid for the cars. Now the city of Denver, Colorado is piling on over a novel concern — an empty Carvana vending machine.
DENVER, CO
iheart.com

One Colorado City Among The Worst For Bed Bugs

As more and more Americans start traveling again, they need to be aware of tiny hitchhikers. Bed bugs are known to catch a ride with passengers heading to different areas of the United States, ready to infest furniture, beds, and living spaces. Even worse, they feast on human blood with the potential to leave your skin super itchy.
COLORADO CITY, CO
9NEWS

New Denver building will have 10-story landscaped canyon

DENVER — A new building in Denver will be known for its top-to-bottom landscaping. Developers at the 16-story One River North recently celebrated its topping out, held when construction reached the top of the structure. Located at 40th and Blake Streets in the River North Art District (RiNo), builders...
DENVER, CO

