Kewaunee County, WI

wearegreenbay.com

Lamers Dairy one of few plants bottling milk in Wisconsin

(WFRV) – On National Milk Day (January 11) Millaine Wells visited Lamers Dairy in Appleton. She shows us their processing facility and chats with the owner about the state of the industry. He explained why Lamers is one of the last plants in our state bottling milk, and why...
APPLETON, WI
Door County Pulse

Rheins Moving Practice to Sister Bay

Courtney Rheins will be moving her practice to Door County Medical Center’s (DCMC) Sister Bay clinic upon its spring 2023 opening. She has been a nurse practitioner in DCMC’s internal medicine department for nearly a year and recently began seeing patients in the Fish Creek clinic. To learn more, establish care with Rheins at the Sister Bay location or schedule an appointment, visit dcmedical.org.
SISTER BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Oneida Retail employees collect 800 items for shelter

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Oneida Retail employees dropped off a large donation to the Safe Shelter in Green Bay on Friday. Oneida Retail saw a notice from the shelter about items it needed. In response, Oneida hosted a hygiene drive and collected more than 800 hygiene items for residents staying at the shelter. Oneida says it was amazed at the response to the drive.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Brown County NGO donation driveB

Community award winners honored at celebration for Martin Luther King Day. Community award winner honored at Martin Luther King Day celebration. A "perfect storm" hits non-profits and the people they help. Updated: Jan. 13, 2023 at 10:19 PM CST. Green Bay's Salvation Army missed its Christmas fundraising goal. Other non-profits...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

INTERVIEW: Study links ultra-processed foods to cognitive decline

Brown County fire affects families with children with special emotional, behavioral needs. There's no word yet from Macht Village Programs about their future after the destructive fire. Parents dealing with loss of Macht Village Programs, hope it's temporary. Updated: 4 hours ago. "I really just don't know what their next...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

FIRST ALERT WEATHER

Brown County NGOs help the needy with donation drive. Martin Luther King Day Celebration in Brown County. Community award winners honored at celebration for Martin Luther King Day. Martin Luther King Day celebration. Updated: 5 hours ago. Community award winner honored at Martin Luther King Day celebration. A "perfect storm"...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
Door County Pulse

Wild Things: Giant Muskie Hooked on Green Bay

Door County’s roller coaster of a winter continued this week as Mother Nature teased ice anglers with a few cold nights, followed by another mild spell. The 10-day forecast isn’t much better, with highs often above freezing and lows mainly in the 20s. That’s not what’s needed to lock in what so far is as much open water on Green Bay as ice.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Business booming in Ashwaubenon, gym & housing options under construction

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Business is booming in the Village of Ashwaubenon, and local developers say new businesses will improve the quality of life for residents. “It is an exciting place to work, live, and start a business,” said Aaron Schuette, Community Development Director for the Village of Ashwaubenon. “We’ve seen so much growth in apartments and even retail.”
ASHWAUBENON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Greater Green Bay Chamber launches new accelerator program

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Greater Green Bay Chamber is excited to launch “Build Up”, a 10- week tech accelerator program that provides a virtual and/or hybrid format offering coaching from experienced entrepreneurs. Build Up will help validate business models, accelerate innovation, and build strong teams. “The...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Many fire departments expected for Bonduel firefighter’s funeral procession

BONDUEL, Wis. (WBAY) - Fire departments from around the state may be represented at the funeral of a long-time Bonduel firefighter Saturday. Firefighter John Wengrzyn served the Bonduel area for 55 years, according to Fire Chief Kevin Lynch. He started with the Town of Hartland Fire Department before it merged with the Bonduel Area Fire Department.
BONDUEL, WI
seehafernews.com

Sheboygan Elementary Phy Ed Teacher Named SHAPE Teacher of the Year

A phy ed teacher at a Sheboygan elementary school has been named the Elementary School Physical Education Teacher of the Year by the Society of Health and Physical Educators (SHAPE). Each year SHAPE gives out the awards for outstanding physical educators in five regions, and Kim Selby from Wilson Elementary...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay-area doctor’s license suspended for lying about COVID-19 vaccination

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Examining Board suspended a Green Bay-area doctor’s license to practice medicine and surgery in the state for 30 days for falsely reporting that he and his family were vaccinated against COVID-19. An order from the examining board says Dr. Scott Stillwell used a medical assistant’s credentials to enter himself and his family in the Wisconsin Immunization Registry when he worked at a De Pere clinic in 2021. The clinic discovered it the following January.
DE PERE, WI
WFRV Local 5

Peshtigo school board meeting gets heated over tax increases

PESHTIGO, Wis. (WFRV) – Taxes are up in Peshtigo and people aren’t happy. “I figured somebody had done a mistake somewhere, I’d like to find out what happened because our taxes were up 25 percent from last year,” said Peshtigo resident Art Babcock. “The initial reaction was ‘oh God this can’t be right who made […]
PESHTIGO, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay misses Christmas fundraising goal

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The bells continued to toll through the holiday season and people gave from their hearts to the Salvation Army’s red kettle campaign. But this year felt different. This year fell short. With the Christmas season now over, the Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay...
GREEN BAY, WI

