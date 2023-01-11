Read full article on original website
Storybridge hosting children's book drive on MLK Day
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Storybridge will accept donations of children's books at its annual MLK Day event, Dream & Donate, on Monday. The event will run from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the parking lot of the United Supermarkets on 45th and Bell. “When the love and care...
Crews break ground on new travel center coming to I-40 in Amarillo, near Buc-ee's site
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Crews broke ground on a new travel center coming to I-40 in Amarillo, near the future home of Buc-ee's Amarillo. Road Ranger will be built on the north side of I-40 at South Pullman Road. The land is now fenced off. On Friday, ABC 7...
Randall County students show livestock during Junior Livestock Show
RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KVII) — Each day this week hundreds of students from Randall County are participating in the county’s Junior Livestock Show at the Happy State Bank Randall County Event Center. Raising and showing livestock requires more than just a love for animals. Kids learn how to...
Boarded up home catches fire in northeast Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — An abandoned home caught fire Thursday morning in northeast Amarillo. Firefighters were dispatched to 1205 Grand Street about 10:30 a.m. When they arrived, flames and smoke were billowing out of the boarded up home. Crews got it knocked down before 11 a.m. Fire marshals are...
Amarillo PD accepting applications for citizen's police academy
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The Amarillo Police Department is accepting applications for its Citizen and Student Police Academy next month. The goal of the Citizen and Student Police Academy is to help the citizens of Amarillo understand how the police department works and how officers perform their jobs in the community, the department said in a press release.
Amarillo Fire Marshal's Office warns of homeless-related fires
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Fire Investigators have been busy this week with homeless related fires and, according to a social-media release from Amarillo Fire Marshal's Office, "in all incidences, the responsible individuals fled the scene." The fires included an abandoned apartment complex, an abandoned residence, and an encampment on...
Tickets for Amarillo College baseball inaugural season home games going on sale next week
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Hodgetown and the Amarillo Sod Poodles will host the inaugural season of Amarillo College baseball with tickets for the season going on sale Monday, it was announced Friday. The Badgers will play their 36-game home schedule starting on Saturday, Feb. 4, and will run through...
Suspect arrested in Amarillo, 4 months after Clovis police find hundreds of fentanyl pills
CLOVIS, New Mexico (KVII) — Four months after Clovis police found hundreds of fentanyl pills, the suspect was arrested in Amarillo. Wesley Chapman, 45, is charged with trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking of a controlled substance, possession of a stolen firearm, and resisting, evading, or obstructing a police officer. According to...
Suspect arrested hiding in garage after SWAT standoff
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — UPDATE: 5:00 p.m. The subject that police were searching for was found hiding in a garage in the same block of the street. The suspect's identity and charges have not been released at this time. UPDATE: 4:10 p.m. Amarillo police said the person being sought...
Robbery Spree: Man robs Dollar General, Sonic at gunpoint, Amarillo police say
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A man is accused of robbing a Dollar General and a Sonic at gunpoint. According to Amarillo police, a man robbed the Dollar General at 3412 South Georgia Street at 8:25 p.m. Thursday. The suspect, a black male wearing dark clothing and a blue bandana,...
