Regis Prograis figures he may as well try to unify his division if none of his mandatories are willing to step up to the plate. The newly crowned WBC 140-pound champion from New Orleans recently became the focus of business politics, when a proposed fight with former champion Jose Ramirez fell through after Ramirez balked at the terms of the purse split, which was 65-35 (as determined by the WBC) in favor of the champion, Prograis.

2 DAYS AGO