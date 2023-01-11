ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

abc7amarillo.com

Storybridge hosting children's book drive on MLK Day

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Storybridge will accept donations of children's books at its annual MLK Day event, Dream & Donate, on Monday. The event will run from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the parking lot of the United Supermarkets on 45th and Bell. “When the love and care...
Randall County students show livestock during Junior Livestock Show

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KVII) — Each day this week hundreds of students from Randall County are participating in the county’s Junior Livestock Show at the Happy State Bank Randall County Event Center. Raising and showing livestock requires more than just a love for animals. Kids learn how to...
Boarded up home catches fire in northeast Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — An abandoned home caught fire Thursday morning in northeast Amarillo. Firefighters were dispatched to 1205 Grand Street about 10:30 a.m. When they arrived, flames and smoke were billowing out of the boarded up home. Crews got it knocked down before 11 a.m. Fire marshals are...
Amarillo PD accepting applications for citizen's police academy

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The Amarillo Police Department is accepting applications for its Citizen and Student Police Academy next month. The goal of the Citizen and Student Police Academy is to help the citizens of Amarillo understand how the police department works and how officers perform their jobs in the community, the department said in a press release.
Amarillo Fire Marshal's Office warns of homeless-related fires

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Fire Investigators have been busy this week with homeless related fires and, according to a social-media release from Amarillo Fire Marshal's Office, "in all incidences, the responsible individuals fled the scene." The fires included an abandoned apartment complex, an abandoned residence, and an encampment on...
Suspect arrested hiding in garage after SWAT standoff

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — UPDATE: 5:00 p.m. The subject that police were searching for was found hiding in a garage in the same block of the street. The suspect's identity and charges have not been released at this time. UPDATE: 4:10 p.m. Amarillo police said the person being sought...
