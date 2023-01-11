Read full article on original website
Boxing Scene
Gerrie Coetzee, Former WBA Heavyweight Champ From South Africa, Dies At 67
Gerrie Coetzee, a former heavyweight champion who fought many contenders and champions during the late 1970s and 1980s, died Thursday in his home country of South Africa. Coetzee, 67, died after a very brief battle with cancer, his daughter, Lana, informed IOL Sport, a South African publication. “We found out...
Boxing Scene
Gary Russell Jr. Says Goodbye To The Featherweight Division: "There's No Need To Stay At 26"
Gary Russell Jr. has thoroughly enjoyed his time near the top of the featherweight division. Before suffering a shoulder injury in his most recent trip to the ring, Russell presided over the boxing world as the longest-reigning champion. Yet, with Mark Magsayo truncating his championship run, Russell (31-2, 18 KOs)...
Boxing Scene
KSI vs. FaZe Temperrr, DAZN Undercard Weigh-In Results From London
The Misfits Boxing series is all set for its first show of the new year on the heels of a long-term deal. KSI and FaZe Temperrr both made weight for their scheduled six-round bout atop MF+DAZN: X Series 004 at OVO Arena Wembley in London, England (Saturday, DAZN Pay-Per-View, $39.99). KSI tipped the scales at a shredded 175 pounds. Temperrr weighed 175.9 pounds after accepting the fight on less than two weeks’ notice, replacing Dillon Danis who apparently forgot to train for the fight that was announced nearly two months ago.
Boxing Scene
Prograis on Crawford: He’s Cerebral and He Has Power; That’s Kind of Hard to Beat
Regis Prograis couldn’t help but be impressed by Terence Crawford’s latest performance inside the ring. The 140-pound WBC champion from New Orleans praised the WBO 147-pound champion from Omaha, Nebraska, after the latter drubbed David Avanesyan in six rounds last month. Crawford, per usual, put on a methodical...
Boxing Scene
Sauerland: Chris Eubank Jr. is The Undisputed Star at The Moment at 160
Kalle Sauerland, promoter of middleweight contender Chris Eubank Jr, says his fighter is without question the biggest name at 160-pounds. Next Saturday night in Manchester, Eubank Jr. will collide in the ring with former junior middleweight champion Liam Smith. Last year, he was scheduled to take on Conor Benn in...
Boxing Scene
Prograis Eyeing Unification at 140 Next, Puello, IBF Winner
Regis Prograis figures he may as well try to unify his division if none of his mandatories are willing to step up to the plate. The newly crowned WBC 140-pound champion from New Orleans recently became the focus of business politics, when a proposed fight with former champion Jose Ramirez fell through after Ramirez balked at the terms of the purse split, which was 65-35 (as determined by the WBC) in favor of the champion, Prograis.
Boxing Scene
Otto Wallin Ready and Willing To Face Anthony Joshua in April, Says Salita
Heavyweight contender Otto Wallin is ready and willing to face two-time world champion Anthony Joshua on the proposed date of April 1. Wallin, among others, are under consideration to face Joshua in his comeback fight. Some outlets believe Australian heavyweight Demsey McKean is the frontrunner to face Joshua in his...
Boxing Scene
Arnold Barboza Expects a Very Tough Fight With Jose Pedraza
For Arnold Barboza, two-time world champion José “Sniper” Pedraza represents the next step to landing a title fight at 140 pounds. His intentions are to eliminate the Puerto Rican fighter from the road when they meet on February 3 during the card that Top Rank will present at the Desert Diamond Arena in Tucson, Arizona.
Boxing Scene
WBC Prez: Garcia Made Very Wise Decision To Stop Gervonta Davis Fight
World Boxing Council President Mauricio Sulaiman is praising Hector Luis Garcia for deciding to sit on the stool, prior to the ninth round of last Saturday's lightweight clash with Gervonta Davis. In what became a grueling fight that saw success for both boxers, Davis rocked Garcia with several heavy punches...
Boxing Scene
Julian Williams Believes He'll Eventually Earn Middleweight Shot, Views GGG As The Man To Beat
Although he’s won and lost some big fights, for Julian Williams, the biggest battle has always been the scales. Since turning pro in 2010, the Philadelphia native drained himself to make the 154-pound junior middleweight limit. At the peak of his powers, Williams emerged as the man to beat following his lopsided victory over former unified champion, Jarrett Hurd.
Boxing Scene
De La Hoya: Bivol is Special; Zurdo Froze in the Big Moment
Oscar De La Hoya believes Dmitry Bivol is part of a highly rarefied group of fighters. The Golden Boy head couldn’t help but be impressed with Bivol after the Russian champion dominated his charge, Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez, over 12 rounds to win a unanimous decision in their light heavyweight title bout in November in Abu Dhabi.
Boxing Scene
Dmitry Bivol Backing David Benavidez In Caleb Plant Clash
Caleb Plant vs. David Benavidez hasn't formally been announced, but that hasn't stopped both boxers from claiming that their showdown is signed, sealed, and delivered. By and large, outside of Canelo Alvarez, both Plant and Benavidez are regarded as the two most skilled fighters in the entire super middleweight division. With the winner of their 168-pound clash ostensibly next in line to face Alvarez, and considering their long-running feud, countless names outside of their division are patiently waiting for the final outcome.
Boxing Scene
Jessica Nery Plata Topples Kim Clavel, Unifies WBA/WBC 108-Pound Titles In Slugfest
Jessica Nery Plata has grown accustomed to life on the road. A brave showing was offered by the 28-year-old Mexico City native, who outslugged Montreal’s Kim Clavel to take a well-earned ten-round, unanimous decision in the first entry of the 2023 Fight of the Year race. Judges John Madfis (96-94), Guy Girard (97-93) and Nathan Alexander Palmer (97-93) all awarded the fight to Plata, who defended her WBA junior flyweight title and claimed Clavel’s WBC belt in their terrific ESPN+ aired main event Friday evening from Place Bell in Laval, Canada.
Boxing Scene
Kim Clavel-Jessica Nery Plata ESPN+ Undercard Results From Laval, Canada
Mazlum Akdeniz threw every punch with the intention of picking up his first knockout in more than a year. The 25-year-old southpaw would have to settle for his third straight points win, complete with three knockdowns in a rout of Mexicali’s Cristian Bielma. All three judges scored the contest 100-87 for Akdeniz in their ten-round junior welterweight co-feature Friday evening on ESPN+ from Place Bell in Laval, Canada.
Boxing Scene
Tank: Haney Has Belts But People Don't Know Who He Is; Devin Knows I'm The Real Champ
By virtue of owning the WBC, WBO, WBA, IBF, and Ring Magazine titles, Devin Haney is the undisputed lightweight champion of the world. For the longest time, the 24-year-old Haney had to fight off the "email champion" title and tag that came with the first belt that he owned. On...
Boxing Scene
Ramirez-Commey, Estrada-Rupprecht - Doubleheader Finalized For March 25
The fighting pride of California’s Central Valley and one of boxing’s pound-for-pound queens are joining forces for a special Fresno Fight Night. Former unified 140-pound world champion Jose Ramirez will meet former lightweight world champion Richard “RC” Commey in the 12-round junior welterweight main event Saturday, March 25, at Save Mart Center in Fresno, California.
Boxing Scene
Naoya Inoue Confirms Plans To Vacate Undisputed Bantamweight Crown, Campaign In 122-Pound Divisions
Naoya Inoue has paved the way to usher in a new era of top bantamweights as he sets his sights on becoming a four-division champion. The unbeaten pound-for-pound entrant confirmed that he is prepared to relinquish his undisputed bantamweight championship. News of the development came during a press conference held Friday in his hometown of Yokohama, Japan, where he formally revealed his intentions of next conquering the 122-pound division.
Boxing Scene
KSI Flattens FaZe Temperrr In First Round, Demands Showdown With Jake Paul
KSI enjoyed his quickest night at the office while still in pursuit of the biggest fight of his career. The multi-talented British social media influencer scored a sensational first-round knockout of Thomas “FaZe Temperrr” Oliveira. A right hand and left hook put Oliveira down and out, producing the knockout win at 2:19 of round one.
Boxing Scene
Guido Vianello: Jonnie Rice Is Perfect For This Point In My Career
The first fight of the new year was always going to be a step up in class for Guido Vianello. A different opponent than expected is of no concern to the unbeaten heavyweight, whose mission remains the same. “I’m ready for a big step for my career, it doesn’t matter...
Boxing Scene
Jonnie Rice Stops Guido Vianello In 7th Round Due To Nasty Gash Over His Left Eye
Jonnie Rice knocked off another undefeated prospect Saturday night. The veteran heavyweight stopped Guido Vianello because of a cut above Vianello’s left eye in the seventh round of a co-feature ESPN televised from Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York. A ringside physician determined during a break 42 seconds into the seventh round that a bloodied Vianello shouldn’t continue.
