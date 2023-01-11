Read full article on original website
WBAY Green Bay
Two local non-profit organizations help keeping people warm in Brown County
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin winters can be brutal - which is why Brown County United Way and the Greater Green Bay Labor Council hold their 12th Annual Blanketing Brown County Drive. Both organizations co-hosted a special drop-off event today at the Lambeau Field parking lot - and organizers...
wearegreenbay.com
Lamers Dairy one of few plants bottling milk in Wisconsin
(WFRV) – On National Milk Day (January 11) Millaine Wells visited Lamers Dairy in Appleton. She shows us their processing facility and chats with the owner about the state of the industry. He explained why Lamers is one of the last plants in our state bottling milk, and why...
Door County Pulse
Rheins Moving Practice to Sister Bay
Courtney Rheins will be moving her practice to Door County Medical Center’s (DCMC) Sister Bay clinic upon its spring 2023 opening. She has been a nurse practitioner in DCMC’s internal medicine department for nearly a year and recently began seeing patients in the Fish Creek clinic. To learn more, establish care with Rheins at the Sister Bay location or schedule an appointment, visit dcmedical.org.
Sheboygan mental health center may close due to plan to pull funding
For the past 21 years, Open Door, a peer support and recovery center in Sheboygan, has been providing vital services to adults dealing with mental health and substance abuse disorders.
WLUC
Marinette man dives for lost treasure, promotes environmental clean-up
MARINETTE, Wis. (WLUC) - One person’s trash is another’s treasure. A Wisconsin man has become well known in the fishing community for his salvage dives across Wisconsin and Upper Michigan. Ed Bieber started diving four years ago. “I started out filling up a little bin,” Bieber said. “Then...
WBAY Green Bay
Oneida Retail employees collect 800 items for shelter
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Oneida Retail employees dropped off a large donation to the Safe Shelter in Green Bay on Friday. Oneida Retail saw a notice from the shelter about items it needed. In response, Oneida hosted a hygiene drive and collected more than 800 hygiene items for residents staying at the shelter. Oneida says it was amazed at the response to the drive.
WBAY Green Bay
Brown County NGO donation driveB
Community award winners honored at celebration for Martin Luther King Day. Community award winner honored at Martin Luther King Day celebration. A "perfect storm" hits non-profits and the people they help. Updated: Jan. 13, 2023 at 10:19 PM CST. Green Bay's Salvation Army missed its Christmas fundraising goal. Other non-profits...
WBAY Green Bay
INTERVIEW: Study links ultra-processed foods to cognitive decline
Brown County fire affects families with children with special emotional, behavioral needs. There's no word yet from Macht Village Programs about their future after the destructive fire. Parents dealing with loss of Macht Village Programs, hope it's temporary. Updated: 4 hours ago. "I really just don't know what their next...
WBAY Green Bay
FIRST ALERT WEATHER
Brown County NGOs help the needy with donation drive. Martin Luther King Day Celebration in Brown County. Community award winners honored at celebration for Martin Luther King Day. Martin Luther King Day celebration. Updated: 5 hours ago. Community award winner honored at Martin Luther King Day celebration. A "perfect storm"...
WBAY Green Bay
First responders detail “challenging rescue” in Calumet County woods
CALUMET COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - First responders rescued a man who fell in some swampy woods in Calumet County Thursday. The Chilton Fire Department detailed the rescue on Facebook. First responders and firefighters were called to Jefferson Rd Thursday. They hiked a half-mile into a swamp to find the man.
Business fire sent large plume of smoke over I-41 in Brown County
A large plume of smoke was visible Thursday and was impacting traffic on I-41 at Miners Way. Traffic slowed down in the area.
Door County Pulse
Wild Things: Giant Muskie Hooked on Green Bay
Door County’s roller coaster of a winter continued this week as Mother Nature teased ice anglers with a few cold nights, followed by another mild spell. The 10-day forecast isn’t much better, with highs often above freezing and lows mainly in the 20s. That’s not what’s needed to lock in what so far is as much open water on Green Bay as ice.
wearegreenbay.com
Business booming in Ashwaubenon, gym & housing options under construction
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Business is booming in the Village of Ashwaubenon, and local developers say new businesses will improve the quality of life for residents. “It is an exciting place to work, live, and start a business,” said Aaron Schuette, Community Development Director for the Village of Ashwaubenon. “We’ve seen so much growth in apartments and even retail.”
wearegreenbay.com
Basement fire in Manitowoc County causes estimated $25K in damages, under investigation
TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WFRV) – Fire crews in Two Rivers responded to a house fire that caused an estimated $25,000 in damages early Friday morning. In a release provided by the Two Rivers Fire Department, authorities say that crews received a call just before 1:30 a.m. on January 13 for a house fire in the 1100 block of 34th Street.
WBAY Green Bay
Greater Green Bay Chamber launches new accelerator program
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Greater Green Bay Chamber is excited to launch “Build Up”, a 10- week tech accelerator program that provides a virtual and/or hybrid format offering coaching from experienced entrepreneurs. Build Up will help validate business models, accelerate innovation, and build strong teams. “The...
WBAY Green Bay
Many fire departments expected for Bonduel firefighter’s funeral procession
BONDUEL, Wis. (WBAY) - Fire departments from around the state may be represented at the funeral of a long-time Bonduel firefighter Saturday. Firefighter John Wengrzyn served the Bonduel area for 55 years, according to Fire Chief Kevin Lynch. He started with the Town of Hartland Fire Department before it merged with the Bonduel Area Fire Department.
seehafernews.com
Sheboygan Elementary Phy Ed Teacher Named SHAPE Teacher of the Year
A phy ed teacher at a Sheboygan elementary school has been named the Elementary School Physical Education Teacher of the Year by the Society of Health and Physical Educators (SHAPE). Each year SHAPE gives out the awards for outstanding physical educators in five regions, and Kim Selby from Wilson Elementary...
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay-area doctor’s license suspended for lying about COVID-19 vaccination
DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Examining Board suspended a Green Bay-area doctor’s license to practice medicine and surgery in the state for 30 days for falsely reporting that he and his family were vaccinated against COVID-19. An order from the examining board says Dr. Scott Stillwell used a medical assistant’s credentials to enter himself and his family in the Wisconsin Immunization Registry when he worked at a De Pere clinic in 2021. The clinic discovered it the following January.
Peshtigo school board meeting gets heated over tax increases
PESHTIGO, Wis. (WFRV) – Taxes are up in Peshtigo and people aren’t happy. “I figured somebody had done a mistake somewhere, I’d like to find out what happened because our taxes were up 25 percent from last year,” said Peshtigo resident Art Babcock. “The initial reaction was ‘oh God this can’t be right who made […]
WBAY Green Bay
Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay misses Christmas fundraising goal
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The bells continued to toll through the holiday season and people gave from their hearts to the Salvation Army’s red kettle campaign. But this year felt different. This year fell short. With the Christmas season now over, the Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay...
Comments / 1