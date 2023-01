Staley’s hot-shooting was too much for Kickapoo in a 73-42 loss for the Chiefs to the Falcons in the consolation semifinals of the Bass Pro Tournament of Champions. Staley, the No. 1 ranked team in Class 6 in Missouri, shot 81% from the field in the game. Many of the Falcons’ scoring opportunities came right at the basket with Staley going 14-for-16 on layups and 3-for-3 on dunks in the game.

