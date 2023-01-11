ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

Egg prices have locals searching for other buying options

By Erica Miller
ABC Big 2 News
ABC Big 2 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CK1ZR_0kBVq3Zx00

PERMIAN BASIN (KMID/KPEJ)- The rising cost of eggs in stores has people from Midland and Odessa searching for other buying options- several posts have been circulating around social media asking people who raise their own chickens if they would be willing to sell their extra eggs.

One Facebook user from Odessa wrote, “At the rate they are hiking prices, I’d rather support a local homesteader than purchase from a box retailer for cage free prices on lower quality eggs.”

And many in Midland, as well as in West Odessa, have answered the call, with multiple chicken owners offering to sell their eggs for about four dollars a dozen.

Four dollars seems like a steal- an Odessa mom said she recently paid $17.00 for 36 eggs- this after seeing a 24 pack of eggs sell for $21.00 in another store; an internet search showed a dozen eggs selling for about seven to eight dollars in most stores across the Basin while some stores are even more expensive at about $14 per dozen. The soaring costs are the result of an ongoing avian flu in which nearly 58 million birds in the U.S have been infected since January 6. Infected birds must be killed, which has caused supplies to fall.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R0cmv_0kBVq3Zx00

Amid the rising costs and the desire to support local homesteaders, some people are now wondering if it’s even legal to raise their own chickens for food within the city limits.

A Midland ordinance does allow homeowners to own up to four hens (no roosters allowed). However, there are some guidelines chicken owners must follow: the hens must be kept in a proper structure at least 50 feet from any building or water well. However, for those with the space, many are happily raising their chickens and enjoying the spoils.

In Odessa, it is against the law to own chickens at all unless you live in the County. One Ector County woman, who raises chickens and sells them to the community, is hoping the City will consider changing its ordinance.

“I think it would be beneficial for a lot of people…we need to find ways to sustain ourselves, without having to go to grocery stores all the time,” said Amanda McDorman. “We’ve sold pretty consistently to our friends and family and coworkers…now that need has expanded.”

McDorman said cities like Midland have proven that allowing families to raise chickens can work and benefit hungry people.

Additionally, State Representative Brooks Landgraf this week filed House Bill 92 and House Joint Resolution 9, dubbed the “Texas Homesteader’s Bill of Rights” which, if passed, could prevent local governments from telling people what they can and cannot do in their own homes when it comes to securing food, power, and other essentials.

“The Texas Homesteader’s Bill of Rights is ultimately all about fulfilling the basic governmental role protecting life and property,” Landgraf said of the legislative proposal. “Texans should not be restricted – during times of emergency or otherwise – in their ability to fend for themselves or provide for their families. My aim is to make this a constitutional right here in Texas, and to provide laws necessary to protect what I view as the basic human right of self-sufficiency.”

HJR 9 would amend the Texas Constitution to establish that Texans have the right to conduct activities on their homestead property necessary to secure access to food, water, electric power, and shelter. HB 92 prohibits municipalities, counties, and HOAs from enforcing ordinances that prohibit certain activities on residence homestead properties, such as growing fruits or vegetables, or installing a rainwater harvesting system or a standby electric generator.

“There are many lessons to be learned from the pandemic and 2021 winter storm, like how access to the most basic human needs — like food and water — cannot be guaranteed during times of widespread crisis. This lesson was learned by many Texas families, who are now seeking ways to be more self-sufficient so that they are better prepared if and when another major crisis occurs,” he said.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs7.com

Unlucky to many, Friday the 13th is lucky to some business owners

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Superstition says Friday the 13th is the unluckiest day of the year. But for businesses like Uprock Midland, the day presents a lucky opportunity to bring in new customers. Sonny Aguilar has owned ‘Uprock’ for 23 years. It’s an eclectic setup of skateboards, smoking equipment, and...
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Oncor reporting almost 800 homes in Midland without power

MIDLAND, Texas — UPDATE: As of 12:23 p.m. Saturday, the homes affected below should have their power back. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- UPDATE: According to Oncor, the homes near Midland College have their power back, about an hour and thirty minutes before expected. Homes around Stonegate Fellowship still have an estimated restoration...
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Micro market expansion to bring in new vendors

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Micro Market is set to finish its expansion project by either February or March. While the market is currently located on West Wall Street in downtown Midland, the plan is to expand into the old Community National Bank Building. Beckie Leigh Haberman currently runs...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Time for a food truck check-up in Ector County

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Ector County Health Department is putting out a call to all food trucks and mobile units operating within the county, and letting them know it’s time to get their inspections for the new year. They say food truck and mobile unit inspections will run a bit differently in Ector […]
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
cbs7.com

Hotdog vendor retires after 14 years of service

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -If you happen to be driving past Neely Avenue and Midland Drive this past Saturday, you may have seen a long line of customers waiting to buy hotdogs. Brad Logan has been selling hotdogs in Midland for 14 years, but has now decided to retire. On Logan’s...
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Meet Attica, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week

MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Attica, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition. Attica is a 10-month-old female shepherd mix with a short to medium length brindle coat. Right now she weighs about 30-35 pounds and looks like she will be a medium sized dog.
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Mr. Beast Burger coming to OC campus

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Western Dining and Odessa College have partnered together to bring a Mr. Beast Burger to campus for all students, faculty, and campus visitors to enjoy and is set to open Wednesday, January 18.  The lunch spot will be housed in the Saulsbury Campus Center and will be open from 11:00 a.m. to […]
ODESSA, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Not Necessary! Midland-Odessa Weighs In On What We Do Not Need More Of Here

Driving through the streets of West Texas on a daily basis you know it like the back of your hand. You know where the nearest grocery store is, convenience store, nail salon and restaurant. But do you ever find yourself saying, 'wow, we really didn't need another one of those?' I do every so often. Don't get me wrong, I'm grateful for our Dollar Store selection in the 432 but man they're popping up like flies dang near every day.
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

More human remains found in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Today, the Midland Police Department and Search One Rescue Team again canvassed the area near the 1700 block of E. Texas where human remains were found on December 30, 2022. During today’s search of the area, more human remains were located near the intersection of Illinois and Tilden St. The remains will be […]
MIDLAND, TX
US105

Construction Areas To Avoid In Midland and Odessa

No matter where we go in Midland or Odessa we run into some kind of construction. For those of us who travel 191 every day, we have gotten used to the ever-changing lanes and new on and off ramps or the ramps you can't use from day to day. One...
MIDLAND, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Top 5 Restaurants With The Best Chips And Salsa In Midland!

A big basket of chips, salsa and a marg in hand is just what the Dr. ordered for this weekend! You don't have to twist my arm. Let's be real and admit that most of us will choose to eat at certain Mexican food restaurants simply because they have good chips and salsa. How many times have you been out to lunch or dinner with coworkers or friends and if someone mentions a certain restaurant, a person in the group quickly throws in, 'no they don't have good chips and salsa!' It happens all.the.time.
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Saturday, 1/14/23

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Saturday, 1/14/23: The wind is back and will be building through the weekend as the next Pacific cold front arrives late Sunday into Monday. Wind gusts up to 35+ mph will result in areas of blowing dust and when combined with low humidities...elevated to high fire danger is expected so please hold off on any outdoor burning.
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa steps up for kitchen fire victims

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A recent fire didn’t burn down Yvette Hernandez’s Odessa home but it did cause extensive smoke damage in the kitchen and beyond, and that’s making life tough for Yvette and her 5 kids who live with her. “It ruined a lot of stuff in our kitchen as far as pots and pans. […]
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Mayor Joven responds to allegations in dismissal of city manager and city attorney

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Mayor Javier Joven wrote a letter sent Thursday responding to allegations against him in the firing of the city manager and city attorney. “I would like to thank the residents of Odessa for their patience over the last month. A lot of things have unfolded very quickly, and I wanted to check-in and clarify a couple of points. There have been allegations made about my personal intentions in regards to the management of the City. At no point have I ever expressed an interest in being appointed to any position within the City - up to and including the role of City Manager. My commitment is, and will remain , to serve the City of Odessa as its elected Mayor. As your Mayor, I voluntarily swore to abide by the guidelines set forth by the Odessa City Charter which specifies our current “strong city manager” structure. As Mayor, and a voting member of your City Council, it is my/our responsibility to ensure that all appointees are held to the highest standards. Council relies heavily on the city manager and other appointees to provide complete and objective information to the entire Council - not just certain members. In a council-manager form of government communication and understanding between elected and appointed officials is a necessity. Council should not have to beg or dig to determine the financial health of the City or question if personnel polices are being enforced. Left unchecked, these types of situations can severely degrade the culture of an organization and set our City up for failure. I am committed to serving the citizens of Odessa and look forward to continuing to move forward together. I invite each of you to join me at Mi Casa at 1301 N. County Rd. W Odessa, TX 79763 for coffee this Saturday, January 14, 2023, from 9- 10 a.m. to discuss current topics, projects and opportunities in Odessa and to answer your questions.”
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

ABC Big 2 News

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

www.yourbasin.com: Basin trusted, Basin proud.

 https://www.yourbasin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy