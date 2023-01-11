Read full article on original website
Suspect arrested in Lexington after traffic stop, crash lead to neighborhood search
LEXINGTON, S.C. — Lexington Police say a driver who ran from them, crashed, and then escaped on foot has been arrested. According to a police spokesperson, the incident began when an officer attempted to pull over a driver. Police said the driver didn't stop and drove away from the officer.
Woman wounded Saturday in Sumter shooting
SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter Police say a woman is in the hospital and stable after a shooting that happened on Saturday afternoon. Authorities said the shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Wright Street. There, they found a 35-year-old woman who was wounded. Police said that...
Drugs, stolen firearms recovered during traffic stops by Lexington police
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department reports multiple traffic stops resulted in the arrest of multiple people while other stops led to the recovery of stolen firearms, finding alcohol violations, and multiple drug charges. Officers said on Friday, January 13, Lexington officers made over 20 traffic stops. One...
Two adults arrested in Aiken County for 'brutal assault' of 17-year-old victim
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. — The Aiken County Sheriff's Office reports deputies there have arrested two adults after an investigation into the "brutal assault" of a 17-year-old juvenile on Jan. 3, 2023. According to the incident report, Aiken County deputies responded to a call of a young man laying naked...
West Columbia police searching for runaway teenager
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The West Columbia Police Department is searching for a 15-year-old girl who ran away from home. Officials say Josie Rae Sharpe ran away from home on Tuesday, January 10. She is 5′2″ and weighs 90 pounds. Ms. Sharpe also has a tattoo above her knee that says “love,” and she is likely carrying a navy blue book bag with burgundy handles.
Columbia Police arrest man accused of attempted bank robbery
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Columbia Police Department arrested a man who allegedly attempted to rob the State Credit Union on Colonial Drive. Authorities say the man was captured near the Family Dollar on Farrow Rd. Updates will be posted once available.
Family feud over 4-wheeler leads to gunfire, arrest
WILLISTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Williston man has been arrested on attempted murder charges after a Christmas Day confrontation, according to authorities. According to a report from deputies, four people tried to enter a shed on Weeks Road in Aiken. The owner of the shed told deputies two of the...
Some Colony Apartment tenants have items stolen from vacant apartments
COLUMBIA, S.C. — It's been almost three weeks since residents at the Colony Apartments were told they had to leave because their living conditions were deemed unsafe. On Monday, two residents reported property stolen from their apartments while they have been living away, waiting for the apartments to get an all-clear.
Three arrested in connection with meth trafficking in Sumter County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office reports three people were arrested in connection with trafficking methamphetamines and other drugs. Officials said deputies recovered $160,000 worth of methamphetamines alone. Alexis Daniel Mendez, Ezequiel Then-Tejada, and Luilly Eugenio Angeles Acosta were arrested and charged with trafficking meth or cocaine base of 400 grams or more.
Shots Fired At Apartments In Lugoff
According to Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at around 5:40 pm, deputies were dispatched to a ‘shots fired’ call at Lynwood Place Apartments in Lugoff. The anonymous caller stated that she heard two or three gunshots and a female screaming from a neighboring apartment.
Newberry Co. man arrested for receiving stolen goods valued at more than $10,000
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of 55-year-old Ryan Lanard Bonneau. Bonneau was arrested for receiving stolen goods valued at more than $10,000, possession of a weapon by a violent felon, and unlawful carry of a handgun. On Tuesday, Jan. 10, deputies...
SC woman repeatedly tased, falsely arrested wins $550k in lawsuit against Richland sheriff
A federal jury has found the Richland County Sheriff’s Department liable after a former deputy repeatedly tased and arrested a 58-year-old woman in her own home in 2019. Sheila Webb had called 911 to stop her brother from taking their sick mother’s car. Instead, an argument between her and the responding deputy escalated until he entered her home without probable cause and tased her repeatedly while she tried to hide under a blanket, according to court documents.
Displaced Colony Apartments tenants report stolen property from their vacated homes
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Some displaced tenants at the Colony Apartments in North Columbia report that their property is being stolen from their vacated homes. Dozens of residents remain under an evacuation order more than two weeks after they first reported living without necessary utilities. Columbia-Richland Fire Chief Aubrey D....
Deputies prevent injury after suspect opens fire in Lugoff apartment
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — A man has been taken into custody and charged after allegedly opening fire both before and after deputies were called to an apartment in Lugoff on Tuesday. According to the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office, deputies were sent to Lynwood Place Apartments after an anonymous caller...
Man arrested in Orangeburg County for drug-related charges
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - An Orangeburg County man has been arrested on multiple counts of drug-related charges and assault on a police officer. Andrew Easterlin, 23, has been charged with nine counts of possession with intent to distribute various narcotics, including oxycodone and amphetamine. Easterlin is also charged with...
Orangeburg County trafficking suspect faces additional charges
BOWMAN, S.C. (WIS) - An accused human trafficker is facing additional charges in Orangeburg County. Alana Ann Westbury, 32, of Bowman, was charged a few days ago with trafficking a victim under 18 years old, plus three counts of unlawfully placing a child at risk. She is a co-defendant in...
Accused human trafficker back in jail, faces additional charges
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) -An accused human trafficker is facing additional charges in Orangeburg County. Alana Ann Westbury, 32, of Bowman, SC was charged in early Jan. with trafficking a victim under 18 years old, and three counts of unlawfully placing a child at risk. She is a co-defendant in the...
Lexington Police searching for alleged Hobby Lobby shoplifters
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington Police Department is searching for two individuals who allegedly shoplifted from Hobby Lobby on December 7, 2022. Authorities say the shoplifters took over $170 in merchandise and left the parking lot in a dark color sedan. Call CrimeStoppers or Detective McWilliams with information at...
Orangeburg County man arrested for trafficking drugs, assaulting deputy
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A 23-year-old Orangeburg County man has been arrested after he assaulted a deputy during a traffic stop, which led deputies to finding various drugs in his car, the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office said. The suspect, Andrew Easterlin, was arrested Tuesday for the incident. Deputies...
Camden Police Chief retiring on Feb. 1
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Camden Police Chief Joe Floyd confirmed to WIS on Thursday he will be retiring effective Feb. 1. Floyd said he has met personal goals after 50 years of service and, “it’s just time.”. “I’ve been in the process and was looking at the possibility...
